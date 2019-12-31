Miami Film Awards 2019: Local Film Experts Pick Their Favorites of the Year

Each year, Miami has a tradition of polling a collection of local film experts — including critics, programmers, professors, and filmmakers — who work in the city and beyond. The results were originally published on the website Dim the House Lights for 2015 and 2016 before the winners of the Miami Film Awards made their way to New Times in 2017 and last year. Now, they're back to close out the decade.

The voters this year were Igor Shteyrenberg, Victor Gimenez, Diliana Alexander, Dana Keith, Jason Fitzroy Jeffers, Dan Hudak, Chris Molina, Hans Morgenstern, Alfred Soto, April Dobbins, Trae DeLellis, Javier Chavez, Andres Castillo, Ruben Rosario, Lauren Cohen, Salim Garami, and this writer.

Each voter was asked to provide the following nominations and categories: ten nominations for Best Feature Film, Best Lead Performance, Best Supporting Performance, Best Direction, and Best Films of the Decade; five nominations for Best Original Screenplay, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Soundtrack and/or Score; and three nominations for Best Ensemble, Best Breakthrough Performance, Best First Feature as Director, and Best Cinematic Moment. There was no ranking system, resulting in equal votes for all nominees, and voters could abstain from using the full amount of nominees given to them.

Over the years, films like Carol, Moonlight, Get Out, and First Reformed were at the top of the list. Now let's see what Miami thought the standout films of 2019 were.

Best Picture

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (with 10 votes)

Parasite (tied with 9 votes)

Uncut Gems (tied with 9 votes)

The Farewell (tied with 8 votes)

Midsommar (tied with 8 votes)

Little Women (with 6 votes)

A Hidden Life (tied with 5 votes)

Ad Astra (tied with 5 votes)

Birds of Passage (tied with 5 votes)

The Irishman (tied with 5 votes)

Waves (tied with 5 votes)

The films Atlantics, High Life, and Marriage Story each received two votes. Three votes were given to nine additional films: Apollo 11, John Wick Chapter 3, Knife+Heart, Long Day's Journey Into Night, Pain & Glory, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, The Lighthouse, The Souvenir, and Transit. Nearly 50 additional films received one or two votes.

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho - Parasite (with 11 votes)

Céline Sciamma - Portrait of a Lady on Fire (with 10 votes)

Josh and Benny Safdie - Uncut Gems (tied with 9 votes)

Lulu Wang - The Farewell (tied with 9 votes)

Greta Gerwig - Little Women (with 8 votes)

Ari Aster - Midsommar (tied with 6 votes)

James Gray - Ad Astra (tied with 6 votes)

Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story (tied with 6 votes)

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman (tied with 5 votes)

Mati Diop - Atlantics (tied with 5 votes)

Five directors received four votes each: Joanna Hogg (The Souvenir), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time...in Hollywood), Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse), Terrence Malick (A Hidden Life), and Yann Gonzalez (Knife+Heart). Four directors received three votes each: Bi Gan (Long Day's Journey Into Night), Pedro Almodovar (Pain & Glory), Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), and Christian Petzold (Transit). Over 30 additional filmmakers received one or two votes.

Best Lead Performance

Adam Sandler - Uncut Gems (with 13 votes)

Florence Pugh - Midsommar (with 10 votes)

Awkwafina - The Farewell (with 9 votes)

Antonio Banderas - Pain & Glory (tied with 8 votes)

Brad Pitt - Ad Astra (tied with 8 votes)

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women (tied with 8 votes)

Adèle Haenel - Portrait of a Lady on Fire (tied with 7 votes)

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker (tied with 7 votes)

Elisabeth Moss - Her Smell (tied with 6 votes)

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood (tied with 6 votes)

Noémie Merlant - Portrait of a Lady on Fire (tied with 6 votes)

Two actors tied with five votes: Adam Driver (Marriage Story) and Lupita Nyong'o (Us). Two actors tied with four votes: Robert Pattinson (High Life) and Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story). Four actors scored three votes: Alfre Woodard (Clemency), Eddie Murphy (Dolemite is my Name), Franz Rogowski (Transit), and Song Kang-ho (Parasite). Over 30 additional actors received one or two votes.

Best Supporting Performance

Julia Fox - Uncut Gems (with 9 votes)

Brad Pitt - Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood (tied with 8 votes)

Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers (tied with 8 votes)

Zhao Shuzhen - The Farewell (with 7 votes)

Laura Dern - Marriage Story (tied with 6 votes)

Margot Robbie - Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood (tied with 6 votes)

Seven actors tied with five votes: Al Pacino (The Irishman), Cho Yeo-Jeong (Parasite), Da'vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite is my Name), Florence Pugh (Little Women), Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco), Park So-dam (Parasite), and Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse). Three actors received four votes: Joe Pesci (The Irishman), Juliette Binoche (High Life), and Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood). Two actors received three votes: Taylor Russell (Waves) and Wesley Snipes (Dolemite is my Name). Over 50 additional actors received one or two votes.

Best Original Screenplay

Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin-won - Parasite (with 12 votes)

Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie & Ronald Bronstein - Uncut Gems (tied with 10 votes)

Lulu Wang - The Farewell (tied with 10 votes)

Céline Sciamma - Portrait of a Lady on Fire (tied with 6 votes)

Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story (tied with 6 votes)

Three films - Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood, The Lighthouse, and The Souvenir had three votes, while both Knives Out and Knife+Heart had two votes. Over 20 additional films had one vote.

Best Adapted Screenplay

Greta Gerwig - Little Women (with 13 votes)

Steve Zaillian - The Irishman (with 10 votes)

Taika Waititi - Jojo Rabbit (with 7 votes)

Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (tied with 6 votes)

Terrence Malick - A Hidden Life (tied with 6 votes)

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver - Joker (tied with 6 votes)

Hustlers received five votes, Transit received four, and Atlantics received three. An additional 12 films received one or two votes.

Best Music (Soundtrack/Score)

Uncut Gems (with 10 votes)

Ad Astra (tied with 6 votes)

Us (tied with 6 votes)

Knife+Heart (with 5 votes)

Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood (tied with 4 votes)

Waves (tied with 4 votes)

Five films tied with three votes: 1917, A Hidden Life, Atlantics, Joker, and Marriage Story. Five films received two votes: Dolemite is my Name, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Little Women, Monos, and The Lighthouse. Eighteen additional films received one vote.

Best Ensemble

Little Women (with 9 votes)

Parasite (with 7 votes)

Marriage Story (with 6 votes)

The Farewell (tied with 3 votes)

The Irishman (tied with 3 votes)

Knife+Heart (tied with 3 votes)

Three films received two votes: Dolemite is my Name, Hustlers, and Uncut Gems. Twelve additional films received one vote.

Best Breakthrough Performance

Florence Pugh - Midsommar (with 8 votes)

Noah Jupe - Honey Boy (with 6 votes)

Julia Fox - Uncut Gems (with 5 votes)

Awkwafina - The Farewell (with 4 votes)

Honor Swinton Byrne - The Souvenir (with 3 votes)

Fifteen additional actors received one or two votes.

Best First Feature

Mati Diop - Atlantics (with 9 votes)

Joe Talbot - The Last Black Man in San Francisco (with 8 votes)

Olivia Wilde - Booksmart (with 7 votes)

Jérémy Clapin - I Lost My Body (with 4 votes)

Tamara Kotevska & Ljubo Stefanov - Honeyland (with 4 votes)

Eight additional films received one or two votes.

Best Cinematic Moment

Cinematic moment is always a tough one because everyone typically votes for something entirely unique. This year, three scenes received more votes than any other film. Hustlers was praised for its introduction of Jennifer Lopez's character via her pole dance to Fiona Apple's "Criminal." The final procession of Midsommar, from the floral arrangements to the beautiful burning, was another major contender. And Uncut Gems' entire final sequence, which involves a basketball game, a glass case of emotions, a big bang, and a bigger bet, was also included in the top trio.

Best Films of the Decade

As the year is closing out, it felt appropriate to ask everyone what films they felt were the best of the decade. Over a hundred films were submitted by seventeen voters for the best film of the decade, only fifteen of which received more than two votes. Below is the list of fifteen, presented in alphabetical order. We would like to note that only one of these films received an overwhelming number of votes above the rest. That film was Moonlight.

Black Swan

Carol

Max Max: Fury Road

Moonlight

OJ: Made In America

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Lobster

The Master

The Social Network

The Tree of Life

The Turin Horse

Under the Skin

Whiplash

World of Tomorrow

Noteworthy in 2019

Each year, we ask voters if there was anything noteworthy about motion pictures that they'd like to celebrate because they don't fit into the above categories. Two works, both televisual, popped up this year. The first is HBO's Watchmen, created by Damon Lindelof, and the second is Netflix's choose-your-own-adventure episode of Black Mirror, titled Bandersnatch.