Eyes on Miami: Karla Croqueta, Fat Joe, Wax Motif, and Others

New TimesKintsugi Sake proudly announces the official release of its first product, Oishii Sake, marking a significant milestone in the world of American-made sake.The beloved hidden gem, ZeyZey, hosted its first-anniversary party. The community gathered to dance and celebrate one of Miami's most eclectic venues.Mona Lisa Miami hosted a soft opening for friends and family to experience Miami's newest hot spot.Saints 'n' Scissors celebrated its tenth anniversary in style on August 18, transforming its Miami salon into a vibrant hub of creativity and fun.Hacienda Ramirez Cruz traces its roots back to 1868 in Mexico, founded by Carmen Cruz and Rafael Ramirez. Their descendants have brought authentic flavors and traditions to Miami, offering a genuine taste of Mexican cuisine with family recipes and rich cultural history.Fat Joe, Jadakiss, and Scott Storch came out to party at the legendary E11even nightclub. Partygoers enjoyed the bottle parades and lavish vibes.Closing out the weekend in classic Miami fashion at Kiki on the River. Bottle parades lit the way as the riverside dinner club got lit.It was a wild Friday night at Mayami. Partygoers danced and dined the night away, ordering endless bottle parades to start the weekend.On Saturday evening, Boho House brought good vibes as partygoers experienced a sensational evening full of dancing, drinking, and great beats.Wax Motif and Ty Dolla $ign had back-to-back nights hosting a legendary weekend at LIV. The crowd was fired up and danced the night away.Mynt was packed Friday night as partygoers started the weekend in the Miami Beach hot spot.