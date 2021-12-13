Eyes on Miami: Cardi B, Masego, Boys Noize, and Others

Laidback Luke World Red Eye

New TimesThe InList app celebrated Moishe Mana’s birthday to close out Art Basel 2021 at the Old RC Cola Plant in Wynwood on Saturday, December 4, sponsored by Deep Eddy Vodka. Sounds were provided by headliners Laidback Luke and Morgan Page, accompanied by live performances by Zhantra Entertainers.Intimissimi celebrated their latest store opening in Brickell City Centre during Art Basel with an intimate dinner at Il Gabbiano. This store opening is the latest in the US expansion plan for Intimissimi and Calzedonia S.p.A., the parent company of the lingerie brand.Atlanta’s hottest duo, Gunna and Lil Baby, had the whole club floor turning up on Saturday as they performed their hit songs such as “Drip Too Hard” at Story.The New York party collective known to celebrate Black joy brought its vibes to Miami with a special pop-up at 1-800-Lucky during art week in Miami.Art Basel was in full effect on Saturday night at LIV, when Steve Aoki took center stage and played an incredible set, making the crowd go wild!Guess Originals and the h.wood Group celebrated Art Basel weekend this year by hosting a Friday Night Disco at Miami Beach’s newest hotspot Sushi Fly Chicken.On Saturday, December 4, Renowned Master Counterfeiter turned in-demand Artist Arthur J. Williams Jr. hosted a pop-up exhibit during Art Basel in Wynwood showcasing his latest collection, “One Hundred Dollabyte.”On Friday, TheArsenale in Design District, founders of T3MP3ST, Nico Sell and Axel Halvorssen debuted the world’s first electric personal watercraft designed by world-famous superyacht designer J. David Weiss.We just can’t stop thinking about Strawberry Moon on Saturday night, when Cardi B came through drippin’ debuting her spiked whipped cream partnership, Whipshots, along with global mixologist, Rob Floyd. Timbaland was also spotted amongst the crowd enjoying the show.Red Market, located on the third level of Bal Harbour Shops hosted three local Artists, beauty influencers, and VIPs for small bites, Champagne, and three live art shows.UNKNWN put its in-store basketball court to good use hosting the second edition of the UNKNWN Courtyard Classic presented by Nike basketball tournament.Hosted at the incomparable Bel-Air Fine Art Gallery in the heart of Miami’s illustrious Design District. This event features the works of Richard Orlinski, a renowned French sculptor.On Friday, December 3, ABRA cryptocurrency platform headlined the Scope Miami Art Exhibit with crypto and NFT-focused panels followed by an energized Friday night party to comprise its “Celebration of the Intersection of Art and the Blockchain” activation series.On the heels of its 65th anniversary and in honor of Miami Art Week, Eden Roc Miami Beach teamed up with Museum of Graffiti to create a vibrant poolside mural entitledby artist Stephen Palladino.Description: Diplo absolutely killed it at Wynwood Studios pop-up for Miami Art Week. The Higher Ground landed an insane lineup on Day 3, featuring Daví, Eli & Fur, Gab Rhome, and many more. Wynwood Studios Day 3 Toe Jam was powered by FTX.On Friday night, Art Basel weekend started off with a bang as Migos took over the stage at E11even and gave a performance the crowd will never forget! The rapper trio was seen ordering endless bottle parades in the VIP section of the 24-hour club, along with celebrity guest Cardi B.In partnership with Route, Tropic of C, the eco-friendly swimwear line founded by model and philanthropist Candice Swanepoel, launched its new collection at 1 Hotel Beach Club during Miami Art Week.Baoli was back it again with the sexiest Wednesday night dinner party Miami has ever seen. Ladies left their men at home for this one and danced the night away like no one was watching.Fool’s Gold Records took over Oasis Wynwood for Art Basel weekend on Friday night, with special back-to-back performances from A-Trak and friends. The event featured live DJ sets from Chromeo, Dillon Francis, Boys Noize, DJ Roger Sanchez, Kito, and Jubilee. The event was sponsored by Fras organic iced tea.