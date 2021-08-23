Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Photos

Eyes on Miami: A$AP Freg, Green Velvet, French Montana, and Others

August 23, 2021 9:00AM

Eyes on Miami: A$AP Freg, Green Velvet, French Montana, and Others
World Red Eye
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Style Saves Tenth Annual Back-to-School at Miami Beach Convention Center – Day 1

Style Saves, the nonprofit organization in Miami that raises funds to provide underprivileged students and families with the necessities for school, prom, graduation, holiday, disaster relief, and more, returned for its tenth annual Back-to-School event on August 14-15 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

A$AP Ferg at LIV

LIV was on a “New Level” Friday night when A$AP Ferg took over the stage for an unbelievably lit performance.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

CJ at E11even Fridays

Friday night at E11even was a little “Whoopty” to say the least, as rapper CJ took over the club with a special, late-night performance.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Green Velvet and Will Clarke at Story Fridays

The legendary Green Velvet brought all the house vibes to Story on Friday night when he took over the decks for a funky, late-night set. Will Clarke was also spotted in the booth, jamming alongside Velvet and enjoying the night.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Rok Miami Grand Opening

Rok Miami is an urban streetwear brand that has taken Miami by storm. Started by Jared Rok, Rok Miami has been selling in some of Miami’s most popular destinations such as Soho House, Base, ShoeGallery, and many more locations.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Back-to-School Brunch with Miami Cocktail Company at Swan

Back-to-school season is here with a fun charity event, cohosted by Miami Cocktail Company and Rachael Russell Saiger. Swan Miami served as the perfect venue for cocktails, food, and fun.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

P448 x Showfields Taste of Italy at Bodega

P448 has popped up at Showfields Miami. The brand celebrated with a private cocktail class and light bites. Mixologist Hayden Miller led the class to create two custom drinks, the "P448 Spritz" and the "Mix-n-Match Margarita."
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Ch'i Saturdays

Guests had a blast at Ch'i on Saturday night. From delicious craft cocktails to high-energy beats and dragon shows, the trendy lounge in Brickell was the ultimate vibe.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

The famous Thursday soirée at Marion got guests excited for the weekend, as they enjoyed dinner, drinks, and a show at the Brickell hotspot.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Fridays at the Gramercy

On Friday night, Miami partygoers started their weekends off on the perfect note by heading to The Gramercy for some dinner, drinks, and live entertainment.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

BOHO Saturdays

The vibes were on point on Saturday night at BOHO House, where Dani Ossa spun a live DJ set that kept guests dancing and partying late into the night.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

French Montana and Lil Pump at Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

Monday night at Swan was the perfect way to start off the week, as guests including, French Montana and Lil Pump, headed to the restaurant and lounge to party.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Will Surfside Ever Be the Same?

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation