Queer Authors at Miami Book Fair 2021: Alan Cumming, Kristen Arnett, and Sarah Schulman

The Miami Book Fair has been no stranger to queer authors in the past, touting everyone from Mariko Tamaki to John Waters in recent years. That its latest lineup, featuring a massive mix of in-person and online events, has an abundance of them is no surprise. It’s an interesting and diverse mix of authors writing for audiences of all kinds this year, andis happy to highlight some of our most anticipated authors and panels of the bunch.One of the most exciting conversations that the MiamiBook Fair has to offer this year will take place between authors Kristen Arnett and Zaina Arafat. Both novelists have approached a feeling of otherness and longing for stability in unique ways in their respective novels: Arnett’sis about a mother’s feelings of inadequacy in the face of her family's unraveling and Arafat’sfollows her Palestinian-American protagonist from her teen years to adulthood.This isn’t Alan Cumming’s first rodeo in South Florida, having brought his past books, films, and stage shows to town, but the Miami Book Fair brings him in this year to discuss his latest work,. The performer will be discussing his memoir with local author and professor Julio Capó, Jr., whoseis well worth checking out.It goes without saying that Sarah Schulman is one of our most important queer writers, activists, and historians. Her writing, fromandtoand, are must-reads, and her latest,, is an essential text. Miami Book Fair brings in Schulman to discuss her new work, in conversation with Jackson Howard, her editor at Farrar, Straus and Giroux.At the virtual end of the spectrum, one queer conversation to be excited about is the one between writers Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore and Steven Reigns. Both of their works uniquely approach AIDS through their own lenses. Sycamore has been putting together unique anthologies likeandfor some time now, andis just as necessary. By contrast, Reigns approachedwith a mixture of nonfiction, reporting, and poetry to tell the story of a dentist living with HIV in a small conservative Florida town who was accused by eight people of giving them HIV. Their conversation will be moderated by PEN Across America program director William Johnson.