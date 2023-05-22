Navigation
Photos

Eyes on Miami: Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan, Loud Luxury, and Others

May 22, 2023 9:00AM

World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Ashli Katz
World Red Eye

Lerin x Taja Host a Creative Movement Class at Taja's Brickell City Centre Pop-Up Store

Friends of the brand joined Taja for an energy-filled morning. Lerin dressed all the guests in its new Doll collection, and after the class guests were able to customize their limited edition pink and purple Taja candles on the spot.
World Red Eye

Desolas Mezcal Founder GG Mirvis Celebrates in Mezcal Style at the Esme

The female-founded spirit Desolas Mezcal hosted a marvelous night at the Esme Hotel filled with delightful mezcal cocktails and birthday wishes for the visionary behind the brand, GG Mirvis, on April 15.
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan
World Red Eye

11 Captains Club Private Dinner

On Thursday evening, the 11 Captain’s Club and Sushi Bar hosted a private Omakase experience at the incredible home of Robert Wennett and Mario Cader-Frech, a hidden architectural marvel on the roof of the parking garage at 1111 Lincoln Rd.
World Red Eye

Contrast High Down in the Basement

Join Basement Miami, located at The Miami Beach Edition, in celebration of the exclusive launch of the Contrast High X Basement Ice Skates, part of the new Artist Series, featuring captivating hand-painted ice skates.
World Red Eye

The Canvas Grand Opening

The Canvas opened its new flagship store in Wynwood, the creative and technical hub of Miami. The Miami store will combine the Canvas’ multi-brand fashion and lifestyle retail platform and the Canvas 3.0, a Web3 NFT gallery concept.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

NovelaWatch Collectors Club Welcomes H. Moser & Cie to Miami

NovelaWatch Collectors Club welcomed H. Moser & Cie CEO Edouard Meylan and Claudio Terjanian, president for the Americas, to Miami for an intimate discussion and viewing of Moser’s latest novelties at the new Hagerty Garage + Social.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Marion was all the hype on Thursday night as partygoers gathered for a dinner party and experienced delicious cuisine, groovy beats, and live performers that kept the crowd entertained throughout the evening.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Nothing like a Kiki on the River close out to the weekend with mimosas, smiles, and a notoriously good time from one of Miami’s favorite waterside hot spot.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

Hyde Beach was poppin’ off on Saturday afternoon, as guests were partying in the pool and sipping on mimosas. Partygoers danced under the sun in their best swimsuits and enjoyed the great beats.
click to enlarge
Loud Luxury
World Red Eye

Loud Luxury at LIV

Loud Luxury performed at LIV Friday night to a buzzing crowd. Partygoers we charged up with energy and good vibes to watch the DJ duo perform some of their club anthems. Confetti showers, bottle parades, and sick beats kept the party going all night long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Mayami, one of Wynwood’s hottest venues, heated up on Friday night. The venue was packed as partygoers enjoyed handcrafted cocktails and a beautiful ambiance to dance the night away.
World Red Eye

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

Guests kicked off their week on a high note, at Swan’s iconic Mon Cheri Mondays. Sparklers lit up the outdoor courtyard as partygoers danced the night away at the trendy upstairs lounge.
