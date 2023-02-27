Eyes on Miami: David Guetta, Tyler Herro, Gordo, and Others

click to enlarge Kevin and Linda O’Leary World Red Eye

John Temerian, Ronnie Vogel, Craig Robins, and Brett David

Cathy, David, and Elvis Guetta

Don and Mera Rubell, Ashley Thomas, Juan Valadez, and Alejandra Perez

Swae Lee

Anfisa Obidina

Roddy Ricch

Daniel Solomon, Gordo, Gino LoPinto, and Derek Henry

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

Pan-Pot

New TimesThe Miami Design District rolled out the red carpet to celebrate the 100-year-old Moore Building with the return of the Miami Symphony Orchestra, the Official Symphony Orchestra of the City of Miami.The sixth-annual Concours hit the Miami Design District this past weekend. Guests experienced exclusive programming in celebration of Lamborghini's 60th anniversary and had the opportunity to view some of the most exclusive, collectible supercars. Check out some of the red-carpet highlights from this one-of-a-kind event.Guests headed to Sexy Fish Miami to celebrate its first anniversary and enjoy its iconic late-night parties, where they keep it classy and sexy all evening long. Elvis Guetta celebrated his birthday month with his family and international DJ David Guetta.Pulitzer Prize-winning art critic and art-world superstar Jerry Saltz offered advice with a hefty dose of humor to a packed house of artists and art lovers Wednesday night at the Little Haiti Cultural Center as part of Talks, the lecture series presented by Locust Projects and Oolite Arts.Sunday night was in full swing at LIV, where Swae Lee took over the mic and set the vibes at an all-time high. Tyler Herro, Quavo, Jim Jones, and Zoey Dollaz made celebrity appearances, closing the weekend with a bang.NovelaWatch joined MM Club at Mila and selected a group of their members for an evening to explore the world of L.Leroy and Perrelet timepieces. L.LeRoy is an exquisite Swiss watch brand rarely seen in the United States, and many pieces were in Miami for the first time.Roddy Ricch took over the stage 'Late At Night' at Story, where he gave a wild performance that had the crowd going wild! Slim Jxmmi, Mack Maine, and Pleasure P were spotted in VIP cheering for the weekend.Gordo took over the decks at E11even, setting the vibes at an all-time high for los "Hombres y Mujeres" to get down and dance the night away at Miami's 24-hour nightclub.Wynwood hot spot Mayami brought the heat on Friday night as guests headed for an exciting evening filled with fire dancers, amazing music, and delicious handcrafted cocktails.Partygoers headed to Dirty Rabbit on Thursday, where they dined and danced the night away, ordering endless bottle parades to celebrate the beginning of the weekend early.The weekend festivities were in full effect on Friday night at Swan as guests headed to the trendy restaurant and lounge to let loose, sip champagne, and party the night away.Marion's Thursday Soirées are the best dinner party in Miami, where guests enjoyed a delicious dinner while dancing all evening long and ordering endless bottle parades and live entertainment.The dynamic Berlin duo Pan-Pot took over Hyde Beach on Friday, setting the vibes at an all-time high for partygoers to dance the night away until the early morning.