Terence Nance, former multiverse star prince.
Courtesy of HBO

Terence Nance, Who Voiced a Trippy Chris Bosh, Will Direct LeBron James' Space Jam 2

Ciara LaVelle | September 20, 2018 | 9:52am
If you're not from Miami, you probably know Terence Nance as the showrunner of the experimental HBO series Random Acts of Flyness. Perhaps you saw the lengthy profile of him in the New York Times  this summer, or if you're into indie film, you know his works An Oversimplification of Her Beauty and Swimming in Your Skin Again, which earned raves at festivals such as Sundance.

But if you're from Miami, all of those credits pale in comparison to his star turn in the greatest animated film about the Miami Heat (and also parallel universes) of all time: Adventures of Christopher Bosh in the Multiverse.

So it makes a weird kind of sense that Nance is set to direct another trippy animated basketball film: a reboot of Space Jam, starring LeBron James and produced by Ryan Coogler.

James' company Springhill Entertainment announced the project via Twitter yesterday afternoon. According to ESPN, James has been in talks for his own Space Jam for years — not a sequel to the 1996 Michael Jordan original, which earned $375 million worldwide, but an offshoot that's "not rooted in the original story." Filming is expected to begin in 2019.

Much of the news about Space Jam 2 has focused on Coogler, the director of the critically acclaimed box office hit Black Panther. But Nance's involvement is similarly exciting. His history shows he can bring weird and beautiful potential — and perhaps even some Miami talent — to the production.

Nance voiced the title character in Adventures of Christopher Bosh in the Multiverse, a short film by Borscht Corporation and Bleeding Palm's Ronnie Rivera. IMDb describes it as "the true story behind the notorious Miami face-eating cannibal and how the Miami Heat won the NBA title in 2012 despite one of their star players being an interstellar prince who was called away to do battle with evil foes bent on finally making the Internet completely useless." If you haven't seen it yet, behold:

The Christopher Bosh who lives in this universe wasn't pleased with the film; he sent Borscht a cease-and-desist letter shortly before it was scheduled to screen at the 2013 Borscht Film Festival. Unsurprisingly, it became one of that year's fan favorites.

Adventures wasn't Nance's first experience with animation — his gorgeous feature-length debut, 2012's An Oversimplification of Her Beauty, also incorporated animated elements, along with a wide variety of other relatively unusual techniques. But it might have been his introduction to the unique filmmaking talent in Miami, particularly through the Borscht collective. The 2015 short film Swimming in Your Skin Again, a moody, poetic lament for the sinking city of Miami, was also produced by Borscht. And Adventures filmmaker Ronnie Rivera and Alexa Lim Haas, another Borscht alum, have contributed their animation skills to Random Acts of Flyness.

All of which means two things: First, Space Jam 2 could be a far deeper experience than anyone expects. And second, however it turns out, you might have Miami talent to thank for it.

 
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University and moved to Florida in 2004. She joined New Times' staff in 2011 and left the paper in 2014, but two years and two babies later, returned.

