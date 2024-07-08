Eyes on Miami: Amaris Jones, Golden 305, Zoey Dollaz, and Others

click to enlarge Anthony Bonamy, Raquel Watters, and Jack Chadsey World Red Eye

New TimesRik Rak Salon & Boutique, an iconic name in beauty, fashion, and style, celebrated the grand reopening of its full-service salon and boutique with its new location in the heart of Brickell.Freehold Studios, the event, nightlife, and production venue in Wynwood designed by David Rockwell, announced the debut of a new culinary gem, Chick'n Jones by chef Amaris Jones.Goodtime Hotel’s Strawberry Moon celebrated the opening of a new South Florida Great Wolf Lodge location with an afternoon of sun-soaked fun. Guest enjoyed beats by the DJs, poolside games, and refreshing fizzy drinks sponsored by Bubly Burst.On Saturday night, the vibes were at an all-time high as guests headed to Boho House to celebrate an evening full of amazing drinks and great house music.It was a wild Friday night at Mayami. Partygoers started the weekend off the right way, dancing and drinking handcrafted cocktails all night long.Miami’s party crowd started the week off on a high note as they headed to the Design District hot spot Swan for its Mon Cheri Monday night dinner party, where guests dined downstairs before taking it up a notch in the trendy upstairs lounge for an evening of great music.Wynwood Walls launched the second annual series of its wildly popular immersive summer series, Street Art After Dark. Patrons enjoyed a unique opportunity to appreciate the allure of Wynwood Walls at night with drinks from Joey’s Bar, Topo Chico Water and Rabble Wines, food by Smorgasburg, beats by Eddy Pink, and a live art creation by Miami’s own Golden305.Friday night at LIV was lit. French Montana performed, and partygoers danced all night long.Lebron James hit the legendary Kiki on the River to close out the weekend the Miami way. Partying til the end of Sunday, partygoers enjoyed the theatrics and handcrafted cocktails.Hotel Ocean hosted an unforgettable evening as tribute was paid to the legendary Diego Maradona. The special event celebrated Maradona’s life and legacy, bringing together his family, former players, and the Luxuri team in a night of heartfelt remembrance and homage.The reigning Miss USA recently moved to Miami, where she visited a local nonprofit, the Global Empowerment Mission, volunteering and showcasing her support for Miami-based nonprofits.E11even was in full effect Saturday with epic sets by DJ Snake and EDX on the decks. Partygoers danced the night away, enjoying the good vibes.Dawn Feinberg, owner of Ahana Yoga, had a birthday celebration with friends and family. Lots of dancing, smiles, and beautiful exchanges filled the night.