Eyes on Miami: Lebron James, Ivy Queen, the Island Boys, and Others

January 31, 2022 9:00AM

Randy from Jowell y Randy and Ivy Queen
Randy from Jowell y Randy and Ivy Queen
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Ari Nanos and Lebron James - WORLD RED EYE
Ari Nanos and Lebron James
World Red Eye

Lebron James at Kiki on the River Sundays

On Sunday night, Lebron James brought the heat back to Miami at Kiki on the River. NBA Lakers player and several partygoers celebrated the end of the week at the riverside hotspot, enjoying an exclusive Lakers-themed bottle parade, vibrant sparklers, and music that had everyone dancing nonstop.
Randy Nota Loca of Jowell y Randy - WORLD RED EYE
Randy Nota Loca of Jowell y Randy
World Red Eye

Randy Nota Loca of Jowell y Randy at Eme

Glasshouse Wednesdays at Eme are always a good idea! Partygoers experienced a night like never before featuring endless bottle parades, high-energy beats, a surprise guest appearance by Randy Nota Loca of Jowell y Randy.
Carlos Suares, Heidi and Shane Battier, and Newell Fleming - WORLD RED EYE
Carlos Suares, Heidi and Shane Battier, and Newell Fleming
World Red Eye

Annual Seaglass Rosé Experience – Day 3

The annual Seaglass Rosé Experience returned to the beach directly across from the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, from January 21-23.
Randy from Jowell y Randy and Ivy Queen - WORLD RED EYE
Randy from Jowell y Randy and Ivy Queen
World Red Eye

Ivy Queen and Randy from Jowell y Randy at LIV

On Thursday night, Ivy Queen and Randy from Jowell y Randy tore up the stage at LIV and gave fans a hot and spicy performance they’ll never forget. Chase Stokes, Dimelo Flow, and Mario Duran were spotted in the DJ booth entertaining the crowd with their high-energy beats.
Carnage and DJ Pauly D - WORLD RED EYE
Carnage and DJ Pauly D
World Red Eye

DJ Pauly D and Carnage at Story Fridays

On Friday night, DJ Pauly D gave Story a performance that left the crowd going wild. Guests were fist-pumping to the amazing beats and ordering endless bottle service, until the early morning.
Russell Westbrook and Marc Roberts - WORLD RED EYE
Russell Westbrook and Marc Roberts
World Red Eye

Russell Westbrook at E11even Hotel and Residences Sales Center

MVP and nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook took a preconstruction Yupix virtual tour of the country’s hottest real estate project, Miami’s E11even Residences Beyond led by the property’s co-owner and longtime advisor Marc Roberts.
Island Boys - WORLD RED EYE
Island Boys
World Red Eye

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan is always the best way to start off the week. The Island Boys made an appearance at the iconic dinner party, as guests ordered endless bottle service and danced all night long.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Paü Paü Saturdays at Ch’i

Brickell City Center's high-energy lounge Ch’i is the party you don’t want to miss on Saturdays. After dinner, guests kept the party going with craft cocktails, plenty of sparklers to light up the room, and an upbeat live performance.
WORLD RED EYE
Mynt Saturdays

Mynt Saturdays

It was a Saturday evening well spent at Mynt, as guests partied the night away ordering endless bottle service and dancing the night away to the sick beats plated by DJ Axel Beca.
WORLD RED EYE
Mayami Saturdays

Mayami Saturdays

On Saturday night, guests at Wynwood hotspot, Mayami Mexicantina, experienced a high-energy, Tulum-inspired ambiance with plenty of cocktails to go around and an alluring performance by the fire dancers.
Monica Rushmore and Helen Levington - WORLD RED EYE
Monica Rushmore and Helen Levington
BOHO Saturdays

BOHO Saturdays

It was a magical night at BOHO House on Saturday, where Themba threw it down on the decks and had the vibes at an all-time high. Guests mingled and danced the night away, as they sipped on delicious hand-crafted cocktails all evening long.
