The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Did you spend all your money on drinks this St. Patrick's Day? There's still no need to stay in as you await payday. Miami's got plenty of free parties, festivals, and even booze to offer this week. For starters, there's PBS's Art Loft wrap party at the Miracle Theater on Monday night with co-hosts Lolo Reskin and Jumaane N’Namdi. On Thursday, head to Sweat Records to celebrate the shop's 14th birthday. And on Saturday, catch a free show by Nashville rockers Thelma and the Sleaze at Las Rosas.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week:

Miami has long been (wrongly!) stereotyped as a city lacking depth or artistic talent. But all those snobs need to do is tune into PBS's Art Loft series to learn they're sorely mistaken. The show, hosted by Lolo Reskin and Jumaane N’Namdi, will celebrate its seventh season this week with a wrap party, screening, and Q&A with the hosts. The event is free and open to the public. 7 p.m. Monday at Miracle Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile, Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Third Thursdays are back for the eleventh year at the Town of Surfside. The monthly event consists of block parties and community gatherings meant to welcome guests to the seaside town. This Thursday, give yourself some much needed TLC with reflexology and restorative yoga classes and live music. 6 p.m. Thursday at 95th St. between Collins and Harding Ave., Miami; visitsurfsidefl.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Photo by Karli Evans

Do you remember what you were like at the age of 14? Odds are you were pretty damn awkward. Sweat Records feels your pain. The Little Haiti record store is celebrating its 14th year in existence, and since it's not quite a 13th birthday party, a quince, or Sweet Sixteen, they're throwing an Awkward 14th Birthday party instead. Enjoy empanadas from Little Spoon, complimentary drinks by Deep Eddy & PBR, and 14 percent off music purchases. Email a photo of your 14-year-old self to sweatrecords@gmail.com to be included in the record shop's slideshow. 6 p.m. Thursday at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.

We have so many badass and inspiring women in our community. It's important to honor them, especially during Women's History Month. It's time for another Spoken Soul Festival, a three-day event that showcases women artists including designers, filmmakers, photographers, and artists. This Saturday is the fest's marquee event, carrying a "#WordIsBond" theme, which argues that words are more powerful than ever before in our history. Friday through Sunday at various locations; spokensoulfestival.com. Event prices range from free to $70.



Among the best band names on Planet Earth: Thelma and the Sleaze. It flows nicely and also an apt description of the tunes the Nashville-bred band churns out. A quality preshow listen is the hypnotically rockin' 2017 LP Somebody's Doing Something. Joining this sleazy affair are St. Petersburg's Fever Beam, as well as Miami's Rick Moon and Haute Tension. 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Las Rosas, 2531 NW Second Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Courtesy of HistoryMiami

HistoryMiami recently debuted its "Queer Miami: A History of LGBTQ Communities" exhibit, spotlighting key moments in Miami's LGBTQIA+ history. In response and in partnership with the museum, queer literary organization Reading Queer will host a poetry writing workshop to connect the city's queer communities with its past and predecessors. Members of the LGBTQIA+ community, allies, writers, and newbie poets are all welcome. 1 p.m. Sunday at HistoryMiami, 101 W Flagler St., Miami; readingqueer.org. Admission is free.