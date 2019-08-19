The Eight Best Free Events in Miami This Week

You can have fun without spending a penny in Miami this week. If you want to catch some live music, Bar Centro at the SLS South Beach has you covered Wednesday evening with its cozy Bar Centro Unplugged series. If you'd rather be on the stage yourself, hit Kill Your Idol for its Karaoke Circus on Thursday. For a hearty dance session, the Fillmore's lobby will be transformed into a disco utopia Friday night. And for football fans, watch Miami Hurricanes face off against Florida Gators with a drink in hand at Wynwood's Racket Saturday evening.

Here are the best free events in Miami this week:

Some bus shelters around town now pop with color thanks to photos by Michelle Lisa Polissaint and Terence Price II. Their moving images are part of the Commuter Biennial, taking place around town through October. It shines a light on commuter experiences and activates underused locations in a colorful and impactful fashion. This Tuesday, Polissant and Price will chat about their work and the larger project. 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, at Bakehouse Art Complex, 561 NW 32nd St., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

There is never a shortage of wildly inventive cocktails Jose Andres is around. And, when it comes to Bar Centro by Jose Andres at the SLS South Beach Wednesday nights, there's never a shortage of tunes, either. Every Wednesday, there's a Bar Centro Unplugged event, boasting local jams from the likes of the French Horn Collective, Sol + the Tribu, and De Ida y Vuelta. A gin and tonic cart and a slew of Spanish cigars add to the stellar ambiance. 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, at Bar Centro by José Andrés at SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; slshotels.com. Admission is free.

The circus rolls into town with Shelley Novak this week. Photo by Jipsy

The circus rolls into South Beach every Thursday, but this isn't your average circus: It's Karaoke Circus. Hosted by Shelley Novak and KJ Elvin, the singing begins at 10 p.m. But at 8, you can ease your karaoke nerves with happy-hour specials such as $2 Jell-O shots, $3 PBRs, and $6 Captain Morgan drinks. You have all the ingredients for a supreme performance, so grab the mike. 10 p.m. Thursday, August 22, at Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach; sub-culture.org. Admission is free.

Guests have learned all kinds of skills during the Standard's Summer School workshops, including self-defense and how to DJ. For its final installment of the summer, Sabel Santa will lead a special Brujeria 101 class focused on the practice of magic, the history of witchcraft, and the art of crafting spells. Enjoy complimentary cocktails from Gem & Bolt while you work your magic (literally). 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, August 22, at the Standard Spa, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; brujeria101.splashthat.com. Admission is free.

Most nights, you can catch stellar shows at the Fillmore. But this Friday evening, experience a rad '70s dance party. For Fillmore Flashback Fridays, the venue's lobby will be transformed into Studio 54. To complement the retro vibes, there will be neon signs, jams by DJ Fantasma, drink specials, and a photo booth to capture those retro looks. 9 p.m. Friday, August 23, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Admission is free.

A tribute to the Smiths and Morrissey? Swoon. That's what Ordinary Boys bring to every single show, so get ready for hits overload, including "This Charming Man," "There Is a Light," and "Irish Blood, English Heart." In 2010 at Churchill's Pub, the Florida-bred group performed its first-ever show. In the time since, it's become a statewide favorite and will celebrate ten years of retro rocking next year. 9 p.m. Friday, August 23, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND It's Gators vs. Canes at Racket this Saturday. Racket

The Gators vs. Canes football showdown going down at Hard Rock Stadium Saturday evening is a very hot ticket. So, maybe you didn't score one? You should still tailgate and check out the game. Racket has you covered with its UM vs. UF Watch Party. In addition to the big game, Racket will have beer pong, corn hole and drink specials throughout the evening. 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at Racket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Just because you have to work Monday doesn't mean your Sunday has to be a snooze-fest. Every month, Eazy Pool Party goes down at Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami. Hosted by Eva Taiibi and with tunes by Spinser Tracy, this six-hour spectacle boasts dance-worthy jams, ice-cold beverages, and plenty of opportunities to get wet and get down before the workweek begins. 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday, August 25, at Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.