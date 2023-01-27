Who's the Fittest of Them All? Find Out at the Miami Beach Fitness Festival

In Miami, there's a festival for every kind of fan. Rap fans get Rolling Loud, EDM ravers get Ultra, and foodies get South Beach Wine & Food Festival.But what about fitness fans?More and more these days, the culture of being toned, tanned, and telling everybody about it is becoming a movement in and of itself, and now the fitness fans of Miami get to step out of the gym and onto the sand for the Miami Beach Fitness Festival, happening on the beach from March 23-26.The event is being sponsored by Hryox, which is not some kind of strange new drug or energy drink but a "fitness race" that seems to consist of completing a circuit of different exercises, kind of like a CrossFit decathlon. Miami Marathon founder Frankie Ruiz is also involved in the event, along with WODapalooza CrossFit Festival founder Steve Suarez. If you want to prove that you enjoy the pain and suffering of extreme weight training more than anyone else, the festival will be running a two-day Hyrox race as its main event, with distinguished athletes getting to qualify for the competition's world championships.But that's not all! What's a festival without music, for instance? The festival promises to bring "various world-class artists" to the beach across the festival's four days in a series of special musical events. A lineup announcement is coming soon. A health and wellness village will also be complete with food vendors, interactive exhibitions, and more.