Eyes on Miami: Cardi B, Masego, Boys Noize, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye,
New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Laidback Luke
World Red Eye
The InList app celebrated Moishe Mana’s birthday to close out Art Basel 2021 at the Old RC Cola Plant in Wynwood on Saturday, December 4, sponsored by Deep Eddy Vodka. Sounds were provided by headliners Laidback Luke and Morgan Page, accompanied by live performances by Zhantra Entertainers.
Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver
World Red Eye
Intimissimi celebrated their latest store opening in Brickell City Centre during Art Basel with an intimate dinner at Il Gabbiano. This store opening is the latest in the US expansion plan for Intimissimi and Calzedonia S.p.A., the parent company of the lingerie brand.
Gunna and Lil Baby
World Red Eye
Atlanta’s hottest duo, Gunna and Lil Baby, had the whole club floor turning up on Saturday as they performed their hit songs such as “Drip Too Hard” at Story.
The New York party collective known to celebrate Black joy brought its vibes to Miami with a special pop-up at 1-800-Lucky during art week in Miami.
Art Basel was in full effect on Saturday night at LIV, when Steve Aoki took center stage and played an incredible set, making the crowd go wild!
Austin Mahone
World Red Eye
Guess Originals and the h.wood Group celebrated Art Basel weekend this year by hosting a Friday Night Disco at Miami Beach’s newest hotspot Sushi Fly Chicken.
Arthur J. Williams Jr.
World Red Eye
On Saturday, December 4, Renowned Master Counterfeiter turned in-demand Artist Arthur J. Williams Jr. hosted a pop-up exhibit during Art Basel in Wynwood showcasing his latest collection, “One Hundred Dollabyte.”
On Friday, TheArsenale in Design District, founders of T3MP3ST, Nico Sell and Axel Halvorssen debuted the world’s first electric personal watercraft designed by world-famous superyacht designer J. David Weiss.
We just can’t stop thinking about Strawberry Moon on Saturday night, when Cardi B came through drippin’ debuting her spiked whipped cream partnership, Whipshots, along with global mixologist, Rob Floyd. Timbaland was also spotted amongst the crowd enjoying the show.
Samara Ash, Em Sinclair, and Hillary Dank
World Red Eye
Red Market, located on the third level of Bal Harbour Shops hosted three local Artists, beauty influencers, and VIPs for small bites, Champagne, and three live art shows.
UNKNWN put its in-store basketball court to good use hosting the second edition of the UNKNWN Courtyard Classic presented by Nike basketball tournament.
Hosted at the incomparable Bel-Air Fine Art Gallery in the heart of Miami’s illustrious Design District. This event features the works of Richard Orlinski, a renowned French sculptor.
Masego and Devin Morrison
World Red Eye
On Friday, December 3, ABRA cryptocurrency platform headlined the Scope Miami Art Exhibit with crypto and NFT-focused panels followed by an energized Friday night party to comprise its “Celebration of the Intersection of Art and the Blockchain” activation series.
On the heels of its 65th anniversary and in honor of Miami Art Week, Eden Roc Miami Beach teamed up with Museum of Graffiti to create a vibrant poolside mural entitled Together We Shine
by artist Stephen Palladino.
Description: Diplo absolutely killed it at Wynwood Studios pop-up for Miami Art Week. The Higher Ground landed an insane lineup on Day 3, featuring Daví, Eli & Fur, Gab Rhome, and many more. Wynwood Studios Day 3 Toe Jam was powered by FTX.
On Friday night, Art Basel weekend started off with a bang as Migos took over the stage at E11even and gave a performance the crowd will never forget! The rapper trio was seen ordering endless bottle parades in the VIP section of the 24-hour club, along with celebrity guest Cardi B.
Candice Swanepoel and Evan Walker
World Red Eye
In partnership with Route, Tropic of C, the eco-friendly swimwear line founded by model and philanthropist Candice Swanepoel, launched its new collection at 1 Hotel Beach Club during Miami Art Week.
Baoli was back it again with the sexiest Wednesday night dinner party Miami has ever seen. Ladies left their men at home for this one and danced the night away like no one was watching.
Fool’s Gold Records took over Oasis Wynwood for Art Basel weekend on Friday night, with special back-to-back performances from A-Trak and friends. The event featured live DJ sets from Chromeo, Dillon Francis, Boys Noize, DJ Roger Sanchez, Kito, and Jubilee. The event was sponsored by Fras organic iced tea.