Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Health

Who's the Fittest of Them All? Find Out at the Miami Beach Fitness Festival

January 27, 2023 9:00AM

The Miami Beach Fitness Festival will bring a Hyrox fitness race to the 305.
The Miami Beach Fitness Festival will bring a Hyrox fitness race to the 305. Hyrox photo
In Miami, there's a festival for every kind of fan. Rap fans get Rolling Loud, EDM ravers get Ultra, and foodies get South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

But what about fitness fans?

More and more these days, the culture of being toned, tanned, and telling everybody about it is becoming a movement in and of itself, and now the fitness fans of Miami get to step out of the gym and onto the sand for the Miami Beach Fitness Festival, happening on the beach from March 23-26.

The event is being sponsored by Hryox, which is not some kind of strange new drug or energy drink but a "fitness race" that seems to consist of completing a circuit of different exercises, kind of like a CrossFit decathlon. Miami Marathon founder Frankie Ruiz is also involved in the event, along with WODapalooza CrossFit Festival founder Steve Suarez. If you want to prove that you enjoy the pain and suffering of extreme weight training more than anyone else, the festival will be running a two-day Hyrox race as its main event, with distinguished athletes getting to qualify for the competition's world championships.

But that's not all! What's a festival without music, for instance? The festival promises to bring "various world-class artists" to the beach across the festival's four days in a series of special musical events. A lineup announcement is coming soon. A health and wellness village will also be complete with food vendors, interactive exhibitions, and more.

Miami Beach Fitness Festival. Thursday, March 23, through Sunday, March 26, at location TBA, Miami Beach; mbfitnessfest.com. Tickets cost $18; fitness race registration varies by event.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Douglas Markowitz is a former music and arts editorial intern for Miami New Times. Born and raised in South Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before earning a bachelor's in communications from University of North Florida. He writes freelance about music, art, film, and other subjects.

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Aural History

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation