Eyes on Miami: Fetty Wap, Kaskade, Carnage, and Others

New TimesThe Regent Cocktail Club was happy to be back in full action again beginning Friday, January 7. The Regent to fully embrace the Miami live music scene, more than tripling the capacity from the original space at the back of the Gale Hotel.The Orilla Parillada is a modern take on classic friends and family traditions. Good times and good food around a fire. It's created custom mini tabletop grills for a first-hand experience.Guests made their way to Kiki on the River for their iconic Sunday parties, where they enjoyed live entertainment, handcrafted cocktails, and endless bottle parades.On Saturday night, Kaskade took over the decks and played an incredible set at LIV that had the vibes insanely high and partygoers dancing until the early morning.Fetty Wap busted the doors down as he walked into E11even on Saturday night and put on a performance the fans will never forget.Steve Aoki shut the club down on Friday night when he took over the decks at Story and played an insane set that had partygoers headbanging and going wild like never before.Miami-based water company Wellie launched its new line of Organic Flavored Waters on Friday, January 7, at Pura Vida. Wellie is a brand new player in the premium water space.BOHO House on Monday night was the perfect way for guests to start their week as the dove into small bites and delicious cocktails while listening to an amazing DJ set.The sun was out and the drinks kept flowing. The swim club at SLS Hyde Beach hosted another successful Saturday celebration poolside featuring sounds by DJ Alexander Luke and all-around good vibes.On Saturday night, guests at Wynwood trendy hotspot, Mayami Mexicantina, experienced an upbeat party atmosphere with Tulum vibes, uniquely crafted cocktails, insect-infused Mezcal shots, and a captivating performance by the fire dancers.Miami’s hottest dinner party at Villa Azur made its return for another epic night in the books. On Thursday, Guests arrived in the evening and experienced a delicious cuisine followed by live entertainment and endless bottle parades.Tantric Mondays at Myn-Tu is one dinner party you don’t want to miss, as each week guests get to enjoy unique live entertainment, great energy, and delicious cuisine.