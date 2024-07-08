 Miami Nightlife Photos: Amaris Jones, Golden 305, Zoey Dollaz | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Amaris Jones, Golden 305, Zoey Dollaz, and Others

Who did World Red Eye snap around town this week?
July 8, 2024
DJ Don Hot, French Montana, and Zoey Dollaz
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Anthony Bonamy, Raquel Watters, and Jack Chadsey
World Red Eye

Rik Rak Salon and DA Beauty Bar Grand Opening

Rik Rak Salon & Boutique, an iconic name in beauty, fashion, and style, celebrated the grand reopening of its full-service salon and boutique with its new location in the heart of Brickell.
Amaris Jones
World Red Eye

Chick'n Jones at Freehold Studios Wynwood

Freehold Studios, the event, nightlife, and production venue in Wynwood designed by David Rockwell, announced the debut of a new culinary gem, Chick'n Jones by chef Amaris Jones.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Great Wolf Lodge x Bubly Family Rave at Strawberry Moon

Goodtime Hotel’s Strawberry Moon celebrated the opening of a new South Florida Great Wolf Lodge location with an afternoon of sun-soaked fun. Guest enjoyed beats by the DJs, poolside games, and refreshing fizzy drinks sponsored by Bubly Burst.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

On Saturday night, the vibes were at an all-time high as guests headed to Boho House to celebrate an evening full of amazing drinks and great house music.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

It was a wild Friday night at Mayami. Partygoers started the weekend off the right way, dancing and drinking handcrafted cocktails all night long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

Miami’s party crowd started the week off on a high note as they headed to the Design District hot spot Swan for its Mon Cheri Monday night dinner party, where guests dined downstairs before taking it up a notch in the trendy upstairs lounge for an evening of great music.
Golden 305
World Red Eye

Wynwood Walls Launches Street Art After Dark with Special Guests DJ Eddy Pink and Golden 305

Wynwood Walls launched the second annual series of its wildly popular immersive summer series, Street Art After Dark. Patrons enjoyed a unique opportunity to appreciate the allure of Wynwood Walls at night with drinks from Joey’s Bar, Topo Chico Water and Rabble Wines, food by Smorgasburg, beats by Eddy Pink, and a live art creation by Miami’s own Golden305.
click to enlarge
DJ Don Hot, French Montana, and Zoey Dollaz
World Red Eye

French Montana and Zoey Dollaz at LIV Fridays

Friday night at LIV was lit. French Montana performed, and partygoers danced all night long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Lebron James at Kiki on the River Sundays

Lebron James hit the legendary Kiki on the River to close out the weekend the Miami way. Partying til the end of Sunday, partygoers enjoyed the theatrics and handcrafted cocktails.
Oscar Ruggeri
World Red Eye

Diego Maradona: Legacy of a Legend at Hotel Ocean

Hotel Ocean hosted an unforgettable evening as tribute was paid to the legendary Diego Maradona. The special event celebrated Maradona’s life and legacy, bringing together his family, former players, and the Luxuri team in a night of heartfelt remembrance and homage.
Savannah Gankiewicz
World Red Eye

Miss USA Savannah Gankiewicz Visits Global Empowerment Mission Headquarters to Support Hurricane Relief Efforts

The reigning Miss USA recently moved to Miami, where she visited a local nonprofit, the Global Empowerment Mission, volunteering and showcasing her support for Miami-based nonprofits.
click to enlarge
DJ Snake
World Red Eye

DJ Snake and EDX at E11even

E11even was in full effect Saturday with epic sets by DJ Snake and EDX on the decks. Partygoers danced the night away, enjoying the good vibes.
click to enlarge
Dawn Feinberg
World Red Eye

Ahana Yoga by Dawn Feinberg Celebration

Dawn Feinberg, owner of Ahana Yoga, had a birthday celebration with friends and family. Lots of dancing, smiles, and beautiful exchanges filled the night.
