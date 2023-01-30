Eyes on Miami: Karolína Kurková, Belinda Stronach, Two Friends, and Others

David Grutman and Belinda Stronach World Red Eye

New TimesOn Wednesday, January 25, Belinda Stronach, chairwoman, CEO, and president of 1/ST, and Baccarat hosted an intimate VIP kickoff celebration in advance of the 2023 Pegasus World Cup presented by Baccarat.Faena Theater launched the first installment of its fifth-annual Faena Jazz Series with the one and only prolific composer and prodigious six-string talent Al Di Meola. Guests were wowed by his incredible talent and passionate performance.Neiman Marcus Coral Gables and special guest Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera, partnered for an afternoon of fashion and philanthropy at the 12th-annual Splendor in the Garden luncheon and fashion show at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Gardens.The Little Lighthouse Foundation held its annual BirthDay of Service, presented by Aroma360, on Saturday, January 21.The third-annual Seaglass Rosé Experience benefitting AutoNation's Pink Angels Memorial Foundation initiative returned to the beach directly across from the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort from January 20-22.Wyn 317 Gallery reopened its doors after a year of renovations by hosting the opening reception of "Remote Viewing," a solo exhibition by Jay "Remote" Bellicchi.The Cultural Division and Mad Arts present the award-winning Ignite Broward, a festival of art, light, and sound. Showcasing 11 spectacular light-based installations by eight artist teams, Ignite 2023 returned with even more immersive and interactive art experiences, bringing today's most innovative talent and cutting-edge technology to audiences in Broward.Revelers on Miami Beach took a step back in time and forward as the National Hotel Miami Beach opened up its legendary Martini Bar.Sunset Harbour's newest pizzeria and trattoria, Casa Bufala, celebrated its official opening with a launch party of epic proportions. Guests indulged in flowing canapes and craft cocktails with beats provided by DJ Joey Tracks.The dynamic duo Two Friends took over the DJ booth at LIV on Saturday, setting the vibes at an all-time high for partygoers to dance the night away and order endless bottles as the neon lights shined on the crowd.2 Chainz made his way back to Story on Saturday, where he took over the stage and gave an epic performance with the crowd going wild. Confetti was flying and bottles were popping as partygoers danced the night away until "4 AM."Duo Rae Sremmurd took over the stage at E11even and had the crowd raging to their favorite songs. The neon lights shone on partygoers as they ordered endless bottle parades and danced until sunrise.On Saturday night, guests at Boho House spent the evening dancing away in the enchanting outdoor courtyard with delicious handcrafted cocktails in hand and sick beats all evening long.Sunday Funday is always the best at Kiki on the River. Guests headed to the riverside hotspot to celebrate the end of the weekend with endless bottle parades and sparklers, keeping the party going into the early morning hours.It was a celebration all about the ladies on Wednesday night at Bâoli, where guests enjoyed delicious cuisine, hand-rafted cocktails, and, all around, the best party vibes.Marion was all the hype on Thursday night as partygoers gathered for a dinner party and experienced delicious cuisine, groovy beats, and live performers that entertained the crowd throughout the evening.It's always a good time at Villa Azur's dinner parties on Thursday night, where guests enjoyed delicious cuisine alongside colorful dancers, incredible live music, and handcrafted cocktails.It was a fun-filled Friday at Hyde Beach, where partygoers danced the night away in the outdoor courtyard, ordered endless bottle parades, and enjoyed the impeccable vibes.