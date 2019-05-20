The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Somehow, as a long weekend approaches, the work week feels even longer. As Memorial Day inches ever closer, your work days may seem to drag on this week. One way to counter this relativity of time is to break up your week with fun events throughout. Mondays are a drag in the best way at Kill Your Idol's Drag Mondays, with performances by resident queens, the Eye Dolls. On Thursday, head to Milonga Under the Stars for a taste of Argentina in Miami Beach. And once the weekend finally arrives, you can attend the Hyundai Air & Sea Show, party at Hôtel Gaythering, or catch a set by Grammy-nominated producer Scram Jones at Rácket, all without paying a dime.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week:

Sometimes it seems as if nothing exciting happens on Monday nights. But a visit to Kill Your Idol can easily change your mindset about the most universally dreaded weekday. Drag Mondays at Kill Your Idol boast one of the latest happy hours in the city, with all drinks half off from 8 to 10 p.m. Drag shows by the venue's resident Eye Dolls begin at 11 p.m. and continue every hour through 3 p.m. 10 p.m. Monday at Kill Your Idol, 222 Espanola Way, Miami Beach. facebook.com. Admission is free.

The City of Miami Beach is turning the picturesque Normandy Fountain into a full-fledged Buenos Aires-inspired fiesta. The affair, Milonga Under the Stars, will offer a tango class and performance by True Tango, libations for purchase, and grub from the likes of Las Vacas Gordas, Gaucho Ranch, and Fufi Restaurant. Just be sure to stretch beforehand. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Normandy Fountain, 7802 Rue Vendome, Miami Beach. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.



The Hyundai Air & Sea Show is in town Memorial Day weekend, and the planes will be buzzing. If you're looking for a related buzz-worthy event, Española Way is hosting a street party from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 24. Admission is totally free, and if you're a military vet, you can get a free cut at Contesta Rock Hair Salon during the event. More than ten restaurants will be open for business, and you can catch a performance by a military band throughout the evening as well as a jam with Tapas y Tintos (flamenco!) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Española Way, Miami Beach. visitespanolaway.com. Admission is free.

It’s going to be an LGBTQ+ party at Hôtel Gaythering Friday, May 24. Free and open to the public, ConDRAGulations will celebrate the long weekend and the LGBTQ+ community. You're encouraged to come in drag, and when you get parched, Absolut Vodka will quench your thirst with $7 specialty cocktails. Friday, May 24 at Hôtel Gaythering, 1409 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. Admission is free.

You don’t get to see a Grammy-nominated hip-hop producer every night, let alone without having to pay a cover. Scram Jones will bring a special show, New York State of Mind, to Rácket in Wynwood at 9 p.m. Saturday, May 25 (free cover until 11 p.m.). It’s not Scram’s first time at Rácket — he has a monthly residency. So count on an extra-special Memorial Day show from a dude who's produced jams for everyone from Wu-Tang Clan to Mariah Carey. 9 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.