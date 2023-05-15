Navigation
Photos

Eyes on Miami: Becky G, J Balvin, Lewis Hamilton, Simu Liu, and Others

May 15, 2023 9:00AM

J Balvin, Young Miko, and Maluma
J Balvin, Young Miko, and Maluma World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Sergio "Checo" Pérez and Reilly Opelka
World Red Eye

Casa Checo at La Tiendita Taqueria Pays Homage to Red Bull Racing’s Sergio “Checo” Perez

Red Bull Racing pilot Sergio "Checo" Perez and friends stopped at La Tiendita in Wynwood for a night of music, cocktails, and bites. The exclusive VIP party hosted influencers, Red Bull athletes, and artists from Neon16.
click to enlarge
Ludacris
World Red Eye

Ludacris and Kaskade with Alec Monopoly and DJ Five Star at Fontainebleau's Miami Race Nights

Miami Race Nights at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, presented by BleauLive in partnership with Capture Studio Group, celebrated the final night of the concert series with poolside performances by Alec Monopoly, Kaskade, and Fast & Furious franchise star, Ludacris.
click to enlarge
Martin Garrix, David Grutman, Maluma, will.i.am, and Tiësto
World Red Eye

Maluma and Tiësto at LIV

Maluma and Tiësto performed at LIV Saturday night for a full house. Spotted were also a couple of familiar faces: Martin Garrix, Cedric Gervais, will.i.am, Emilia Mernes, Ludmilla, and Jhay Cortez. The room was in full effect as club-goers danced under the neon lights and confetti showers to some of the industry's top players.
click to enlarge
J Balvin, Young Miko, and Maluma
World Red Eye

J Balvin Celebrated His Birthday with Maluma and Friends at Gekkō

Latin music superstar J Balvin celebrated his birthday at the Japanese-inspired steakhouse and lounge Gekkō, ringing in another year surrounded by Maluma, Young Miko, and others.
Lewis Hamilton, Christoph Grainger-Herr, and Simu Liu
World Red Eye

Miami Grand Prix Kicks Off With IWC and Lewis Hamilton

Time was ticking on the countdown to Miami Grand Prix. A star-studded basketball challenge took over Jungle Plaza in the Miami Design District, hosted by the renowned IWC Watches ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.
Anitta and Becky G
World Red Eye

David Grutman, GMC, and Showstudio Host Hummer House

Miami Design District was electric last night as Davidgrutman, GMC, & Show Studio took over for HummerHouse. The immersive experience, featuring the 2024 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 SUV, drew hundreds of Miami VIPs, notables, and celebrities, including Maluma, Paul Wesley, and Becky G, who came to experience the exciting features of the all-electric vehicle.
click to enlarge
Becky G
World Red Eye

Patrón Pit Stop in Miami

Patrón Pit Stop takes Miami at Joia Beach, with specialty Patrón cocktails and a live performance by global superstar Becky G.
click to enlarge
Jose "Pepe" Diaz, Massimo Bottura, Mayor Francis Suarez, and Venanzio Ciampa
World Red Eye

Once Upon a Kitchen by GR8

GR8 Experience, the leading international agency for distinctive VIP travel and luxury experiences, brought the world's most exclusive epicurean event, Once Upon a Kitchen, back to Miami to celebrate Formula 1.
click to enlarge
Tyreek Hill
World Red Eye

Swarm Presents the Largest, Off-Track, Racing Fan Festival During Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2023

During the Formula Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Swarm presented Racing Fan Fest, the largest and most elevated off-track fan and live event watch party experience in Miami from May 4-7 in collaboration with Life & Style media.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Schaltkulisse Miami Opening

We saw plenty of action in Miami this past week, not only thanks to the Formula One GP and the NBA Playoff game between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks but also because last Thursday saw the grand opening of a giant of the collector and luxury automotive scene in the district of Magic City.
World Red Eye

The Martinez Brothers Kick Off Hurry Up Slowly's First Night, the Miami Race Weekend Event Series to Be At

The Martinez Brothers delivered a pulse racing set to kick off the three-day Hurry Up Slowly Miami race weekend event series at Toejam Backlot in Wynwood.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach are always a good time. With a plethora of good vibes, sunny skies, and cocktails, nothing can stop this classic South Beach pool party.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

The French supper club Villa Azur had its Thursday dinner party as guests enjoyed the cuisine and outdoor courtyard. Performers played live music along with the DJ to set the mood for dinner and a show.
click to enlarge
P. Diddy
World Red Eye

Race Week Kick-Off at M2 Miami with Diddy

Diddy started Race Week at M2 Miami with DJ Whoo Kid and DJ Spade.
click to enlarge
DJ Snake and Daniel Solomon
World Red Eye

DJ Snake at E11even

DJ Snake at E11even was lit, to say the least. Partygoers were hyped up as dancers, bottle service, & race week theatrics zoomed around the club all night.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

Saturday night at Boho was a whole vibe. Guests danced under the stars to sick beats and amazing ambiance as Miami's best-hidden gem had the crowd going all night.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Thank You Fridays at the Pool Hall

A weekly musical experience sure to keep you dancing, singing, and laughing all night, with sounds by Miami's premiere DJs, Spinser Tracy and Deion Da DJ, upstairs in the Pool Hall tucked inside Red Rooster Overtown.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Cinco De Mayo at Mayami

Mayami was the spot to be in Wynwood on Cinco de Mayo. Partygoers celebrated the holiday with cervezas, tequilas, and various festive props and decor. Mayami certainly set the party mood and brought the fiesta to life!
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Thursday Soirée at Marion was nothing short of a good time. To ring in Miami Race Week, Marion's infamous dinner party had race-themed theatrics, tons of champagne, and a room full of partygoers ready to start their weekend off right.
