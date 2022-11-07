Eyes on Miami: Maluma, Michael Bay, David Beckham, and Others

Maluma World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge Snoop Dogg World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge 21 Savage World Red Eye

click to enlarge Travis Scott World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge Adrienne Bon Haes, Barbara Hulanicki, and Casey Steadman World Red Eye

Michael Bay and Cedric Gervais World Red Eye

David and Isabela Rangel Grutman and Victoria and David Beckham World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge DJ Anna De Ferran World Red Eye

World Red Eye

Michael Martin and Mo Garcia World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

New TimesHalloween was a blast at Swan as Maluma made a celebrity appearance where he enjoyed the dinner party and ordered endless bottles. Partygoers headed to the trendy upstairs lounge for a night filled with spooky cocktails and beats.On Thursday, October 27, international hotel brand Yotel celebrated all things 305 with the official grand opening party for the new Yotel and YotelPad Miami.Fontainebleau, VIP Nightlife, UnKommon Events, and Capture Studios partnered to host BleauLive's second-annual Halloween Weekend, presented by LIV Golf, at the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach.We're not in Hawkins anymore. Do you copy? Aventura Mall is the latest home to Netflix's: The Store, where fans across South Florida can immerse themselves in a world of supernatural mystery, enduring friendships, and '80s nostalgia.On Wednesday, October 26, Oolite Arts celebrated the Ellies, Miami's visual arts awards, at the Bass. A total of 45 artists and art teachers based in South Florida were awarded a portion of $500,000 in funding to bring a significant project to life.Meek Mill put on an epic performance at Story, where he had partygoers hyped and dancing the night away as 21 Savage and John Boyega were spotted in VIP ordering endless bottle parades to celebrate Halloween weekend with a bang.Travis Scott took over the stage at E11even on Saturday, where he put on a performance that gave the crowd goosebumps. Partygoers threw money in the air as they ordered endless bottles to celebrate the Halloween weekend.It was a night full of fun at Sugar and Tea Room. With a Super Mario theme, guests dressed up for Halloween and enjoyed the animated vibe, cocktails, and sounds by Lazaro Casanova at the best rooftop destination in Miami.Guests gathered at the Wolfsonian to celebrate the opening of two new exhibitions: the Cuban music-inspired "Turn the Beat Around" and "Plotting Power: Maps and the Modern Age." Light bites and themed cocktails by Bacardi were served as they celebrated their fall preview season.Cedric Gervais was welcomed back to LIV on Saturday, where he played a spooky set that had the crowd going wild. Michael Bay made a celebrity appearance as partygoers danced the night away.Isabela Grutman hosted the launch event for her new luxury jewelry brand, Isa Grutman, at Swan in the Miami Design District. Guests sipped custom Isa cocktails while shopping for their new favorite jewelry pieces.Partygoers headed to Mayami on Saturday, where they celebrated Halloween weekend with their best costumes and spooky beats as they danced the night away.On Saturday at Boho House, guests wore their best costumes and enjoyed their Halloween weekend with spooky cocktails and beats in the enchanting outdoor courtyard.The Haus was popping off on Friday as guests wore their best costumes and enjoyed a spooky night at Hyde Beach, with sick beats, endless cocktails, and great vibes.It was a spooky night at Mad Club, where the freaks came out to play. The club was packed from wall to wall as endless bottle parades filled the room, and partygoers danced the night away in their best costumes.Villa Azur turned into the World of Wizards on Thursday, with guests wearing their best costumes and enjoying the dinner party with sick beats, delicious cuisine, and endless bottles.Partygoers closed out the Halloween weekend with a bang at Kiki on the River, where guests danced the night away to the spooky beats.