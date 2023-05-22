Eyes on Miami: Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan, Loud Luxury, and Others

click to enlarge Ashli Katz World Red Eye

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan

New TimesFriends of the brand joined Taja for an energy-filled morning. Lerin dressed all the guests in its new Doll collection, and after the class guests were able to customize their limited edition pink and purple Taja candles on the spot.The female-founded spirit Desolas Mezcal hosted a marvelous night at the Esme Hotel filled with delightful mezcal cocktails and birthday wishes for the visionary behind the brand, GG Mirvis, on April 15.On Thursday evening, the 11 Captain’s Club and Sushi Bar hosted a private Omakase experience at the incredible home of Robert Wennett and Mario Cader-Frech, a hidden architectural marvel on the roof of the parking garage at 1111 Lincoln Rd.Join Basement Miami, located at The Miami Beach Edition, in celebration of the exclusive launch of the Contrast High X Basement Ice Skates, part of the new Artist Series, featuring captivating hand-painted ice skates.The Canvas opened its new flagship store in Wynwood, the creative and technical hub of Miami. The Miami store will combine the Canvas’ multi-brand fashion and lifestyle retail platform and the Canvas 3.0, a Web3 NFT gallery concept.NovelaWatch Collectors Club welcomed H. Moser & Cie CEO Edouard Meylan and Claudio Terjanian, president for the Americas, to Miami for an intimate discussion and viewing of Moser’s latest novelties at the new Hagerty Garage + Social.Marion was all the hype on Thursday night as partygoers gathered for a dinner party and experienced delicious cuisine, groovy beats, and live performers that kept the crowd entertained throughout the evening.Nothing like a Kiki on the River close out to the weekend with mimosas, smiles, and a notoriously good time from one of Miami’s favorite waterside hot spot.Hyde Beach was poppin’ off on Saturday afternoon, as guests were partying in the pool and sipping on mimosas. Partygoers danced under the sun in their best swimsuits and enjoyed the great beats.Loud Luxury performed at LIV Friday night to a buzzing crowd. Partygoers we charged up with energy and good vibes to watch the DJ duo perform some of their club anthems. Confetti showers, bottle parades, and sick beats kept the party going all night long.Mayami, one of Wynwood’s hottest venues, heated up on Friday night. The venue was packed as partygoers enjoyed handcrafted cocktails and a beautiful ambiance to dance the night away.Guests kicked off their week on a high note, at Swan’s iconic Mon Cheri Mondays. Sparklers lit up the outdoor courtyard as partygoers danced the night away at the trendy upstairs lounge.