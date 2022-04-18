Eyes on Miami: Jaden Smith, Deadmau5, Pitbull, and Others

click to enlarge Pitbull World Red Eye

New TimesOn Wednesday, April 13, Armando “Pitbull” Christian Perez celebrated the grand opening of Sugar Factory‘s Aventura location. The singer snapped photos with guests and created his Watermelon Patch and Fuzzy Peach Penguin Mango Goblets (oversized, smoking candy goblets made with his Voli 305 Vodka and topped with an assortment of candies), which are sold at Sugar Factory locations across the US. MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal also enjoyed the grand opening and headed behind the bar to create his Miami Tropical Punch Goblet, made with his El Recuerdo Mezcal.Neiman Marcus Coral Gables and Terez, along with Zara Terez Tisch, founder and CEO of Terez; Jennifer Horev; and Morgan Shara, celebrated a day of magic.This past Sunday, Fachie Market hosted an afternoon in the garden to celebrate the launch of their botanical skincare line, Fachie. The launch included three collections for various skin concerns, all available exclusively on FachieMarket.com.The North Beach Bandshell fundraiser for Miami Workers Center, which helps address many issues the world is currently facing, featured a wall of specially designed T-shirts, photo exhibitions, short film screenings, and live performances.Preview Active and Anatomy Fitness continued their Design District social fitness series with another 200-person HIIT class in Jungle Plaza.Charles Molina's “The time against myself ” opened last Saturday, April 9, at i.d. Art Lab (676 NW 23rd St.). The exhibition, curated by Omar Lopez-Chahoud and Adriana Meneses Imber, is on view for the entire month of April.Description: Guests made their way to the world’s first Bitcoin one-day music festival, Sound Money Fest, hosted by the Bitcoin 2022 Conference. Headliners included Steve Aoki, Agnez Mo, Deadmau5, Logic, Jimmy O. Yang, and Hannibal Buress.The 2022 Bitcoin Conference drew over 120,000 people to Miami to celebrate the biggest Bitcoin event globally and explore innovations and achievements in the world of cryptocurrencies.Everyone was welcome at the Ancient Spanish Monastery Foundation’s Eighth Legacy Gala, a 501c(k) nonprofit. Where they raised funds for the maintenance and preservation of the Ancient Spanish Monastery, its gardens, and antiquities. It was a marvelous evening for all, as guests enjoyed a live performance from Dance Now Miami, along with Maryll Epps.Bitcoin Super Yacht Event by Planet Fashion TV and producer Celia Evans featured a day of panel discussions with the founder of Rarible, the CEO of FMFW (formerly Bitcoin.com), and the COO of GDA Capital.On Thursday, April 7, Swan Ball chairs Kristi and Dean Jernigan, Jeff Davis, and Michael Miller hosted 400 guests to celebrate the North American premiere of Alexei Ratmansky’s. Staged under a tent at Downtown Doral Park, attendees were treated to a lush tropical setting inspired by the Swan Lake production.SuperRare is pleased to present "A Surreal Dream- Architecture in the Metaverse," a curation in partnership with BlackDove x SuperRare. This exhibition launched on April 6 with an opening party at BlackDove’s Miami pop-up gallery at 2119 NW Second Ave.Wednesday marked the first day of the Bitcoin 2022 Conference, where whale night was the first official Bitcoin party of the conference. Guests headed to Island Gardens to mingle and enjoy a set by DJ Morten.The crowd came out to join Typhon Capital Management, Miami DDA, and MiamiCentral in its latest of a long series of public/private community building in Miami’s financial community.Mayami was packed from wall to wall on Saturday night as guests flooded the dance floor for an epic night they will never forget! Bottles were poppin’ and lights were shining as guests enjoyed the Tulum-inspired vibes.It was a Sunday Funday at Bottled Blonde, Wynwood’s newest and hottest nightclub. Whether you want pizza or endless bottle parades, this was the place to be, as guests danced the night away to the sick beats played by DJ Don Hot and TrueBlends.Partygoers made their way to Hyde Beach‘s Swim Club Saturdays for an unforgettable afternoon! Guests were dancing and bottles were poppin’ as they soaked under the sun all day long.Sunday Funday was in full effect at Kiki on the River! Partygoers danced on tables and enjoyed delicious cuisine as the sparkling bottle parades lit up the room.Sparklers lit up the outdoor courtyard as guests enjoyed Swan‘s iconic Mon Cheri Mondays. At this famous dinner party, partygoers enjoyed delicious cuisine and hand-crafted cocktails before heading up to the upstairs lounge to dance the night away.The "Red Lights" were shining on the DJ booth as Tiësto took over Story and played an incredible set. Zedd was seen hanging in the VIP with his crew as partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and celebrated crypto week.Deadmau5 made an appearance at E11even on Saturday, where he took over the DJ booth and gave an epic performance everyone was waiting for. All the "Strobe" lights were shining on the crowd, as the vibes were high and the dance floor was poppin’.Jaden Smith was welcomed back to LIV on Wednesday for the official afterparty of the Justice tour. Harry Hudson was seen hanging in VIP, and partygoers were dancing and going wild because of the epic performance.