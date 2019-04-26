Eyes on Miami: Gucci Mane, Flo Rida, Chuckie and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
April 16
Tropical Chinese Dinner Celebration: Guests gathered at Tropical Chinese Restaurant for a fun springtime dinner celebrating Miami’s most powerful women.
April 17
Locust Projects and Oolite Arts Host Talks with Naomi Beckwith: Oolite Arts and Locust Projects closed its Talks Spring season with an insightful and inspiring lecture by Naomi Beckwith, Senior Curator of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago.
April 18
Opening Night of “Beatriz González A Retrospective” at PAMM: Guests enjoyed an engaging conversation at PAMM with artist Beatriz González, Mari Carmen Ramírez, Wortham Curator of Latin American Art and Director of International Center for the Arts of the Americas at the MFA Houston, and Tobias Ostrander, PAMM Chief Curator.
The Astor Companies Hosts Merrick Manor Grand Opening Celebration in Coral Gables: Developer The Astor Companies, led by Henry Torres, hosted a grand opening celebration for the brand-new Merrick Manor luxury building in Coral Gables.
April 20
Rony Seikaly at House Saturdays at Wall: Rony Seikaly took over House Saturdays at Wall.
Chuckie at E11even Saturdays: Partiers were ready to get down and break out their best moves as Chuckie took over the turntables at E11even.
Gianluca Vacchi at LIV: Gianluca Vacchi showed LIV how to party, making the crowd go insane when he took over the decks.
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Davis at Story Saturdays: Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Davis graced the crowd at Story with an epic performance on stage.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
April 21
Kiki on the River Sundays: Guests continued their weekend celebrations riverside at Kiki.
Flo Rida at Swan: Flo Rida was spotted partying it up at the Miami Design District restaurant Swan.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!