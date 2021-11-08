Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Deadmau5, Anitta, Rae Sremmurd, and More

November 8, 2021 9:00AM

World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Hope, Faith and Love Concert at the Sixth Annual Fashion Strikes Cancer Fundraiser at the Moore Building in Miami Design District

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, guests joined together to raise money in the iconic Moore Building among hues of pink for the Hope, Faith and Love Concert — the splashiest closing event of this Sixth Annual Fashion Strikes Cancer Fundraiser.
Wynwood Fear Factory 2021

Spooky season was in full effect Halloween weekend, as Wynwood Fear Factory returned to Miami for an epic two-day festival at MAPS Production House featuring some of the hottest names in EDM such as Claptone, Gorgon City, and Lee Foss.
Halloween at Faena

It was a Halloween like no other at Faena this weekend. Guests at the Living Room experienced the Living Room Supper Club, an exclusive open-air concept where diners and Living Room goers merged into one with an unmatched guest list curated by iconic host Omar Hernandez.
Halloween at Story featuring Deadmau5

Halloween night at Story was one for the books! The legendary Deadmau5 took over the club and played an epic set that had EDM lovers going wild and dancing to his electronic beats until the early hours of the morning.
Mystic Jungle Halloween at 1 Hotel South Beach Rooftop

Guests celebrated Halloween this year under the stars with Veuve Clicquot’s Mystic Jungle at 1 Hotel South Beach Rooftop. The sold-out party was transformed into a tropical jungle oasis. Guests enjoyed sips of Veuve Clicquot by the hotel’s signature rooftop pool while dancing to tunes by DJ Leo Supra.
Halloween Weekend at LIV featuring Rae Sremmurd and Flo Rida

Bottles were popping and confetti was flying at LIV on Saturday night, as Rae Sremmurd took over the stage for a killer performance, while Flo Rida made a special appearance and partied it up amongst everyone out celebrating Halloween weekend.
Anitta at Story Saturdays

It was a lit night for partygoers to be at Story on Saturday, as Anitta made a surprise appearance at the club and partied alongside guests to sounds by DJ Don Hot and Stevie J.
Halloween 2021 at the Biltmore Hotel

On October 22, The Biltmore Hotel welcomed guests to the most fabulous Halloween party in town.
Headliner Select and DJ Fly Guy present Doo-Wop...That R&B Thang at Rácket

On the eve of Halloween, partygoers gathered in costumes at rácket Wynwood and danced and sang their hearts out at a new party called the Doo-Wap...That R&B Thang. This monthly daytime event, created by DJ Fly Guy and Michael Gardner (CEO of Headliner Market Group), is a celebration of R&B/soul music with special guest hosts and featured DJs.
Thursday Soirée at Marion

Thursday nights at Marion are a celebration like no other, where dancing on chairs, sparklers, and amazing music from DJ Hush Money are always a must.
Glass House Wednesdays at Eme

Eme was on another level on Wednesday night, as guests headed to the South Beach hotspot to get in a mid-week celebration and party the night away to sounds by DJ Don Hot.
Halloween Weekend at E11even featuring Tory Lanez

On Saturday night, all the partygoers in Miami showed up and showed out with sexy costumes to experience Halloween weekend at E11even.
