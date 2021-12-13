Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Cardi B, Masego, Boys Noize, and Others

December 13, 2021 9:00AM

Cardi B
Cardi B World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Laidback Luke - WORLD RED EYE
Laidback Luke
World Red Eye

InList’s Basel Birthday Bash for Moishe Mana Featuring Laidback Luke and Morgan Page at RC Cola Plant

The InList app celebrated Moishe Mana’s birthday to close out Art Basel 2021 at the Old RC Cola Plant in Wynwood on Saturday, December 4, sponsored by Deep Eddy Vodka. Sounds were provided by headliners Laidback Luke and Morgan Page, accompanied by live performances by Zhantra Entertainers.
Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver - WORLD RED EYE
Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver
World Red Eye

Intimissimi Celebrates Brickell City Centre Store Opening at Il Gabbiano

Intimissimi celebrated their latest store opening in Brickell City Centre during Art Basel with an intimate dinner at Il Gabbiano. This store opening is the latest in the US expansion plan for Intimissimi and Calzedonia S.p.A., the parent company of the lingerie brand.
Gunna and Lil Baby - WORLD RED EYE
Gunna and Lil Baby
World Red Eye

Gunna and Lil Baby at Story Saturdays

Atlanta’s hottest duo, Gunna and Lil Baby, had the whole club floor turning up on Saturday as they performed their hit songs such as “Drip Too Hard” at Story.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Everyday People Brings Its Vibes to Miami at 1-800-Lucky

The New York party collective known to celebrate Black joy brought its vibes to Miami with a special pop-up at 1-800-Lucky during art week in Miami.
Steve Aoki - WORLD RED EYE
Steve Aoki
World Red Eye

Steve Aoki at LIV

Art Basel was in full effect on Saturday night at LIV, when Steve Aoki took center stage and played an incredible set, making the crowd go wild!
Austin Mahone - WORLD RED EYE
Austin Mahone
World Red Eye

Guess Originals, Sunny Vodka, Happy Hour with the h.wood Group

Guess Originals and the h.wood Group celebrated Art Basel weekend this year by hosting a Friday Night Disco at Miami Beach’s newest hotspot Sushi Fly Chicken.
Arthur J. Williams Jr. - WORLD RED EYE
Arthur J. Williams Jr.
World Red Eye

Arthur J. Williams Jr. Hosts VIP Gallery Exhibit Pop-Up

On Saturday, December 4, Renowned Master Counterfeiter turned in-demand Artist Arthur J. Williams Jr. hosted a pop-up exhibit during Art Basel in Wynwood showcasing his latest collection, “One Hundred Dollabyte.”
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

TheArsenale Unveil: T3MP3ST

On Friday, TheArsenale in Design District, founders of T3MP3ST, Nico Sell and Axel Halvorssen debuted the world’s first electric personal watercraft designed by world-famous superyacht designer J. David Weiss.
Cardi B - WORLD RED EYE
Cardi B
World Red Eye

Cardi B and Timbaland at Strawberry Moon

We just can’t stop thinking about Strawberry Moon on Saturday night, when Cardi B came through drippin’ debuting her spiked whipped cream partnership, Whipshots, along with global mixologist, Rob Floyd. Timbaland was also spotted amongst the crowd enjoying the show.
Samara Ash, Em Sinclair, and Hillary Dank - WORLD RED EYE
Samara Ash, Em Sinclair, and Hillary Dank
World Red Eye

Red Market Miami Host Three Live Art Shows

Red Market, located on the third level of Bal Harbour Shops hosted three local Artists, beauty influencers, and VIPs for small bites, Champagne, and three live art shows.
Masego - WORLD RED EYE
Masego
World Red Eye

UNKNWN Courtyard Classic Presented by Nike

UNKNWN put its in-store basketball court to good use hosting the second edition of the UNKNWN Courtyard Classic presented by Nike basketball tournament.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Shapes & Forms: A Select Soiree with Richard Orlinski at Bel-Air Fine Art

Hosted at the incomparable Bel-Air Fine Art Gallery in the heart of Miami’s illustrious Design District. This event features the works of Richard Orlinski, a renowned French sculptor.
Masego and Devin Morrison - WORLD RED EYE
Masego and Devin Morrison
World Red Eye

ABRA Took Over Scope Miami Beach with an Exclusive Live Performance by Masego Featuring Devin Williams

On Friday, December 3, ABRA cryptocurrency platform headlined the Scope Miami Art Exhibit with crypto and NFT-focused panels followed by an energized Friday night party to comprise its “Celebration of the Intersection of Art and the Blockchain” activation series.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Eden Roc Miami Beach Presents Museum of Graffiti Official Artist Dinner and Mural Unveiling

On the heels of its 65th anniversary and in honor of Miami Art Week, Eden Roc Miami Beach teamed up with Museum of Graffiti to create a vibrant poolside mural entitled Together We Shine by artist Stephen Palladino.
Diplo - WORLD RED EYE
Diplo
World Red Eye

Wynwood Studios Day 3 at Toe Jam Backlot

Description: Diplo absolutely killed it at Wynwood Studios pop-up for Miami Art Week. The Higher Ground landed an insane lineup on Day 3, featuring Daví, Eli & Fur, Gab Rhome, and many more. Wynwood Studios Day 3 Toe Jam was powered by FTX.
Migos - WORLD RED EYE
Migos
World Red Eye

Migos and Cardi B at E11even Fridays

On Friday night, Art Basel weekend started off with a bang as Migos took over the stage at E11even and gave a performance the crowd will never forget! The rapper trio was seen ordering endless bottle parades in the VIP section of the 24-hour club, along with celebrity guest Cardi B.
Candice Swanepoel and Evan Walker - WORLD RED EYE
Candice Swanepoel and Evan Walker
World Red Eye

Route Celebrates the New Collection from Tropic of C with Candice Swanepoel at 1 Hotel

In partnership with Route, Tropic of C, the eco-friendly swimwear line founded by model and philanthropist Candice Swanepoel, launched its new collection at 1 Hotel Beach Club during Miami Art Week.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

My Boyfriend Is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami

Baoli was back it again with the sexiest Wednesday night dinner party Miami has ever seen. Ladies left their men at home for this one and danced the night away like no one was watching.
Boys Noize - WORLD RED EYE
Boys Noize
World Red Eye

Fool’s Gold Presents A-Trak and Friends at Oasis Wynwood

Fool’s Gold Records took over Oasis Wynwood for Art Basel weekend on Friday night, with special back-to-back performances from A-Trak and friends. The event featured live DJ sets from Chromeo, Dillon Francis, Boys Noize, DJ Roger Sanchez, Kito, and Jubilee. The event was sponsored by Fras organic iced tea.
