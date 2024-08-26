 Miami Nightlife Photos: Karla Croqueta, Fat Joe, Wax Motif | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Karla Croqueta, Fat Joe, Wax Motif, and Others

World Red Eye captured the moments you missed at Miami's hottest events last week.
August 26, 2024
Wax Motif and Ty Dolla $ign
Wax Motif and Ty Dolla $ign


It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Kim Rodstein and Buzzy Sklar
World Red Eye

Oishii Sake Launch at Makoto Bal Harbour

Kintsugi Sake proudly announces the official release of its first product, Oishii Sake, marking a significant milestone in the world of American-made sake.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

ZeyZey First Anniversary Party

The beloved hidden gem, ZeyZey, hosted its first-anniversary party. The community gathered to dance and celebrate one of Miami's most eclectic venues.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mona Lisa Miami Soft Opening

Mona Lisa Miami hosted a soft opening for friends and family to experience Miami's newest hot spot.
click to enlarge
Karla Croqueta
World Red Eye

Saints 'n' Scissors Celebrates Tenth Anniversary With Cocktail and Wig Party

Saints 'n' Scissors celebrated its tenth anniversary in style on August 18, transforming its Miami salon into a vibrant hub of creativity and fun.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Grand Opening of Hacienda Ramirez Cruz in Wynwood

Hacienda Ramirez Cruz traces its roots back to 1868 in Mexico, founded by Carmen Cruz and Rafael Ramirez. Their descendants have brought authentic flavors and traditions to Miami, offering a genuine taste of Mexican cuisine with family recipes and rich cultural history.
click to enlarge
Fat Joe
World Red Eye

Fat Joe, Jadakiss, and Scott Storch at E11even

Fat Joe, Jadakiss, and Scott Storch came out to party at the legendary E11even nightclub. Partygoers enjoyed the bottle parades and lavish vibes.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Closing out the weekend in classic Miami fashion at Kiki on the River. Bottle parades lit the way as the riverside dinner club got lit.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

It was a wild Friday night at Mayami. Partygoers danced and dined the night away, ordering endless bottle parades to start the weekend.
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

On Saturday evening, Boho House brought good vibes as partygoers experienced a sensational evening full of dancing, drinking, and great beats.
click to enlarge
Wax Motif and Ty Dolla $ign
World Red Eye

Wax Motif and Ty Dolla $ign at LIV Saturdays

Wax Motif and Ty Dolla $ign had back-to-back nights hosting a legendary weekend at LIV. The crowd was fired up and danced the night away.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mynt Fridays

Mynt was packed Friday night as partygoers started the weekend in the Miami Beach hot spot.
