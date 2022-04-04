World Red Eye: David Guetta, Lee Burridge, DJ Snake, and More

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Daymond John, Krista Karnis, and Les Corieri World Red Eye

Amani Lewis and Craig Robins World Red Eye

click to enlarge Chelcie May and Hailey Outland World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Warner Case World Red Eye

click to enlarge Lee Burridge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Carnage World Red Eye

click to enlarge David Guetta and Cedric Gervais World Red Eye

Katarina Zarutskie World Red Eye

click to enlarge DJ Snake World Red Eye

click to enlarge Elderbrook World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Kaila Sarah and Samantha Marsh World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Eric Prydz World Red Eye

New TimesOn March 30, Darlene Pérez, together with the leadership of Pérez Art Museum Miami's International Women's Committee, invited its members to an afternoon celebrating "The Intersection of Art and Fashion."Bottled Blonde's grand opening was a success. This new Wynwood hotspot takes a modern spin on Italian classics and pairs them perfectly with local craft beers. At night, it transformed itself into a nightclub, where guests enjoyed their favorite songs and danced the night away.To celebrate the newest public artwork at the Miami Design District, guests gathered around the new Amani Lewis mural in Jade Alley. Toasts were made as GirlYouCrazy made a live performance.The Collective Ritual is an online community and membership for women who want to gain confidence and clarity, tap into their highest potential, and ultimately learn to manifest their dream life. Within the Collective Ritual, they created the TCR method, their journaling and inner healing practice.By introducing the 11 pieces Bioceramic MoonSwatch collection, Swatch salutes one of the most iconic watches in the Swiss watch industry. The collaboration between Swatch and Omega is a first, imagining an innovative Swatch take on the Speedmaster Moonwatch. For those wishing to "Reach for the Planets," a MoonSwatch is a great way to lighten up for the journey.On Thursday, March 24, Menin Development founder and CEO Craig Menin and president and general counsel Jordana Jarjura hosted a grand opening celebration for the highly anticipated Akira back at the Ray Hotel.Café Kitsuné and Itamae are partnered up in the Miami Design District to bring their Super-Naturel series. A cool neighborhood hangout where guests sipped the selection of natural wines over an exclusive DJ set with special pours paired with a curated menu.Diskolab brought Lee Burridge's famously dreamy, deep, and melodic house brand All Day I Dream to Music Week at the most perfect-fitting venue yet: Island Gardens. Burridge was joined by fellow hypnotic groove maestros Öona Dahl, Hoj, and Layla Benitez.Carnage was given a warm welcome at Pilo's Tequila Garden for a Sunday brunch that closed Miami Music Week the right way. With live entertainment and mimosas in hand, partygoers danced all day long.Cedric Gervais always throws it down at LIV, as he gave a special performance on Wednesday with special guest David Guetta for Miami Music Week. Confetti was flying, and bottles were popping as partygoers danced the night away until the early morning.Guests gathered for an exclusive event for the launch of the Palms Collection, a capsule collaboration between luxury swimwear brands Capittana and Cristalina and influencer Katarina Zarutskie in Miami Beach. Guests and influencers in attendance received luxury transportation compliments of Alto, an elevated rideshare company."When the Lights Go Down," partygoers get lit at E11even. On Sunday, DJ Snake took over the DJ booth, closing out an amazing Miami Music Week. Bottles were popping, and the crowd was going wild as they danced the night away to the sick beats.James Hype and Elderbrook killed it at Hyde Beach on Sunday, where they took over the decks and closed out Miami Music Week with a bang. Heads were boppin', and partygoers danced as they enjoyed these two sets until the early morning.Guests gathered at Boho House, with all of their Ukrainian DJs performing to show their support and raise money for those affected by the devastation of the war.Partygoers stepped into Mayami and were transported into ancient Mayan civilization, where they enjoyed a delicious dinner and live entertainment as they let loose all Saturday night long.On Saturday, guests headed to Bagatelle for the best dinner party in Miami Beach. The vibes were impeccable as guests danced on chairs, mingled, and enjoyed the live entertainment.Description: Partygoers made their way to Strawberry Moon on Saturday for a day filled with sunshine and champagne! Bottles were popping, and guests were dancing to the sick beats provided by DJ Purple and UnoMas all day long.It was a fun-filled Friday night at the Gramercy, as guests enjoyed delicious dinner and handcrafted cocktails. With live entertainment and great music, partygoers had an iconic dinner party at the American brasserie.There is no better way to begin the weekend early than at Marion's Thursday Soirée. Guests enjoyed endless bottle parades, sick beats by DJ Hushmoney, and a delicious dinner as they danced the night away.Description: Diskolab brought Chemistry to Soho Studios in Wynwood on Thursday, March 24, with Eric Prydz, Maceo Plex, Innella, and Cristophe.