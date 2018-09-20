Terence Nance, Who Voiced a Trippy Chris Bosh, Will Direct LeBron James' Space Jam 2

If you're not from Miami, you probably know Terence Nance as the showrunner of the experimental HBO series Random Acts of Flyness. Perhaps you saw the lengthy profile of him in the New York Times this summer, or if you're into indie film, you know his works An Oversimplification of Her Beauty and Swimming in Your Skin Again, which earned raves at festivals such as Sundance.

But if you're from Miami, all of those credits pale in comparison to his star turn in the greatest animated film about the Miami Heat (and also parallel universes) of all time: Adventures of Christopher Bosh in the Multiverse.

So it makes a weird kind of sense that Nance is set to direct another trippy animated basketball film: a reboot of Space Jam, starring LeBron James and produced by Ryan Coogler.