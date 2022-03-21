Eyes on Miami: Aly Raisman, Tyler Herro, Mary J. Blige, and Others

click to enlarge David Grutman, Lenny Kravitz, and David Beckham World Red Eye

It was a night full of stars at the grand opening of David Grutman's the Key Club at CocoWalk. The new locale, boasting a menu full of fresh-catch fish and flavorful steak dishes, was welcomed by celebrities like Lenny Kravitz and David Beckham in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood.Aerie kicked off spring with Alisha Boe, Aly Raisman, Carlacia Grant, Hannah Schlenker, Isabela Grutman, and more at the Happy Spot at the Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach.Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour and Steven Kravit, Vice President and General Manager, were thrilled to partner with Hudson Jeans for an in-store event with Miami Heat Point Guard Tyler Herro and Miami Heat Announcer Michael Baiamonte. Guests enjoyed an evening of craft cocktails, shopping, and a fashion Q&A session.50 Cent made a celebrity appearance at Mandrake, a Miami Beach hotspot, on Saturday night, where guests stepped into the French-Indonesian oasis for a night filled with live entertainment and refined cuisine.Rich the Kid took over the stage at E11even on Thursday, where Takeoff and Quavo of Migos joined him for an epic performance that had partygoers going wild! Confetti and money flew in the sky as guests sang and danced the night away until the early morning.Pusha T came back to LIV for an iconic performance and had "No Problem" hyping up the crowd. Ja'Marr Chase made a celebrity appearance and hung behind the DJ booth as partygoers partied the night away.Kiki on the River was in full blast, as partygoers celebrated their Sunday Funday the best way! Bottles were poppin', and sparklers lit up the room as guests danced the night away, like the weekend never had to end.On Saturday, partygoers danced the night away at the Tulum-inspired paradise, Mayami. The room was illuminated by neon lights, as guests ordered endless bottle parades all evening long.Meek Mill took over the stage at Story Miami, where he was welcomed back and gave an iconic performance no one will ever forget! Bottles were popping and partygoers were dancing as Fabolous and P.J. Tucker were seen hanging in VIP with the crew.Only the best is served at Pilo's Tequila Garden, where Frozaritas launched its upscale frozen margarita concept. Not only does it use high-scale tequila, but it also uses top-quality ingredients when making its signature Frozaritas.The House of Creed celebrated its newest fragrance launch, Wind Flowers, on Wednesday, March 16, joined by VIPs and friends of the house in the Miami Design District.Mary J. Blige and Sean "Diddy" Combs took over LIV on Sunday, where they gave an epic performance and had the crowd going wild! Many celebrity guests like Floyd Mayweather, Ronaldinho, and Antonio Brown, were seen hanging out in the VIP and ordering endless bottle parades all night long.Guests spent Friday dancing the night away at BOHO House, one of Miami's most unique venues, where partygoers enjoyed small bites and mingled in the magical courtyard.The pre-weekend festivities went down at Villa Azur's famous Thursday night dinner parties as DJ Stephan took over the turntables, matching the restaurant's exuberant atmosphere and crowd.The Wade Allyn fashion line by designer Wade Hallock debuted with a private runway show at the Scottish Rite Building near the Miami River.Surface presents Woman Made. Media joined us for an intimate, exclusive media luncheon to celebrate International Women's Day and the opening of Woman Made, a group exhibition showcasing contemporary female artists, designers, and brands including Sasha Bikoff, Vivanterre, and OffLimits. Guests enjoyed specialty drinks served alongside a curated menu from Le Jardinier.On Thursday, March 10, Bal Harbour Shops, along with Gio Gutierrez, the leading face and voice in the drink industry and founder of Chat Chow TV, hosted a floral cocktail demonstration in honor of the global launch of Fleurs de Villes Femmes, a fresh floral celebration inspired by remarkable women.