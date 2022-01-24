Eyes on Miami: Michael Bay, Floyd Mayweather, Bia, and Others

David Grutman and Michael Bay World Red Eye

New TimesDavid Grutman, founder of Groot Hospitality hosted a Bentley Dinner Experience on Tuesday evening at Miami Beach hotspot, Papi Steak. Notable guests included Michael Bay and Gianluca Vacchi.Description: Patrons celebrated the award-winning concept, Leku (located within the Rubell Museum), and the highly anticipated arrival of the first Josper outdoor double grill in South Florida, the same legendary grill used by the Spanish Basque Country’s Michelin Starred and #3 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, Asador Etxebarri.On Friday night, there was a "Whole Lotta Money" being thrown around as partygoers danced and sang along to Bia’s performance at one of Miami’s most exclusive nightclubs, E11even.LIV on Sunday was the place to be, as Floyd Mayweather made a celebrity appearance and was seen ordering endless bottle parades with his crew in VIP.Guests got their groove on at Negroni Midtown where they enjoyed endless sparkler action, uniquely crafted cocktails, and exceptional high-energy beats.Vendôme was popping off on Saturday night, as TakeOff took over the stage and gave a killer performance that had the crowd going wild. Rich The Kid made a celebrity appearance and was seen hanging in VIP with the crew, ordering endless bottle parades until the early morning.On Friday night, guests made their way to the Gramercy for an extraordinary start to the weekend featuring uniquely crafted cocktails, delicious bites, and live entertainment to keep the crowd going all through the night.Partygoers made their way to the Wynwood hotspot, Mayami, on Saturday night to live it up. Partygoers enjoyed delicious food, hand-crafted cocktails, and live entertainment all evening long.On Saturday, partygoers made their way to Hyde Beach for Miami’s hottest day party! It was nothing but sunshine and good vibes as DJ David California took over the decks and played an incredible poolside set.Guests were living their best life at Mynt on Saturday, where DJ Axel Beca set the vibes high with an incredible set that had partygoers dancing until the early morning.The best way to end the weekend is at the riverside hotspot, Kiki on the River, where your Sunday is guaranteed to be a Funday. Guests were popping bottles and enjoying the live entertainment all evening long.