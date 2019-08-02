The 11 Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

It's the first weekend of August, so start the month off right. Tunes-wise, Omaha, Nebraska's 311 will jam in West Palm Beach Friday night. You can also stay in town to catch a cowboy-loaded new flick from songstress Solange Knowles at ICA Miami that same night. Dance Africa Miami celebrates its tenth anniversary all weekend-long in Little Haiti. And, to fill your belly, MIA Beer Company is serving up beer, croquetas, and pastelitos Saturday evening.

Here are the ten best things to do in Miami this weekend:

EXPAND A majestic new Solange Knowles flicks has a showing Friday evening at ICA Miami. Saint Records

Friday

Solange Knowles is already a badass. The younger sis to Queen Bey has carved her own niche in the music world. Now her art film, When I Get Home, is being screened at select spots across the nation. Directed by Knowles, the flick accompanies her album of the same name and is loaded with cowboy-themed goodness — an ode to her hometown of Houston. The film will be shown twice this Friday (at 6:45 and 8 p.m.) as part of ICA Miami's First Friday festivities. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, August 2, in Paradise Plaza, 151 NE 41st St., Miami; icamiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP.

He's been in Dumb and Dumber, Half Baked, Something About Mary, and many other comedy films. He's also performed on Conan, Letterman, and a slew of other big stages. Plus, he's had his own animated TV show on Disney, Puppy Dog Pals, since 2017. Now you can catch Harland Williams in the 305. The comedian will perform five shows this weekend at the Miami Improv. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, August 2; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, August 3; and 8 p.m. Sunday, August 4; at Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., #224, Doral; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $22.

Fridays are always fun at Boxelder Craft Beer Market, which offers a free beer to shotgun at 4 p.m. Now you can stay later for laughs once a month during the Loosey Goosey Comedy Hour. Hosted by Danny Benvante, the 60-minute showcase presents local comics. Just be careful not to snort that beer when you laugh. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, August 2, at Boxelder Craft Beer Market, 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND 311 will rock you in West Palm Beach Friday evening. Brian Bowen Smith

Let's all feel old here: 311 has been rocking for more than 30 years! The Nebraska-bred band is still going strong, and this Friday evening, the group will take its 13-album catalogue to Coral Sky. The band's latest release, Voyager, dropped last month, so get ready for new nuggets too. The openers are strong for this concert, including Dirty Heads, the Interrupters, and Bikini Trill. Get there early and show everyone some love. 5:45 p.m. Friday, August 2, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $20.50 to $110.50.

Happy tenth anniversary to Delou Inc.'s Dance Africa Miami Festival! Since its inception, the fest has attracted more than 35,000 attendees. So, what's it all about? Well, from Friday through Sunday, you can enjoy a number of workshops spanning music, drums, dance, fashion, and wellness; with all of them providing incredible cultural insight into the African Diaspora. Pro-tip: You won't want to miss the Global Bazaar, as there are always some stellar finds. Friday, August 2, through Sunday, August 4, at Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Terr., Miami; adddff.delouafrica.org. Individual event tickets cost $15 to $30.

EXPAND Walter Mercado HistoryMiami

Saturday

There are interesting people in the world, and then there is Walter Mercado. The Puerto Rican icon has acted, danced, and authored books. But he's best known as your abuela's favorite caped astrologer. This Saturday afternoon, he'll discuss his dazzling career with Noticiero Univision Edición Nocturna anchor Enrique Acevedo. Important, amigos: This program will be entirely in Spanish. 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; historymiami.org. Tickets cost $20.

One of your favorite RuPaul's Drag Race stars is coming to town. The one and only Katya Zamolodchikova will take her standup show Help Me, I'm Dying to the Olympia Theater this Saturday. You might remember Katya from Season 7 of Drag Race and Season 2 of Drag Race: All Stars. Her show promises comedy, storytelling, video, and dancing, so expect to be dazzled. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; olympiatheater.org. Tickets cost $25 to $150.

Charlotte de Witte takes over Space: See Saturday. Photo by Marie Wynants

It's always rad to see performers before they make it big. So you'll probably want to experience Charlotte de Witte's set at Space this Saturday evening before she owns the world. The Belgian DJ has made a name for herself in Europe, including jamming on BBC Radio 1 and owning the cover of DJ Mag. More impressive than her resumé are her tunes, which are always infectious and often up-tempo. 11 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami. Tickets cost $15 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.

Entirely too much yumminess will be available at MIA Beer Company this Saturday. As part of the event La Ventana at MIA, Pastelito Papi will pass around pastelitos, Masa Craft will serve croquetas, and MIA will pour brewskis. Everything will be offered pairing-style. For example, your 14-hour smoked-brisket croqueta topped with white truffle Parmesan aioli might be paired with Red Viper Smoked Red Ale. Pro tip: Only 50 tickets are available, so scoop them up while you can. 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at MIA Beer Company, 10400 NW 33rd St., #150, Miami. Tickets cost $23.14 via eventbrite.com.

Bill Maher for years has had his finger on the pulse of all of the nation's looniness and since 2003 has relayed his engaging thoughts via Real Time With Bill Maher. This Saturday, he'll dish his latest and greatest commentary at the Fillmore, so prepare to laugh (and perhaps be offended). 8 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $62 to $149.50 via livenation.com.

Sunday

A group of girls has been rocking all week, and now it's showtime. This Sunday, the Miami Girls Rock Camp 2019 Grand Finale Showcase will happen at the Ground. The week leading up to the show, a group of local girls and nonbinary children has learned about new instruments, songwriting, and the art of live performance. At the annual summer camp, classes are taught by volunteers, many from Miami's local music scene. Let's show everyone involved some love this weekend. 6 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at the Ground, 24 NE 11th St., Miami; miamigirlsrockcamp.org. Tickets cost $10.