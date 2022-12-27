Support Us

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Udonis Haslem, and More

December 27, 2022 8:00AM

Gucci Mane and Kodak Black
Gucci Mane and Kodak Black World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

The Macallan Dinner and Tasting Experience at Leku

The Art of Whiskey: The Macallan hosted a collectors' dinner at Leku Miami. Guests experienced a savory dinner and crafty cocktails.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

My Boyfriend Is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami

The boyfriends went out of town, so the girlfriends headed to Bâoli Miami, where they dined and danced the night away, enjoying the great vibes and sick beats.
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

Guests headed to Villa Azur on Thursday, where they experienced the restaurant's iconic dinner party, where guests dined and danced the night away, ordering endless bottle parades to celebrate the beginning of the weekend early.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Guests headed to Marion on Thursday night for its famous weekly soiree, where everyone enjoyed live entertainment, delicious food, and nonstop partying.
click to enlarge
DJ Evka
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

It was a packed house at Boho House, where guests enjoyed amazing vibes, sick beats, and handcrafted cocktails in the mesmerizing courtyard all evening.
World Red Eye

Swan Fridays

Swan on Friday night was a banger as guests walked into a chic ambiance full of vibrant colors and enjoyed high-energy beats and endless drinks.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Paradox Museum's Grand Opening Event

The new immersive indoor entertainment experience, Paradox Museum Miami, officially opened its doors earlier this month, welcoming guests to an interactive museum with mind-boggling paradox-based exhibits and celebrated with a grand opening on December 15.
click to enlarge
Udonis Haslem and Erik Spoelstra
World Red Eye

Sixth-Annual Anatomy PushUp Challenge Benefiting Udonis Haslem Foundation and Make-A-Wish

On Sunday, December 18, Anatomy hosted its sixth-annual #HourPushUp Challenge raising funds for Udonis Haslem Foundation and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.
click to enlarge
Cedric Gervais
World Red Eye

Cedric Gervais at Story Fridays

On Friday night, guests headed to Story to watch Cedric Gervais take over the decks with a bass-heavy performance that had the crowd fist-pumping all night long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Annual Hanukkah EventHanukkah Wonderland at the Bandshell

A wonderland it was! Over 700 celebrated Hanukkah, the festival of lights, with the Chabad of Miami Beach.
click to enlarge
Gucci Mane and Kodak Black
World Red Eye

Gucci Mane at LIV

Gucci Mane and Kodak Black took over the stage at LIV, where he gave a performance with the crowd going wild. Bottles were poppin', and partygoers danced until sunrise.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Capsool the Individuals – The Fashion Show

With a focus on sustainability, Capsool takes highly coveted vintage Italian designer pieces and upcycles them to bring new life to old designs.
click to enlarge
Rick Ross
World Red Eye

Rick Ross at E11even Saturdays

Rick Ross was welcomed back to E11even, where he took over the stage and gave a performance of a lifetime. Partygoers sang and danced to their favorite songs as they ordered endless bottle parades.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

World Cup Viewing Party

Faena Rose hosted a watch party for the most exciting World Cup match in recent history in the most glamorous of settings.
click to enlarge
Mary Ishii, Jonathan Babicka, and Dr. Carl Schulman
World Red Eye

Prepping for LLF Holiday Toy and Meal Distribution

Little Lighthouse Foundation's (LLF) 13th-annual Holiday Toy & Meal Distribution took place on Friday, December 16, at Global Empowerment Mission and Saturday, December 17, at North Shore Park & Youth Center in Miami Beach.
Romero Britto and Lucas Vidal
World Red Eye

Land Rover Coral Gables Grand Opening Event

This grand opening event was celebrated on Thursday, December 15, at the all-new Land Rover dealership. More than 200 Jaguar Land Rover enthusiasts gathered, including Joe Eberhardt, president and chief executive officer at Jaguar Land Rover North America.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Let Them Eat Cake Saturdays at Mad Club

It was a packed house at Mad Club, as guests partied the night away at Let Them Eat Cake Saturdays, where the neon lights were shining, and the vibes were at an all-time high, as guests ordered endless bottle parades until the early morning.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Friday night at Mayami was one to remember, as guests headed to the Wynwood restaurant for a dining and nightlife experience like no other.
