Eyes on Miami: A$AP Freg, Green Velvet, French Montana, and Others

New TimesStyle Saves, the nonprofit organization in Miami that raises funds to provide underprivileged students and families with the necessities for school, prom, graduation, holiday, disaster relief, and more, returned for its tenth annual Back-to-School event on August 14-15 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.LIV was on a “New Level” Friday night when A$AP Ferg took over the stage for an unbelievably lit performance.Friday night at E11even was a little “Whoopty” to say the least, as rapper CJ took over the club with a special, late-night performance.The legendary Green Velvet brought all the house vibes to Story on Friday night when he took over the decks for a funky, late-night set. Will Clarke was also spotted in the booth, jamming alongside Velvet and enjoying the night.Rok Miami is an urban streetwear brand that has taken Miami by storm. Started by Jared Rok, Rok Miami has been selling in some of Miami’s most popular destinations such as Soho House, Base, ShoeGallery, and many more locations.Back-to-school season is here with a fun charity event, cohosted by Miami Cocktail Company and Rachael Russell Saiger. Swan Miami served as the perfect venue for cocktails, food, and fun.P448 has popped up at Showfields Miami. The brand celebrated with a private cocktail class and light bites. Mixologist Hayden Miller led the class to create two custom drinks, the "P448 Spritz" and the "Mix-n-Match Margarita."Guests had a blast at Ch'i on Saturday night. From delicious craft cocktails to high-energy beats and dragon shows, the trendy lounge in Brickell was the ultimate vibe.The famous Thursday soirée at Marion got guests excited for the weekend, as they enjoyed dinner, drinks, and a show at the Brickell hotspot.On Friday night, Miami partygoers started their weekends off on the perfect note by heading to The Gramercy for some dinner, drinks, and live entertainment.The vibes were on point on Saturday night at BOHO House, where Dani Ossa spun a live DJ set that kept guests dancing and partying late into the night.Monday night at Swan was the perfect way to start off the week, as guests including, French Montana and Lil Pump, headed to the restaurant and lounge to party.