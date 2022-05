Eyes on Miami: Chase Stokes, Trey Songz, Max Verstappen, and Others

Alex Pirez, Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick, and Rich Torrisi World Red Eye

click to enlarge Jesus Aguilar, Sergio Checo Perez, Max Verstappen, and Avisail Garcia World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Deadmau5 World Red Eye

click to enlarge Chase Stokes World Red Eye

click to enlarge Adam Schwartzbaum, Allison Matherly, and Jessy Nite World Red Eye

click to enlarge Donzii World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Celia Ledon World Red Eye

click to enlarge Steve Aoki World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Cici Leon World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Trey Songz World Red Eye

click to enlarge Tiësto World Red Eye

Elle Zimmerman World Red Eye

New TimesMajor Food Group (MFG), the globally acclaimed hospitality brand that has taken Miami’s restaurant scene by storm, will soon unveil its first-ever project in Brickell, Dirty French Steakhouse, a glamorous, energetic, and extraordinary interpretation of the classic steakhouse. Located at 1200 Brickell Avenue, the restaurant welcomes guests beginning April 29 and is poised to become one of the most celebrated and sought-after steakhouses in the U.S.From pit lane to the pitching mound, Oracle Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez threw the ceremonial first pitch before the Miami Marlins game on Wednesday, May 4, at Loandepot Park.On Thursday, April 28, Locust Projects hosted a private preview cocktail of its pop-up art sale in the Miami Design District.Deadmau5 was given a warm welcome back to LIV on Saturday, where he took over the DJ booth and played a fire set! Confetti was flying and bottles were popping as partygoers were dancing the night away until the early morning.Tequila Don Julio celebrated the return of its limited edition tequila, Don Julio Primavera, with an exclusive private event cohosted by actor Chase Stokes in Miami.The Adrienne Arsht Center celebrated the return of its [email protected] visual arts program with a VIP reception honoring local contemporary artist Jessy Nite.On Saturday, April 30, members of the Bass’ danced in the unconscious for a fantastical one-night-only extravaganza, Surreal Night at the Museum.Faena Theater welcomed guests to Nocturne’s most sinister party yet, “Venomous Beauty,” a menacing fantastical world that blurred the lines between audience and performance. Featuring burlesque, cirque, aerialist, and fire acts by Quixotic Fusion, set to the Ibiza sounds of DJ Mine Mia, guests were lured into a venomous performance-driven dance party unlike anything else in Miami Beach.On Saturday, April 30, guests were given an incredible opportunity to view and purchase works from Miami’s world-renowned artists and talented emerging artists.Reach & Rise Signature Residences hosted a contemporary art show on April 27 alongside the Doral Contemporary Art Museum.Partygoers made their way to Story on Friday, where Steve Aoki took over the DJ booth for another unforgettable performance. The crowd was going crazy as confetti was flying, and guests got caked by the internationally renowned DJ.A night to remember at Life House, South of Fifth, kicking off the property’s housewarming weekend with cocktails crafted with locally sourced ingredients, coastal-inspired bites, and great company.Theo Braun Productions presents the official launch party of Earth Tone Studio, a brand new project recording studio focused on providing high-end music production to artists and singer-songwriters. Musicians, artists, event producers, and more came together to celebrate the premiere of Earth Tone Studio.Guests celebrated the end of the weekend with a bang at Kiki on the River Sundays. With live entertainment and impeccable vibes, partygoers danced the night away.Partygoers had a fun-filled Saturday night at Wynwood’s newest hotspot, Bottled Blonde, where guests enjoyed pizza, draft beers, and endless bottle parades, all under one roof.Mr. Hospitality’s "A Night at Sahara" at El Tucán, a Pride-month dinner party pop-up to celebrate the life and legacy of Leslie Cohen and her legendary New York City nightclub, Sahara.Mayami was packed from wall to wall on Friday night as guests danced and ordered endless bottle parades under the neon lights at this Tulum-inspired club.Trey Songz made a celebrity appearance at XXIII Club on Friday, where he took over the mic and had the crowd going wild and singing "Say Ahh." The vibes were high and the bottles flowed as partygoers danced the night away until the early morning.Tiësto was given a warm welcome at E11even, Miami’s only 24-hour nightclub, where he took over the DJ booth and played sick beats. Partygoers were dancing the night away as they ordered endless bottle parades until the early morning.The sun was shining on Strawberry Moon’s pool as guests made their way to their iconic Saturday party. With mimosas in hand and impeccable vibes, partygoers ordered endless bottle parades all day long.