Photos

Eyes on Miami: Kim Kardashian, Griffin Brothers, Jennifer Lopez, and Others

October 17, 2022 9:00AM

Kim Kardashian and Loren Ridinger
Kim Kardashian and Loren Ridinger World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Ja Rule
World Red Eye

Ja Rule at Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

Partygoers headed to Swan, Design District hotspot, for an epic Monday night! Where Ja Rule was seen in the trendy upstairs lounge as guests danced and dined all evening long.
click to enlarge
Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, and Loren Ridinger
World Red Eye

JR Ridinger's Celebration of Life at Faena Forum

A magical evening full of love, family, and music filled the room at the Faena Forum for one remarkable legend, JR Ridinger. It is, as JR would have called, a magic moment. Friends and family came together Saturday night to celebrate the life of JR Ridinger.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Newgard Development Group and Friends of the Underline: Lofty Brickell

Newgard Development Group and Friends of the Underline hosted a special evening celebrating the Underline's growing dynamic community with the new development Lofty Brickell.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Rainbow Oasiiis Opening Fundraiser: Bubble Healiiing

On Saturday, Rainbow Oasiiis hosted its first fundraiser and debuted its first permanent public art installation, welcoming the program into the property, installed by artist and founder Haiiileen. A review panel will choose six Miami-based artists to participate in this program for the first year.
click to enlarge
The Griffin Brothers
World Red Eye

'80s Rollerskate Party at Super Wheels Skating Center

Faena Rose brought back the '80s with an exclusive members rollerskate party hosted by the iconic skating duo, the Griffin Brothers, where they skated and kicked it old school at Super Wheels Skating Center.
World Red Eye

Neiman Marcus Coral Gables Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Neiman Marcus honored Hispanic leaders in media. As part of Neiman Marcus' commitment to Lead with Love and foster a culture of belonging for all, the Coral Gables store cohosted a special Hispanic Heritage Month event with notable contributors in media benefitting Amigos for Kids.
click to enlarge
David Grutman and DJ Khaled
World Red Eye

The David Grutman Experience: The Class at FIU

Last week marked the return of The David Grutman Experience: The Class at FIU. Four hundred students attended the seminar where Grutman spoke about Groot Hospitality, his evolution in the hospitality industry, and more.
click to enlarge
Sam Baum, David Sinopoli, Dr. Scott Fisher, Danny Daze, and Dustin Robinson
World Red Eye

Road to III Points: Psychedelic Medicine – Mental Health Panel Presented by Nucleus

In anticipation of III Points Festival, III Points and Nucleus took over Wynwood hotspot Freehold Miami with a Psychedelic Panel Series event on Thursday, October 6. The conversation was about the role of psychedelics in mental wellness and why music and creative communities are such an important part of the conversation, followed by a Q&A and music hosted by III Points.
click to enlarge
Wiz Khalifa
World Red Eye

Wiz Khalifa at E11even Saturdays

Wiz Khalifa took over the stage at E11even on Saturday, where he put on a wild performance that had the crowd feeling "Young, Wild, & Free." The neon lights shone brightly on the crowd as they danced the night away.
click to enlarge
Loud Luxury
World Red Eye

Loud Luxury at Story Fridays

The iconic duo Loud Luxury had LIV louder than ever on Saturday night. The noise was brought to another level as the crowd raged to their hottest mixes.
click to enlarge
DJ Don P and Luis Rodriguez
World Red Eye

Katana Saturdays at Komodo

The weekend was in full swing on Saturday night, as guests headed to Brickell hotspot Komodo for the full Miami experience of fine dining and late-night partying.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

It was a packed house at Kiki on the River on Sunday, as guests partied like the weekend never had to end by drinking, dancing, and popping endless bottles all evening long.
click to enlarge
DJ Zillamatic
World Red Eye

Bottled Blonde Saturdays

Partygoers made their way to Bottled Blonde for an epic Saturday celebration. The pizzeria, beer garden, and nightclub had everything you needed as guests danced the night away to DJ Zillamatic's sick beats.
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

On Saturday, partygoers danced the night away at the Tulum-inspired paradise Mayami. The neon lights were shining on the crowd as they ordered endless bottle parades all evening.
click to enlarge
Quavo and TakeOff of Migos
World Red Eye

French Montana, Quavo, TakeOff, Jim Jones, Busta Rhymes, and Murda Beatz at LIVONSUNDAY

Quavo and TakeOff of Migos took over the stage at LIV and performed with the crowd going wild! Bottles were popping, and confetti was flying as French Montana, Jim Jones, Busta Rhymes, and Murda Beatz were spotted in VIP ordering endless bottle parades and closing the weekend with a bang.
