Need to save money this week? The brujas at Mama Tried's astrology party, Eleventh House, might be able to tell you whether riches lie in your future. And if the news isn't great, there's still plenty to do this week without breaking the bank. Head to the Little Havana bar Nancy to watch some of Miami's most popular drag queens front a live band for the night. And for a quieter outing, visit Books & Books for an appearance by the author Agnes Gomillion.

Here are the best free events in Miami this week.

Joshua Becker has devoted his life to helping folks find more happiness by owning less. His Becoming Minimalist site/blog and simple-living approach is a worldwide phenomenon, which has led to best-selling books and truly impactful living strategies. This Monday evening, he'll discuss his latest read, The Minimalist Home: A Room-by-Room Guide to a Decluttered, Refocused Life, with fans at Books & Books in Coral Gables. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP; eventbrite.com.

Queef Latina Karli Evans

If your only experiences with astrology involve Miss Cleo or Walter Mercado, you clearly haven't met Miami's brujas. Every third Thursday, many of them gather at the bar Mama Tried to answer your most pressing questions at Eleventh House. This Thursday, Queef Latina will host the monthly queer astrological party, which will celebrate the lunar eclipse in Capricorn. Come dressed as a devil and get free shots, because why not? 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Mama Tried, 207 NE First St., Miami; 786-803-8087; mamatriedmia.com. Admission is free.



Ready to get Turnt? You may have delved into Miami's drag scene, but you've never seen these queens perform this way. Thursday, catch Dang Ho Yu Sickning, Opal Am Rah, and others hit the stage at Nancy. The queens won't be lip-synching for their lives this time. Instead, they'll perform songs live, backed by the fabulous band Turnt. 10 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-397-8971; nancy305.com. Admission is free; RSVP eventbrite.com

If you don't already love public radio, WDNA is ready to woo you. Its series Subtropical Experiments — Stories, Science and Jazz debuted in June with stories about the Everglades. Now the FM station will host an event concentrating on coral. The afternoon will begin with a story from a local thought leader, and then scientists will discuss the topic in-depth. From there, a community group will share how people can help, and a musician will break it all down. This month's session will include the art-science duo Coral Morphologic, reps from the University of Miami and Rescue a Reef, and jams from Lemon City Trio. 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at WDNA Jazz Gallery, 2921 Coral Way, Miami; 305-662-8889; wdna.org. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Books & Books in Coral Gables. Johnny Louis/ JLN Photography

The Atlanta-based writer Agnes Gomillion's new novel, The Record Keeper, examines a futuristic post-World War III through the lens of the character Arika Cobane, a black woman who slowly notices the laws she abides by are at the core of her people's misery. This Sunday in Coral Gables, Gomillion will discuss the new work with fans new and old. Given that a World War III-style conflict seems likelier by the day, the future described in her book could come sooner than we think. 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.