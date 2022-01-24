Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Michael Bay, Floyd Mayweather, Bia, and Others

January 24, 2022 9:00AM

Bia
Bia World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
David Grutman and Michael Bay - WORLD RED EYE
David Grutman and Michael Bay
World Red Eye

Bentley Dinner Experience with David Grutman at Papi Steak

David Grutman, founder of Groot Hospitality hosted a Bentley Dinner Experience on Tuesday evening at Miami Beach hotspot, Papi Steak. Notable guests included Michael Bay and Gianluca Vacchi.
Jeffrey Chodorow, Jeff Zalaznick, Alex Pirez, and Mario Carbone - WORLD RED EYE
Jeffrey Chodorow, Jeff Zalaznick, Alex Pirez, and Mario Carbone
World Red Eye

Launch of Josper Basque Grill Kick-Off Dinner at Leku

Description: Patrons celebrated the award-winning concept, Leku (located within the Rubell Museum), and the highly anticipated arrival of the first Josper outdoor double grill in South Florida, the same legendary grill used by the Spanish Basque Country’s Michelin Starred and #3 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, Asador Etxebarri.
Bia - WORLD RED EYE
Bia
World Red Eye

Bia at E11even Fridays

On Friday night, there was a "Whole Lotta Money" being thrown around as partygoers danced and sang along to Bia’s performance at one of Miami’s most exclusive nightclubs, E11even.
Floyd Mayweather - WORLD RED EYE
Floyd Mayweather
World Red Eye

Floyd Mayweather at LIVONSUNDAY

LIV on Sunday was the place to be, as Floyd Mayweather made a celebrity appearance and was seen ordering endless bottle parades with his crew in VIP.
Carolina Estello - WORLD RED EYE
Carolina Estello
World Red Eye

Negroni Tuesdays

Guests got their groove on at Negroni Midtown where they enjoyed endless sparkler action, uniquely crafted cocktails, and exceptional high-energy beats.
Takeoff of Migos - WORLD RED EYE
Takeoff of Migos
World Red Eye

Takeoff of Migos and Rich the Kid at Vendôme Saturdays

Vendôme was popping off on Saturday night, as TakeOff took over the stage and gave a killer performance that had the crowd going wild. Rich The Kid made a celebrity appearance and was seen hanging in VIP with the crew, ordering endless bottle parades until the early morning.
Anna Love - WORLD RED EYE
Anna Love
World Red Eye

Fridays at the Gramercy

On Friday night, guests made their way to the Gramercy for an extraordinary start to the weekend featuring uniquely crafted cocktails, delicious bites, and live entertainment to keep the crowd going all through the night.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

Partygoers made their way to the Wynwood hotspot, Mayami, on Saturday night to live it up. Partygoers enjoyed delicious food, hand-crafted cocktails, and live entertainment all evening long.
Makayla Kahan and Nicole Ashley - WORLD RED EYE
Makayla Kahan and Nicole Ashley
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

On Saturday, partygoers made their way to Hyde Beach for Miami’s hottest day party! It was nothing but sunshine and good vibes as DJ David California took over the decks and played an incredible poolside set.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Mynt Saturdays

Guests were living their best life at Mynt on Saturday, where DJ Axel Beca set the vibes high with an incredible set that had partygoers dancing until the early morning.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

The best way to end the weekend is at the riverside hotspot, Kiki on the River, where your Sunday is guaranteed to be a Funday. Guests were popping bottles and enjoying the live entertainment all evening long.
