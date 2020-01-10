The Seven Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Do you sometimes catch yourself thinking, Meh, there's nothing for me this weekend? Well, you won't have a choice this weekend, because there really is something for everyone. If it's tunes you crave, two hip-hop heavyweights are paying Miami a visit: Snoop Dogg will hit at LIV this Friday night before T-Pain does his thing at Story Nightclub Saturday evening. If you're a film fan, the ScreenDance Miami Festival is set to kick off its seventh year with a WallCast screening of the Paris Opera Ballet-infused flick Reset in SoundScape Park this Friday night. If you hope to feel a sense of oneness with the world, check out a ceremony at Nautilus by Arlo Friday evening to help you navigate all the weirdness that typically comes with a full moon. And if you're looking for a wildcard, find dinosaurs all weekend at the American Airlines Arena as the Jurassic World Live Tour roars into town.

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:

Friday, January 10

The cancer full-moon eclipse is happening this Friday, and a special Full Moon Ceremony at Nautilus by Arlo will help you navigate the ensuing vibes. Ashlie Redmond will guide guests through the experience, which is set to include intention-setting, high vibrations, astrology, and energy clearing. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, January 10, at Nautilus by Arlo, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Admission is free with registration via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND ScreenDance, along with all of its film and dance-filled glory, will kick off Friday with a WallCast. Photo by Mko Malkhasyan/Magnolia Pictures

It's time for another ScreenDance Miami Festival, bringing together the world of dance and film. This year's fest runs through Friday, January 24, and boasts five full-length films, four skill-developing workshops, and three programs of short films at various venues throughout the 305. Things kick off this Friday evening with a special WallCast presentation (the film will be projected in a larger-than-life fashion on the New World Center's exterior wall) of the Paris Opera Ballet-focused documentary Reset, directed by Thierry Demaiziére and Alban Teurlai. 8 p.m Friday, January 10, in Soundscape Park at New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach. Admission is free. Additional ScreenDance Miami Festival events will take place through January 24, and ticket prices vary. See a full calendar of related events at miamilightproject.com.

Call him whatever you want (Snoop Lion? DJ Snoopadelic?), but the one and only rap legend Snoop Dogg is back in town. The hip-hop icon — known for an impressive number of timeless songs, such as 1994's "Gin and Juice" and 2007's "Sensual Seduction" — dropped his latest album, I Wanna Thank Me, last August. He'll hit LIV in the wee hours of Friday evening alongside Kayper and DJ E-Feezy. You will fo' shizzle have a memorable evening anytime Snoop is the MC. 11 p.m. Friday, January 10, at LIV Nightclub, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $40 to $60 via tixr.com.

Drew Lerman Photo courtesy of Radiator Comics

Saturday, January 11

You've seen countless comic strips in newspapers; now it's time to make your own. Radiator Comics is in the middle of a special six-week series offering a comics workshop at Locust Projects. For Saturday's free event, cartoonist and author Drew Lerman will teach you how to make your own four-panel strips. If you're not an artistic genius, don't fret — this one is open to all skill levels and ages. And if you can't make this one, the series runs every Saturday through February 8. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at Locust Projects, 3852 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

A lot of folks know the Sunshine State-bred T-Pain for his Auto-Tune-assisted vocals and era-defining hits. In the decade-plus since he changed the late-night finessing game forever with songs such as "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')," he has also become known for winning the first season of The Masked Singer and helping to pump up the Houston Texans during the team's current NFL playoff run. Regardless of the methodology or even the medium, T-Pain always delivers the goods. Catch him at Story this Saturday evening with DJ Don Hot. 11 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $40 via tixr.com.

EXPAND Books & Books in Coral Gables. Photo by Johnny Louis / JLN Photography

Sunday, January 12

In addition to cofounding Barnes & Nobles' teen blog and writing for MTV, Melissa Albert garnered a slew of fans with her first novel, The Hazel Wood. The author recently released a followup, The Night Country, which builds on her debut and tracks Ellery Finch's mesmerizingly dark fairy-tale adventure as he tries to make his way back home. Join Albert this Sunday afternoon for a special book-signing, talk, and Q&A at Books & Books in Coral Gables. 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, January 12, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables. Admission is free with an RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Don't be surprised if you spot dinosaurs stomping around downtown Miami this weekend. The Jurassic World Live Tour is taking over American Airlines Arena, and just like the film series, the show promises to be a larger-than-life and visually captivating spectacle. Twenty-four dinosaurs from the movies are slated to make appearances, all the more reason to keep your hands inside the Jeep while you traverse the fictional Isla Nublar. 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, January 12, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $18 to $25 via ticketmaster.com.