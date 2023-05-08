Eyes on Miami: Maluma, Jagger Walk, Nio Garcia, and Others

Stephen Starr and Keith McNally World Red Eye

New TimesMiami was introduced to Pastis by James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs Keith McNally and Stephen Starr. An iconic French brasserie, the story of Pastis began in 1999 in Manhattan's Meatpacking District when McNally found himself inspired by the off-kilter feel of the area.Saturdays at LIV are always a blast. Nicky Romero blessed the decks this past weekend with some sick beats and lots of smiles. Partygoers were bouncing off the walls as one of Miami's hottest clubs started heating up.The Bass Museum of Art in Miami Beach celebrated its annual membership event, Night at the Museum. Hosted by the Bass' newest young philanthropist group, Future Bass, the evening paid tribute to art from the Futurism period and unveiled a new work,by Tavares Strachan, donated by the president of Future Bass Grace Faena and Alan Faena.Playing For Change Foundation (PFCF) held its 2023 Impact Awards Gala, honoring global superstar Maluma for his philanthropic impact with his foundation, El Arte de los Sueños.Bally luncheon, presenting its spring/summer 23 collection by Rhuigi Villaseñor, celebrating Bal Harbour Magazines Spring issue.Runaway New York launched their highly anticipated "Dining Dead" collection at Canvas Miami this past Wednesday, April 26, sponsored by Casalu and E11even Vodka. Exclusive pieces were sold inside the store with music from Gold Hound and Phineas. Founder and American designer Jagger Walk hosted the event for friends, family, and the local community.Wednesday night, Locust Projects welcomed Richard Brown Baker and curator of contemporary art at RISD Museum Dominic Molon as the speakers for its final Talks of the spring season.Gianni Versace's favorite spot and South Beach's most iconic restaurant, News Café, celebrated its reopening on April 26 at 800 Ocean Dr.Thursday Soirée at Marion wasn't just a show but also a bumpin' party. Guests enjoyed a great meal and then danced the night away with confetti showers, parades of dancers, and decadent handcrafted cocktails.Fantasia Sundays at Daer with Nio Garcia was the spot to be this past weekend. The poolside was packed with partygoers as confetti showers, dancers, and bottles paraded around them to close the weekend.The self-dubbed progressive house mafia took the decks at M2 this past Friday night. It was a night to remember in Miami Beach's newest edition to the club scene.Supercar Rooms Miami was thrilled to announce that Grammy-winning artist and producer Wyclef Jean was the host of its orientation dinner with Alphatauri Racing.