Eyes on Miami: Lebron James, Ivy Queen, the Island Boys, and Others

New TimesOn Sunday night, Lebron James brought the heat back to Miami at Kiki on the River. NBA Lakers player and several partygoers celebrated the end of the week at the riverside hotspot, enjoying an exclusive Lakers-themed bottle parade, vibrant sparklers, and music that had everyone dancing nonstop.Glasshouse Wednesdays at Eme are always a good idea! Partygoers experienced a night like never before featuring endless bottle parades, high-energy beats, a surprise guest appearance by Randy Nota Loca of Jowell y Randy.The annual Seaglass Rosé Experience returned to the beach directly across from the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, from January 21-23.On Thursday night, Ivy Queen and Randy from Jowell y Randy tore up the stage at LIV and gave fans a hot and spicy performance they’ll never forget. Chase Stokes, Dimelo Flow, and Mario Duran were spotted in the DJ booth entertaining the crowd with their high-energy beats.On Friday night, DJ Pauly D gave Story a performance that left the crowd going wild. Guests were fist-pumping to the amazing beats and ordering endless bottle service, until the early morning.MVP and nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook took a preconstruction Yupix virtual tour of the country’s hottest real estate project, Miami’s E11even Residences Beyond led by the property’s co-owner and longtime advisor Marc Roberts.Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan is always the best way to start off the week. The Island Boys made an appearance at the iconic dinner party, as guests ordered endless bottle service and danced all night long.Brickell City Center's high-energy lounge Ch’i is the party you don’t want to miss on Saturdays. After dinner, guests kept the party going with craft cocktails, plenty of sparklers to light up the room, and an upbeat live performance.It was a Saturday evening well spent at Mynt, as guests partied the night away ordering endless bottle service and dancing the night away to the sick beats plated by DJ Axel Beca.On Saturday night, guests at Wynwood hotspot, Mayami Mexicantina, experienced a high-energy, Tulum-inspired ambiance with plenty of cocktails to go around and an alluring performance by the fire dancers.It was a magical night at BOHO House on Saturday, where Themba threw it down on the decks and had the vibes at an all-time high. Guests mingled and danced the night away, as they sipped on delicious hand-crafted cocktails all evening long.