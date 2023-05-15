Eyes on Miami: Becky G, J Balvin, Lewis Hamilton, Simu Liu, and Others

Sergio "Checo" Pérez and Reilly Opelka World Red Eye

New TimesRed Bull Racing pilot Sergio "Checo" Perez and friends stopped at La Tiendita in Wynwood for a night of music, cocktails, and bites. The exclusive VIP party hosted influencers, Red Bull athletes, and artists from Neon16.Miami Race Nights at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, presented by BleauLive in partnership with Capture Studio Group, celebrated the final night of the concert series with poolside performances by Alec Monopoly, Kaskade, andfranchise star, Ludacris.Maluma and Tiësto performed at LIV Saturday night for a full house. Spotted were also a couple of familiar faces: Martin Garrix, Cedric Gervais, will.i.am, Emilia Mernes, Ludmilla, and Jhay Cortez. The room was in full effect as club-goers danced under the neon lights and confetti showers to some of the industry's top players.Latin music superstar J Balvin celebrated his birthday at the Japanese-inspired steakhouse and lounge Gekkō, ringing in another year surrounded by Maluma, Young Miko, and others.Time was ticking on the countdown to Miami Grand Prix. A star-studded basketball challenge took over Jungle Plaza in the Miami Design District, hosted by the renowned IWC Watches ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.Miami Design District was electric last night as Davidgrutman, GMC, & Show Studio took over for HummerHouse. The immersive experience, featuring the 2024 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 SUV, drew hundreds of Miami VIPs, notables, and celebrities, including Maluma, Paul Wesley, and Becky G, who came to experience the exciting features of the all-electric vehicle.Patrón Pit Stop takes Miami at Joia Beach, with specialty Patrón cocktails and a live performance by global superstar Becky G.GR8 Experience, the leading international agency for distinctive VIP travel and luxury experiences, brought the world's most exclusive epicurean event, Once Upon a Kitchen, back to Miami to celebrate Formula 1.During the Formula Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Swarm presented Racing Fan Fest, the largest and most elevated off-track fan and live event watch party experience in Miami from May 4-7 in collaboration with Life & Style media.We saw plenty of action in Miami this past week, not only thanks to the Formula One GP and the NBA Playoff game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks but also because last Thursday saw the grand opening of a giant of the collector and luxury automotive scene in the district of Magic City.The Martinez Brothers delivered a pulse racing set to kick off the three-day Hurry Up Slowly Miami race weekend event series at Toejam Backlot in Wynwood.Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach are always a good time. With a plethora of good vibes, sunny skies, and cocktails, nothing can stop this classic South Beach pool party.The French supper club Villa Azur had its Thursday dinner party as guests enjoyed the cuisine and outdoor courtyard. Performers played live music along with the DJ to set the mood for dinner and a show.Diddy started Race Week at M2 Miami with DJ Whoo Kid and DJ Spade.DJ Snake at E11even was lit, to say the least. Partygoers were hyped up as dancers, bottle service, & race week theatrics zoomed around the club all night.Saturday night at Boho was a whole vibe. Guests danced under the stars to sick beats and amazing ambiance as Miami's best-hidden gem had the crowd going all night.A weekly musical experience sure to keep you dancing, singing, and laughing all night, with sounds by Miami's premiere DJs, Spinser Tracy and Deion Da DJ, upstairs in the Pool Hall tucked inside Red Rooster Overtown.Mayami was the spot to be in Wynwood on Cinco de Mayo. Partygoers celebrated the holiday with cervezas, tequilas, and various festive props and decor. Mayami certainly set the party mood and brought the fiesta to life!Thursday Soirée at Marion was nothing short of a good time. To ring in Miami Race Week, Marion's infamous dinner party had race-themed theatrics, tons of champagne, and a room full of partygoers ready to start their weekend off right.