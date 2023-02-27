Eyes on Miami: David Guetta, Tyler Herro, Gordo, and Others

Navigation
February 27, 2023 9:00AM

John Temerian, Ronnie Vogel, Craig Robins, and Brett David
John Temerian, Ronnie Vogel, Craig Robins, and Brett David World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Kevin and Linda O’Leary
World Red Eye

Moore 100 x Miami Symphony Orchestra Concert

The Miami Design District rolled out the red carpet to celebrate the 100-year-old Moore Building with the return of the Miami Symphony Orchestra, the Official Symphony Orchestra of the City of Miami.
click to enlarge
John Temerian, Ronnie Vogel, Craig Robins, and Brett David
World Red Eye

Miami Concours Red Carpet Day

The sixth-annual Concours hit the Miami Design District this past weekend. Guests experienced exclusive programming in celebration of Lamborghini's 60th anniversary and had the opportunity to view some of the most exclusive, collectible supercars. Check out some of the red-carpet highlights from this one-of-a-kind event.
click to enlarge
Cathy, David, and Elvis Guetta
World Red Eye

One-Year Anniversary of Sexy Fish Miami

Guests headed to Sexy Fish Miami to celebrate its first anniversary and enjoy its iconic late-night parties, where they keep it classy and sexy all evening long. Elvis Guetta celebrated his birthday month with his family and international DJ David Guetta.
click to enlarge
Don and Mera Rubell, Ashley Thomas, Juan Valadez, and Alejandra Perez
World Red Eye

Oolite Talks with Jerry Saltz

Pulitzer Prize-winning art critic and art-world superstar Jerry Saltz offered advice with a hefty dose of humor to a packed house of artists and art lovers Wednesday night at the Little Haiti Cultural Center as part of Talks, the lecture series presented by Locust Projects and Oolite Arts.
click to enlarge
Swae Lee
World Red Eye

Tyler Herro, Quavo, Swae Lee, Jim Jones, and Zoey Dollaz at LIVONSUNDAY

Sunday night was in full swing at LIV, where Swae Lee took over the mic and set the vibes at an all-time high. Tyler Herro, Quavo, Jim Jones, and Zoey Dollaz made celebrity appearances, closing the weekend with a bang.
Anfisa Obidina
World Red Eye

NovelaWatch Collectors Club

NovelaWatch joined MM Club at Mila and selected a group of their members for an evening to explore the world of L.Leroy and Perrelet timepieces. L.LeRoy is an exquisite Swiss watch brand rarely seen in the United States, and many pieces were in Miami for the first time.
click to enlarge
Roddy Ricch
World Red Eye

Roddy Ricch, Slim Jxmmi, Mack Maine, and Pleasure P at Story Saturdays

Roddy Ricch took over the stage 'Late At Night' at Story, where he gave a wild performance that had the crowd going wild! Slim Jxmmi, Mack Maine, and Pleasure P were spotted in VIP cheering for the weekend.
click to enlarge
Daniel Solomon, Gordo, Gino LoPinto, and Derek Henry
World Red Eye

Gordo at E11even Fridays

Gordo took over the decks at E11even, setting the vibes at an all-time high for los "Hombres y Mujeres" to get down and dance the night away at Miami's 24-hour nightclub.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Wynwood hot spot Mayami brought the heat on Friday night as guests headed for an exciting evening filled with fire dancers, amazing music, and delicious handcrafted cocktails.
World Red Eye

Fairytale Thursdays at the Dirty Rabbit

Partygoers headed to Dirty Rabbit on Thursday, where they dined and danced the night away, ordering endless bottle parades to celebrate the beginning of the weekend early.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Swan Fridays

The weekend festivities were in full effect on Friday night at Swan as guests headed to the trendy restaurant and lounge to let loose, sip champagne, and party the night away.
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Marion's Thursday Soirées are the best dinner party in Miami, where guests enjoyed a delicious dinner while dancing all evening long and ordering endless bottle parades and live entertainment.
click to enlarge
Pan-Pot
World Red Eye

Pan-Pot at Haus of Hyde at Hyde Beach

The dynamic Berlin duo Pan-Pot took over Hyde Beach on Friday, setting the vibes at an all-time high for partygoers to dance the night away until the early morning.
