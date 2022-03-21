Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Aly Raisman, Tyler Herro, Mary J. Blige, and Others

March 21, 2022 9:00AM

Tyler Herro
Tyler Herro World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge David Grutman, Lenny Kravitz, and David Beckham - WORLD RED EYE
David Grutman, Lenny Kravitz, and David Beckham
World Red Eye

David and Isabela Grutman with Zegna Host a VIP Preview of the Key Club

It was a night full of stars at the grand opening of David Grutman's the Key Club at CocoWalk. The new locale, boasting a menu full of fresh-catch fish and flavorful steak dishes, was welcomed by celebrities like Lenny Kravitz and David Beckham in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood.
click to enlarge Carlacia Grant, Alisha Boe, Kelsea Ballerini, and Aly Raisman - WORLD RED EYE
Carlacia Grant, Alisha Boe, Kelsea Ballerini, and Aly Raisman
World Red Eye

Aerie Celebrates Keeping It Real with Kelsea Ballerini, Aly Raisman, Alisha Boe, and Carlicia Grant at the Happy Spot at the Goodtime Hotel

Aerie kicked off spring with Alisha Boe, Aly Raisman, Carlacia Grant, Hannah Schlenker, Isabela Grutman, and more at the Happy Spot at the Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach.
click to enlarge Tyler Herro - WORLD RED EYE
Tyler Herro
World Red Eye

Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour Celebrates Miami Heat's Tyler Herro and His New Partnership with Hudson Jeans

Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour and Steven Kravit, Vice President and General Manager, were thrilled to partner with Hudson Jeans for an in-store event with Miami Heat Point Guard Tyler Herro and Miami Heat Announcer Michael Baiamonte. Guests enjoyed an evening of craft cocktails, shopping, and a fashion Q&A session.
click to enlarge Camilla and Christian Bedoya, 50 Cent, and Vanessa Bedoya - WORLD RED EYE
Camilla and Christian Bedoya, 50 Cent, and Vanessa Bedoya
World Red Eye

50 Cent at Mandrake

50 Cent made a celebrity appearance at Mandrake, a Miami Beach hotspot, on Saturday night, where guests stepped into the French-Indonesian oasis for a night filled with live entertainment and refined cuisine.
click to enlarge Takeoff of Migos and Rich the Kid - WORLD RED EYE
Takeoff of Migos and Rich the Kid
World Red Eye

Rich the Kid, Quavo, and Takeoff at E11even Thursdays

Rich the Kid took over the stage at E11even on Thursday, where Takeoff and Quavo of Migos joined him for an epic performance that had partygoers going wild! Confetti and money flew in the sky as guests sang and danced the night away until the early morning.
click to enlarge Pusha T - WORLD RED EYE
Pusha T
World Red Eye

Pusha T and Ja'Marr Chase at LIV

Pusha T came back to LIV for an iconic performance and had "No Problem" hyping up the crowd. Ja'Marr Chase made a celebrity appearance and hung behind the DJ booth as partygoers partied the night away.
Karianna Habul and Jessica Abboud - WORLD RED EYE
Karianna Habul and Jessica Abboud
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on the River was in full blast, as partygoers celebrated their Sunday Funday the best way! Bottles were poppin', and sparklers lit up the room as guests danced the night away, like the weekend never had to end.
click to enlarge Ashley Bermuda and Giselle Smith - WORLD RED EYE
Ashley Bermuda and Giselle Smith
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

On Saturday, partygoers danced the night away at the Tulum-inspired paradise, Mayami. The room was illuminated by neon lights, as guests ordered endless bottle parades all evening long.
click to enlarge Fabolous and Meek Mill - WORLD RED EYE
Fabolous and Meek Mill
World Red Eye

Meek Mill, Fabolous, and P.J. Tucker at Story Saturdays

Meek Mill took over the stage at Story Miami, where he was welcomed back and gave an iconic performance no one will ever forget! Bottles were popping and partygoers were dancing as Fabolous and P.J. Tucker were seen hanging in VIP with the crew.
Derek and Lisa Gonzalez - WORLD RED EYE
Derek and Lisa Gonzalez
World Red Eye

Launch of Frozaritas at Pilo's Tequila Garden

Only the best is served at Pilo's Tequila Garden, where Frozaritas launched its upscale frozen margarita concept. Not only does it use high-scale tequila, but it also uses top-quality ingredients when making its signature Frozaritas.
click to enlarge Andy Benavides - WORLD RED EYE
Andy Benavides
World Red Eye

The House of Creed Launches New Spring Fragrance Wind Flowers

The House of Creed celebrated its newest fragrance launch, Wind Flowers, on Wednesday, March 16, joined by VIPs and friends of the house in the Miami Design District.
click to enlarge Sean “Diddy” Combs and Mary J Blige - WORLD RED EYE
Sean “Diddy” Combs and Mary J Blige
World Red Eye

Mary J. Blige, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Floyd Mayweather, Ronaldinho, and Antonio Brown at LIVONSUNDAY

Mary J. Blige and Sean "Diddy" Combs took over LIV on Sunday, where they gave an epic performance and had the crowd going wild! Many celebrity guests like Floyd Mayweather, Ronaldinho, and Antonio Brown, were seen hanging out in the VIP and ordering endless bottle parades all night long.
click to enlarge Francesca Filmor, Olivia Montes, and Monica Loz - WORLD RED EYE
Francesca Filmor, Olivia Montes, and Monica Loz
World Red Eye

BOHO Fridays

Guests spent Friday dancing the night away at BOHO House, one of Miami's most unique venues, where partygoers enjoyed small bites and mingled in the magical courtyard.
click to enlarge Sherlie Cruse, Kimberly Gosslin, Katie Morra, and Breminca Voners - WORLD RED EYE
Sherlie Cruse, Kimberly Gosslin, Katie Morra, and Breminca Voners
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

The pre-weekend festivities went down at Villa Azur's famous Thursday night dinner parties as DJ Stephan took over the turntables, matching the restaurant's exuberant atmosphere and crowd.
Anna Marie Reilly - WORLD RED EYE
Anna Marie Reilly
World Red Eye

Wade Allyn Fashion Line Debuts with Runway Event at Scottish Rite Building

The Wade Allyn fashion line by designer Wade Hallock debuted with a private runway show at the Scottish Rite Building near the Miami River.
Brianna Lance and Samantha Coven Ehrlich - WORLD RED EYE
Brianna Lance and Samantha Coven Ehrlich
World Red Eye

Surface Area Presents: Women Made Media Preview and Luncheon

Surface presents Woman Made. Media joined us for an intimate, exclusive media luncheon to celebrate International Women's Day and the opening of Woman Made, a group exhibition showcasing contemporary female artists, designers, and brands including Sasha Bikoff, Vivanterre, and OffLimits. Guests enjoyed specialty drinks served alongside a curated menu from Le Jardinier.
Stephanie Cosmopolitan and Emilie Sobel - WORLD RED EYE
Stephanie Cosmopolitan and Emilie Sobel
World Red Eye

Bal Harbour Shops and Gio Gutierrez Host a Floral Cocktail Demonstration to Celebrate Fleurs de Villes Femmes

On Thursday, March 10, Bal Harbour Shops, along with Gio Gutierrez, the leading face and voice in the drink industry and founder of Chat Chow TV, hosted a floral cocktail demonstration in honor of the global launch of Fleurs de Villes Femmes, a fresh floral celebration inspired by remarkable women.
