Eyes on Miami: Maluma, Michael Bay, David Beckham, and Others

November 7, 2022 9:00AM

21 Savage
21 Savage World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Maluma
World Red Eye

Maluma at Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

Halloween was a blast at Swan as Maluma made a celebrity appearance where he enjoyed the dinner party and ordered endless bottles. Partygoers headed to the trendy upstairs lounge for a night filled with spooky cocktails and beats.
World Red Eye

Grand Opening of Yotel and YotelPad

On Thursday, October 27, international hotel brand Yotel celebrated all things 305 with the official grand opening party for the new Yotel and YotelPad Miami.
click to enlarge
Snoop Dogg
World Red Eye

BleauLive Presents Snoop Dogg at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Fontainebleau, VIP Nightlife, UnKommon Events, and Capture Studios partnered to host BleauLive's second-annual Halloween Weekend, presented by LIV Golf, at the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

The Stranger Things Pop-Up at Aventura Mall

We're not in Hawkins anymore. Do you copy? Aventura Mall is the latest home to Netflix's Stranger Things: The Store, where fans across South Florida can immerse themselves in a world of supernatural mystery, enduring friendships, and '80s nostalgia.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

The Ellies, Miami's Visual Arts Awards at the Bass

On Wednesday, October 26, Oolite Arts celebrated the Ellies, Miami's visual arts awards, at the Bass. A total of 45 artists and art teachers based in South Florida were awarded a portion of $500,000 in funding to bring a significant project to life.
click to enlarge
21 Savage
World Red Eye

Meek Mill, 21 Savage, and John Boyega at Story Saturdays

Meek Mill put on an epic performance at Story, where he had partygoers hyped and dancing the night away as 21 Savage and John Boyega were spotted in VIP ordering endless bottle parades to celebrate Halloween weekend with a bang.
click to enlarge
Travis Scott
World Red Eye

Travis Scott at E11even Saturdays

Travis Scott took over the stage at E11even on Saturday, where he put on a performance that gave the crowd goosebumps. Partygoers threw money in the air as they ordered endless bottles to celebrate the Halloween weekend.
World Red Eye

Sugar and Tea Room Halloween Celebration

It was a night full of fun at Sugar and Tea Room. With a Super Mario theme, guests dressed up for Halloween and enjoyed the animated vibe, cocktails, and sounds by Lazaro Casanova at the best rooftop destination in Miami.
click to enlarge
Adrienne Bon Haes, Barbara Hulanicki, and Casey Steadman
World Red Eye

Fall Exhibition VIP Preview at the Wolfsonian

Guests gathered at the Wolfsonian to celebrate the opening of two new exhibitions: the Cuban music-inspired "Turn the Beat Around" and "Plotting Power: Maps and the Modern Age." Light bites and themed cocktails by Bacardi were served as they celebrated their fall preview season.
Michael Bay and Cedric Gervais
World Red Eye

Michael Bay and Cedric Gervais at LIV

Cedric Gervais was welcomed back to LIV on Saturday, where he played a spooky set that had the crowd going wild. Michael Bay made a celebrity appearance as partygoers danced the night away.
David and Isabela Rangel Grutman and Victoria and David Beckham
World Red Eye

Isa Grutman Jewelry Launch at Swan

Isabela Grutman hosted the launch event for her new luxury jewelry brand, Isa Grutman, at Swan in the Miami Design District. Guests sipped custom Isa cocktails while shopping for their new favorite jewelry pieces.
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

Partygoers headed to Mayami on Saturday, where they celebrated Halloween weekend with their best costumes and spooky beats as they danced the night away.
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

On Saturday at Boho House, guests wore their best costumes and enjoyed their Halloween weekend with spooky cocktails and beats in the enchanting outdoor courtyard.
click to enlarge
DJ Anna De Ferran
World Red Eye

Haus of Hyde at Hyde Beach

The Haus was popping off on Friday as guests wore their best costumes and enjoyed a spooky night at Hyde Beach, with sick beats, endless cocktails, and great vibes.
World Red Eye

Mad Horror Story: Freak Show at Mad Club Wynwood

It was a spooky night at Mad Club, where the freaks came out to play. The club was packed from wall to wall as endless bottle parades filled the room, and partygoers danced the night away in their best costumes.
Michael Martin and Mo Garcia
World Red Eye

World of Wizards at Villa Azur Thursdays

Villa Azur turned into the World of Wizards on Thursday, with guests wearing their best costumes and enjoying the dinner party with sick beats, delicious cuisine, and endless bottles.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Partygoers closed out the Halloween weekend with a bang at Kiki on the River, where guests danced the night away to the spooky beats.
