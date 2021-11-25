Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Jennifer Hudson, Gucci Mane, CeeLo Green, and More

November 25, 2021 9:00AM

Zack Bia and Mikey Chetrit
Zack Bia and Mikey Chetrit World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Flo Rida - WORLD RED EYE
Flo Rida
World Red Eye

The Little Lighthouse Foundation’s Hearts & Stars Gala 2021: Riviera Maya at Space Park Miami

Kelly Blanco and Johnny Archer hosted the Little Lighthouse Foundation’s Hearts & Stars Gala 2021: Riviera Maya with a special performance by five-time Grammy nominee Flo Rida at Space Park Miami, a magical, open-air oasis located in Miami’s Magic City Innovation District.
DaBaby - WORLD RED EYE
DaBaby
World Red Eye

DaBaby at Vendôme Saturdays

DaBaby brought the party to Vendôme on Saturday night when he took over the club to perform his notorious rap songs that had everyone in the "dome" hyped up for the night.
Jennifer Hudson - WORLD RED EYE
Jennifer Hudson
World Red Eye

The 26th Annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball at InterContinental Miami

On Saturday, November 8, Make-A-Wish Southern Florida and InterContinental Miami raised an excess of $2.7 million at the 26th annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball, headlined by acclaimed singer and actress Jennifer Hudson. Actress and filmmaker Gabrielle Anwar made her return as celebrity emcee of the Ball, which was chaired by her husband, philanthropist Shareef Malnik.
Gucci Mane - WORLD RED EYE
Gucci Mane
World Red Eye

Gucci Mane, Future, and Tory Lanez at Story Saturdays

Story Saturdays was an absolute movie over the weekend, as Gucci Mane took over the club with an insane performance, while Future and Tory Lanez partied along in the crowd and got lit with friends in the VIP.
Zack Bia and Mikey Chetrit - WORLD RED EYE
Zack Bia and Mikey Chetrit
World Red Eye

Zack Bia, Travis Bennett, Bendadonnn, and Fai Khadra at LIV

It was an iconic start to the weekend at LIV on Friday night, as Zack Bia took over the decks at the club to hype up partygoers with his set. Travis Bennett, Bendadonnn, and Fai Khadra were also spotted in the DJ booth enjoying the night and getting lit with friends.
Rick Ross - WORLD RED EYE
Rick Ross
World Red Eye

Rick Ross at E11even Saturdays

On Saturday night, Rick Ross held it down for partygoers who wanted to live it up at the 24-hour nightclub, E11even The iconic hip-hop artist put on a lit performance when he took over the stage and made it rain all night long.
CeeLo Green - WORLD RED EYE
CeeLo Green
World Red Eye

E11even Hotel & Residences Miami Groundbreaking Celebration at E11even

E11even Partners and PMG celebrated the groundbreaking of E11even Hotel & Residences Miami and the launch of phase two, E11even Residences Beyond. The event began at the E11even Residences Sales Gallery on the rooftop of E11even Miami where guests enjoyed passed Champagne, E11even Vodka cocktails, and hors d’oeuvres.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Karaoke Celebration at DC Pie Co.

DC Pie Co. was the place to be on Thursday evening, as guests headed to the famed pizza joint to experience a karaoke night like no other. Dominic Cavagnuolo, the man behind the eatery, sang along to classic songs with friends and encouraged them to enjoy his delicious Brooklyn-style pizza.
Dana Harmon, Kimberly Vasquez, and Blair Harp - WORLD RED EYE
Dana Harmon, Kimberly Vasquez, and Blair Harp
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

It was everyone’s favorite night of the week at Kiki on The River on Sunday. The modern Greek restaurant was packed from wall to wall as guests closed out the weekend with delicious food, endless bottle parades, and a wonderful atmosphere.
Bianca Feriado, Talia Ruiz, Anna Vallino, and Cristina Ezra - WORLD RED EYE
Bianca Feriado, Talia Ruiz, Anna Vallino, and Cristina Ezra
World Red Eye

Rockstar Fridays at Komodo

Guests headed to Komodo for a dinner party like no other before heading to the upstairs lounge of the restaurant, where they found DJ Don Hot throwing it down from the DJ booth.
Moira Tumas and Florita Diaz - WORLD RED EYE
Moira Tumas and Florita Diaz
World Red Eye

Swan Fridays

The weekend festivities were in full effect on Friday night at Swan, as guests headed to the trendy restaurant and lounge to let loose and party the night away. 
