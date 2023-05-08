Navigation
Photos

Eyes on Miami: Maluma, Jagger Walk, Nio Garcia, and Others

May 8, 2023 10:00AM

Nio Garcia
Nio Garcia World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Stephen Starr and Keith McNally
World Red Eye

Keith McNally and Stephen Starr's Pastis Opens in Wynwood

Miami was introduced to Pastis by James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs Keith McNally and Stephen Starr. An iconic French brasserie, the story of Pastis began in 1999 in Manhattan's Meatpacking District when McNally found himself inspired by the off-kilter feel of the area.
click to enlarge
Nicky Romero
World Red Eye

Nicky Romero at LIV

Saturdays at LIV are always a blast. Nicky Romero blessed the decks this past weekend with some sick beats and lots of smiles. Partygoers were bouncing off the walls as one of Miami's hottest clubs started heating up.
World Red Eye

The Bass in Miami Beach Highlights Futurism for Annual Night at the Museum Celebration

The Bass Museum of Art in Miami Beach celebrated its annual membership event, Night at the Museum. Hosted by the Bass' newest young philanthropist group, Future Bass, the evening paid tribute to art from the Futurism period and unveiled a new work, We Belong Here by Tavares Strachan, donated by the president of Future Bass Grace Faena and Alan Faena.
Maluma and Susana Gomez
World Red Eye

Playing for Change Foundation Honoring Maluma

Playing For Change Foundation (PFCF) held its 2023 Impact Awards Gala, honoring global superstar Maluma for his philanthropic impact with his foundation, El Arte de los Sueños.
Vita Sidorkina-Morabito
World Red Eye

BHS Magazine Launch X Bally Luncheon

Bally luncheon, presenting its spring/summer 23 collection by Rhuigi Villaseñor, celebrating Bal Harbour Magazines Spring issue.
Leo Jay Hurst and Jagger Walk
World Red Eye

Runaway New York "Dining Dead" Collection Launches in Miami

Runaway New York launched their highly anticipated "Dining Dead" collection at Canvas Miami this past Wednesday, April 26, sponsored by Casalu and E11even Vodka. Exclusive pieces were sold inside the store with music from Gold Hound and Phineas. Founder and American designer Jagger Walk hosted the event for friends, family, and the local community.
click to enlarge
Dominic Molon
World Red Eye

Oolite Talks with Dominic Molon

Wednesday night, Locust Projects welcomed Richard Brown Baker and curator of contemporary art at RISD Museum Dominic Molon as the speakers for its final Talks of the spring season.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

News Cafe Grand Opening by V&E Group

Gianni Versace's favorite spot and South Beach's most iconic restaurant, News Café, celebrated its reopening on April 26 at 800 Ocean Dr.
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Thursday Soirée at Marion wasn't just a show but also a bumpin' party. Guests enjoyed a great meal and then danced the night away with confetti showers, parades of dancers, and decadent handcrafted cocktails.
click to enlarge
Nio Garcia
World Red Eye

Nio Garcia at Fantasia Sundays at Daer

Fantasia Sundays at Daer with Nio Garcia was the spot to be this past weekend. The poolside was packed with partygoers as confetti showers, dancers, and bottles paraded around them to close the weekend.
click to enlarge
Audien
World Red Eye

Audien, Morgan Page, and Hook N Sling at M2 Miami

The self-dubbed progressive house mafia took the decks at M2 this past Friday night. It was a night to remember in Miami Beach's newest edition to the club scene.
click to enlarge
Wyclef Jean
World Red Eye

Wyclef Jean and Supercar Room Miami Kick Off Race Week With VIP Event, Special Performance, and First Look at Apex Attucks

Supercar Rooms Miami was thrilled to announce that Grammy-winning artist and producer Wyclef Jean was the host of its orientation dinner with Alphatauri Racing.
