Eyes on Miami: Gucci Mane, Flo Rida, Chuckie and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

April 16



Tropical Chinese Dinner Celebration: Guests gathered at Tropical Chinese Restaurant for a fun springtime dinner celebrating Miami’s most powerful women.

Naomi Beckwith World Red Eye

April 17



Locust Projects and Oolite Arts Host Talks with Naomi Beckwith: Oolite Arts and Locust Projects closed its Talks Spring season with an insightful and inspiring lecture by Naomi Beckwith, Senior Curator of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago.

World Red Eye

April 18



Opening Night of “Beatriz González A Retrospective” at PAMM: Guests enjoyed an engaging conversation at PAMM with artist Beatriz González, Mari Carmen Ramírez, Wortham Curator of Latin American Art and Director of International Center for the Arts of the Americas at the MFA Houston, and Tobias Ostrander, PAMM Chief Curator.

World Red Eye

The Astor Companies Hosts Merrick Manor Grand Opening Celebration in Coral Gables: Developer The Astor Companies, led by Henry Torres, hosted a grand opening celebration for the brand-new Merrick Manor luxury building in Coral Gables.

World Red Eye

April 20



Rony Seikaly at House Saturdays at Wall: Rony Seikaly took over House Saturdays at Wall.

Chuckie World Red Eye

Chuckie at E11even Saturdays: Partiers were ready to get down and break out their best moves as Chuckie took over the turntables at E11even.

Gianluca Vacchi World Red Eye

Gianluca Vacchi at LIV: Gianluca Vacchi showed LIV how to party, making the crowd go insane when he took over the decks.

Keyshia Ka’oir Davis and Gucci Mane World Red Eye

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Davis at Story Saturdays: Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Davis graced the crowd at Story with an epic performance on stage.

World Red Eye

April 21



Kiki on the River Sundays: Guests continued their weekend celebrations riverside at Kiki.

Nancy Karp and Flo Rida World Red Eye

Flo Rida at Swan: Flo Rida was spotted partying it up at the Miami Design District restaurant Swan.