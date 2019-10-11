Eyes on Miami: Ace Hood, Sunnery James, Ryan Marciano, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

An Evening with Ocean Drive Magazine and Christofle Collaboration with Pharrell Williams and Jean Imbert: Christofle and Ocean Drive celebrated the launch of the brand’s new collaboration with international superstar Pharrell Williams and renowned Chef Jean Imbert.

Timothy Walker. World Red Eye

The Bass Collective Launch at the Surf Club: The Bass invited supporters and Miami art world denizens to gather at the Surf Club at the Four Seasons in Surfside for a preview of the museum’s fall season and to celebrate the launch of the newly formed Bass Collective.

World Red Eye

Friends of Miami Animals Foundation and Miami-Dade Animal Services Host Annual Volunteer Fair at Pet Adoption and Protection Center: Hundreds of prospective volunteers from across Miami-Dade County gathered Thursday at the county’s Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Doral to learn about ways to give back to homeless pets.

Carlos Mota and Anastasia Koutsioukis. World Red Eye

Business For Breakfast at Cecconi’s Featuring Carlos Mota: Guests gathered at Cecconi’s located inside Soho Beach House as Anastasia Koutsioukis, owner and creative director of Mrs. Mandolin and Mandolin Aegean Bistro, hosted the Business For Breakfast series.

World Red Eye

Paddle Out Ceremony Celebrating the Life of Christian de la Iglesia: Guests gathered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Park, for a paddle out ceremony celebrating the life of Christian de la Iglesia.

Sheck Wes. World Red Eye

Sheck Wes at E11even Fridays: Sheck Wes took the stage at E11even Friday night for an unforgettable performance.

World Red Eye

Ace Hood at Story Saturdays: Ace Hood woke up in a new Bugatti and drove it to Story on Saturday night for his crazy performance.

World Red Eye

Orianne and Phil Collins’ Little Dreams Foundation Annual Brunch Celebration at Seaspice: The Orianne and Phil Collins’ Little Dreams Foundation held its annual brunch to benefit Little Dreamers at Miami’s exclusive restaurant, Seapice.

Louis Aguirre and Laurie Jennings. World Red Eye

Special Olympics Florida Miami-Dade County Hosts Seventh Annual Athlete Awards Gala at JW Marriott Marquis Miami: Special Olympics Florida Miami-Dade County held its Seventh Annual Athlete Awards Gala at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami in Downtown Miami.

World Red Eye

Area Stage Company Hosts 30th Anniversary Celebration at Riviera Theatre: More than 200 supporters of Area Stage Company’s (ASC) provocative, world-class theatre and musical productions joined members of the company in celebrating its 30th anniversary at its home at the historic Riviera Theatre.

World Red Eye

Peach Room Pop-Up Disco Debuts at the Anderson: Peach Room pop-up disco celebrated its big Miami debut with a blowout glitter-infused disco party at The Anderson.

Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano. World Red Eye

Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano at LIV: LIV‘s favorite DJ duo, Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano, shut down the club on Saturday night as they performed an insane set.