Eyes on Miami: Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Udonis Haslem, and More

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye,
New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
The Art of Whiskey: The Macallan hosted a collectors' dinner at Leku Miami. Guests experienced a savory dinner and crafty cocktails.
The boyfriends went out of town, so the girlfriends headed to Bâoli Miami, where they dined and danced the night away, enjoying the great vibes and sick beats.
Guests headed to Villa Azur on Thursday, where they experienced the restaurant's iconic dinner party, where guests dined and danced the night away, ordering endless bottle parades to celebrate the beginning of the weekend early.
Guests headed to Marion on Thursday night for its famous weekly soiree, where everyone enjoyed live entertainment, delicious food, and nonstop partying.
It was a packed house at Boho House, where guests enjoyed amazing vibes, sick beats, and handcrafted cocktails in the mesmerizing courtyard all evening.
Swan on Friday night was a banger as guests walked into a chic ambiance full of vibrant colors and enjoyed high-energy beats and endless drinks.
The new immersive indoor entertainment experience, Paradox Museum Miami, officially opened its doors earlier this month, welcoming guests to an interactive museum with mind-boggling paradox-based exhibits and celebrated with a grand opening on December 15.
click to enlarge
Udonis Haslem and Erik Spoelstra
World Red Eye
On Sunday, December 18, Anatomy hosted its sixth-annual #HourPushUp Challenge raising funds for Udonis Haslem Foundation and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.
click to enlarge
Cedric Gervais
World Red Eye
On Friday night, guests headed to Story to watch Cedric Gervais take over the decks with a bass-heavy performance that had the crowd fist-pumping all night long.
A wonderland it was! Over 700 celebrated Hanukkah, the festival of lights, with the Chabad of Miami Beach.
click to enlarge
Gucci Mane and Kodak Black
World Red Eye
Gucci Mane and Kodak Black took over the stage at LIV, where he gave a performance with the crowd going wild. Bottles were poppin', and partygoers danced until sunrise.
With a focus on sustainability, Capsool takes highly coveted vintage Italian designer pieces and upcycles them to bring new life to old designs.
Rick Ross was welcomed back to E11even, where he took over the stage and gave a performance of a lifetime. Partygoers sang and danced to their favorite songs as they ordered endless bottle parades.
Faena Rose hosted a watch party for the most exciting World Cup match in recent history in the most glamorous of settings.
click to enlarge
Mary Ishii, Jonathan Babicka, and Dr. Carl Schulman
World Red Eye
Little Lighthouse Foundation's (LLF) 13th-annual Holiday Toy & Meal Distribution took place on Friday, December 16, at Global Empowerment Mission and Saturday, December 17, at North Shore Park & Youth Center in Miami Beach.
Romero Britto and Lucas Vidal
World Red Eye
This grand opening event was celebrated on Thursday, December 15, at the all-new Land Rover dealership. More than 200 Jaguar Land Rover enthusiasts gathered, including Joe Eberhardt, president and chief executive officer at Jaguar Land Rover North America.
It was a packed house at Mad Club, as guests partied the night away at Let Them Eat Cake Saturdays, where the neon lights were shining, and the vibes were at an all-time high, as guests ordered endless bottle parades until the early morning.
Friday night at Mayami was one to remember, as guests headed to the Wynwood restaurant for a dining and nightlife experience like no other.