Eyes on Miami: Kim Kardashian, Griffin Brothers, Jennifer Lopez, and Others

New TimesPartygoers headed to Swan, Design District hotspot, for an epic Monday night! Where Ja Rule was seen in the trendy upstairs lounge as guests danced and dined all evening long.A magical evening full of love, family, and music filled the room at the Faena Forum for one remarkable legend, JR Ridinger. It is, as JR would have called, a magic moment. Friends and family came together Saturday night to celebrate the life of JR Ridinger.Newgard Development Group and Friends of the Underline hosted a special evening celebrating the Underline's growing dynamic community with the new development Lofty Brickell.On Saturday, Rainbow Oasiiis hosted its first fundraiser and debuted its first permanent public art installation, welcoming the program into the property, installed by artist and founder Haiiileen. A review panel will choose six Miami-based artists to participate in this program for the first year.Faena Rose brought back the '80s with an exclusive members rollerskate party hosted by the iconic skating duo, the Griffin Brothers, where they skated and kicked it old school at Super Wheels Skating Center.In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Neiman Marcus honored Hispanic leaders in media. As part of Neiman Marcus' commitment to Lead with Love and foster a culture of belonging for all, the Coral Gables store cohosted a special Hispanic Heritage Month event with notable contributors in media benefitting Amigos for Kids.Last week marked the return of The David Grutman Experience: The Class at FIU. Four hundred students attended the seminar where Grutman spoke about Groot Hospitality, his evolution in the hospitality industry, and more.In anticipation of III Points Festival, III Points and Nucleus took over Wynwood hotspot Freehold Miami with a Psychedelic Panel Series event on Thursday, October 6. The conversation was about the role of psychedelics in mental wellness and why music and creative communities are such an important part of the conversation, followed by a Q&A and music hosted by III Points.Wiz Khalifa took over the stage at E11even on Saturday, where he put on a wild performance that had the crowd feeling "Young, Wild, & Free." The neon lights shone brightly on the crowd as they danced the night away.The iconic duo Loud Luxury had LIV louder than ever on Saturday night. The noise was brought to another level as the crowd raged to their hottest mixes.The weekend was in full swing on Saturday night, as guests headed to Brickell hotspot Komodo for the full Miami experience of fine dining and late-night partying.It was a packed house at Kiki on the River on Sunday, as guests partied like the weekend never had to end by drinking, dancing, and popping endless bottles all evening long.Partygoers made their way to Bottled Blonde for an epic Saturday celebration. The pizzeria, beer garden, and nightclub had everything you needed as guests danced the night away to DJ Zillamatic's sick beats.On Saturday, partygoers danced the night away at the Tulum-inspired paradise Mayami. The neon lights were shining on the crowd as they ordered endless bottle parades all evening.Quavo and TakeOff of Migos took over the stage at LIV and performed with the crowd going wild! Bottles were popping, and confetti was flying as French Montana, Jim Jones, Busta Rhymes, and Murda Beatz were spotted in VIP ordering endless bottle parades and closing the weekend with a bang.