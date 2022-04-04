Support Us

World Red Eye: David Guetta, Lee Burridge, DJ Snake, and More

April 4, 2022 9:00AM

Lee Burridge
Lee Burridge World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

PAMM International Women's Committee Annual Spring Tea

On March 30, Darlene Pérez, together with the leadership of Pérez Art Museum Miami's International Women's Committee, invited its members to an afternoon celebrating "The Intersection of Art and Fashion."
click to enlarge Daymond John, Krista Karnis, and Les Corieri - WORLD RED EYE
Daymond John, Krista Karnis, and Les Corieri
World Red Eye

Grand Opening of Bottled Blonde Miami

Bottled Blonde's grand opening was a success. This new Wynwood hotspot takes a modern spin on Italian classics and pairs them perfectly with local craft beers. At night, it transformed itself into a nightclub, where guests enjoyed their favorite songs and danced the night away.
Amani Lewis and Craig Robins - WORLD RED EYE
Amani Lewis and Craig Robins
World Red Eye

Amani Lewis Mural Celebration

To celebrate the newest public artwork at the Miami Design District, guests gathered around the new Amani Lewis mural in Jade Alley. Toasts were made as GirlYouCrazy made a live performance.
click to enlarge Chelcie May and Hailey Outland - WORLD RED EYE
Chelcie May and Hailey Outland
World Red Eye

Essential Sundays with the Collective Ritual at Showfields Miami

The Collective Ritual is an online community and membership for women who want to gain confidence and clarity, tap into their highest potential, and ultimately learn to manifest their dream life. Within the Collective Ritual, they created the TCR method, their journaling and inner healing practice.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Omega x Swatch: Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection

By introducing the 11 pieces Bioceramic MoonSwatch collection, Swatch salutes one of the most iconic watches in the Swiss watch industry. The collaboration between Swatch and Omega is a first, imagining an innovative Swatch take on the Speedmaster Moonwatch. For those wishing to "Reach for the Planets," a MoonSwatch is a great way to lighten up for the journey.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Opening of Akira at the Ray Hotel

On Thursday, March 24, Menin Development founder and CEO Craig Menin and president and general counsel Jordana Jarjura hosted a grand opening celebration for the highly anticipated Akira back at the Ray Hotel.
click to enlarge Warner Case - WORLD RED EYE
Warner Case
World Red Eye

Café Kitsuné at Itamae

Café Kitsuné and Itamae are partnered up in the Miami Design District to bring their Super-Naturel series. A cool neighborhood hangout where guests sipped the selection of natural wines over an exclusive DJ set with special pours paired with a curated menu.
click to enlarge Lee Burridge - WORLD RED EYE
Lee Burridge
World Red Eye

Diskolab Presents All Day I Dream Miami Sparkle with Lee Burridge

Diskolab brought Lee Burridge's famously dreamy, deep, and melodic house brand All Day I Dream to Music Week at the most perfect-fitting venue yet: Island Gardens. Burridge was joined by fellow hypnotic groove maestros Öona Dahl, Hoj, and Layla Benitez.
click to enlarge Carnage - WORLD RED EYE
Carnage
World Red Eye

Carnage at Pilo's Tequila Garden

Carnage was given a warm welcome at Pilo's Tequila Garden for a Sunday brunch that closed Miami Music Week the right way. With live entertainment and mimosas in hand, partygoers danced all day long.
click to enlarge David Guetta and Cedric Gervais - WORLD RED EYE
David Guetta and Cedric Gervais
World Red Eye

Cedric Gervais and David Guetta at LIV

Cedric Gervais always throws it down at LIV, as he gave a special performance on Wednesday with special guest David Guetta for Miami Music Week. Confetti was flying, and bottles were popping as partygoers danced the night away until the early morning.
Katarina Zarutskie - WORLD RED EYE
Katarina Zarutskie
World Red Eye

The Palms Capsule Collection: Capittana x Cristalina Swimwear x Katarina Zarutskie

Guests gathered for an exclusive event for the launch of the Palms Collection, a capsule collaboration between luxury swimwear brands Capittana and Cristalina and influencer Katarina Zarutskie in Miami Beach. Guests and influencers in attendance received luxury transportation compliments of Alto, an elevated rideshare company.
click to enlarge DJ Snake - WORLD RED EYE
DJ Snake
World Red Eye

DJ Snake at E11even Sundays

"When the Lights Go Down," partygoers get lit at E11even. On Sunday, DJ Snake took over the DJ booth, closing out an amazing Miami Music Week. Bottles were popping, and the crowd was going wild as they danced the night away to the sick beats.
click to enlarge Elderbrook - WORLD RED EYE
Elderbrook
World Red Eye

James Hype and Elderbrook at Hyde Beach

James Hype and Elderbrook killed it at Hyde Beach on Sunday, where they took over the decks and closed out Miami Music Week with a bang. Heads were boppin', and partygoers danced as they enjoyed these two sets until the early morning.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

We Stand With Ukraine at Boho House

Guests gathered at Boho House, with all of their Ukrainian DJs performing to show their support and raise money for those affected by the devastation of the war.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Partygoers stepped into Mayami and were transported into ancient Mayan civilization, where they enjoyed a delicious dinner and live entertainment as they let loose all Saturday night long.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Bagatelle Saturdays

On Saturday, guests headed to Bagatelle for the best dinner party in Miami Beach. The vibes were impeccable as guests danced on chairs, mingled, and enjoyed the live entertainment.
Kaila Sarah and Samantha Marsh - WORLD RED EYE
Kaila Sarah and Samantha Marsh
World Red Eye

Strawberry Moon Saturdays

Description: Partygoers made their way to Strawberry Moon on Saturday for a day filled with sunshine and champagne! Bottles were popping, and guests were dancing to the sick beats provided by DJ Purple and UnoMas all day long.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Fridays at the Gramercy

It was a fun-filled Friday night at the Gramercy, as guests enjoyed delicious dinner and handcrafted cocktails. With live entertainment and great music, partygoers had an iconic dinner party at the American brasserie.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

There is no better way to begin the weekend early than at Marion's Thursday Soirée. Guests enjoyed endless bottle parades, sick beats by DJ Hushmoney, and a delicious dinner as they danced the night away.
click to enlarge Eric Prydz - WORLD RED EYE
Eric Prydz
World Red Eye

Chemistry by Diskolab Presents Eric Prydz and Friends

Description: Diskolab brought Chemistry to Soho Studios in Wynwood on Thursday, March 24, with Eric Prydz, Maceo Plex, Innella, and Cristophe.
