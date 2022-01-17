Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Fetty Wap, Kaskade, Carnage, and Others

January 17, 2022 9:00AM

Eyes on Miami: Fetty Wap, Kaskade, Carnage, and Others
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Lyndsey Sexton and Morgan Brennan - WORLD RED EYE
Lyndsey Sexton and Morgan Brennan
World Red Eye

Regent Cocktail Club Grand Reopening at Gale Hotel

The Regent Cocktail Club was happy to be back in full action again beginning Friday, January 7. The Regent to fully embrace the Miami live music scene, more than tripling the capacity from the original space at the back of the Gale Hotel.
Sexton Garcia - WORLD RED EYE
Sexton Garcia
World Red Eye

Orilla Bar and Grill Sunday Brunch at Urbanica

The Orilla Parillada is a modern take on classic friends and family traditions. Good times and good food around a fire. It's created custom mini tabletop grills for a first-hand experience.
Carnage - WORLD RED EYE
Carnage
World Red Eye

Carnage at Kiki on the River Sundays

Guests made their way to Kiki on the River for their iconic Sunday parties, where they enjoyed live entertainment, handcrafted cocktails, and endless bottle parades.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye
Kaskade - WORLD RED EYE
Kaskade
World Red Eye

Kaskade at LIV

On Saturday night, Kaskade took over the decks and played an incredible set at LIV that had the vibes insanely high and partygoers dancing until the early morning.
Fetty Wap - WORLD RED EYE
Fetty Wap
World Red Eye

Fetty Wap at E11even Saturdays

Fetty Wap busted the doors down as he walked into E11even on Saturday night and put on a performance the fans will never forget.
Steve Aoki - WORLD RED EYE
Steve Aoki
World Red Eye

Steve Aoki at Story Fridays

Steve Aoki shut the club down on Friday night when he took over the decks at Story and played an insane set that had partygoers headbanging and going wild like never before.
Omer Horev and Rachel Gregson - WORLD RED EYE
Omer Horev and Rachel Gregson
World Red Eye

Wellie Water Shoot at Pura Vida Miami

Miami-based water company Wellie launched its new line of Organic Flavored Waters on Friday, January 7, at Pura Vida. Wellie is a brand new player in the premium water space.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

BOHO Mondays

BOHO House on Monday night was the perfect way for guests to start their week as the dove into small bites and delicious cocktails while listening to an amazing DJ set.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

The sun was out and the drinks kept flowing. The swim club at SLS Hyde Beach hosted another successful Saturday celebration poolside featuring sounds by DJ Alexander Luke and all-around good vibes.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

On Saturday night, guests at Wynwood trendy hotspot, Mayami Mexicantina, experienced an upbeat party atmosphere with Tulum vibes, uniquely crafted cocktails, insect-infused Mezcal shots, and a captivating performance by the fire dancers.
Maria Matuk and Maria Alvarez - WORLD RED EYE
Maria Matuk and Maria Alvarez
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

Miami’s hottest dinner party at Villa Azur made its return for another epic night in the books. On Thursday, Guests arrived in the evening and experienced a delicious cuisine followed by live entertainment and endless bottle parades.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Tantric Mondays at Myn-Tu

Tantric Mondays at Myn-Tu is one dinner party you don’t want to miss, as each week guests get to enjoy unique live entertainment, great energy, and delicious cuisine.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Into the Inferno

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation