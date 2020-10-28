The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, October 29

Pour a glass of red wine and get creative from home at your next happy hour. For its latest monthly Art After Hours workshop, the Bass has its museum educators ready to lead you into the dark, mysterious world of film noir via a charcoal-drawing class. No matter your level, learn basic charcoal-drawing techniques to bring your own cinematic image to life. All the art supplies you'll need are included in the registration cost and can either be picked up at the museum or delivered to you by mail or Uber Connect. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday; thebass.org. Class costs $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Suzannah Friscia

Friday, October 30

Homegrown hip-hop festival Rolling Loud managed to pull in more than 4 million viewers for its inaugural virtual festival series, Loud Stream, last month. On Friday, the fest will try to beat that viewership figure when it hosts a Halloween weekend stream on Twitch. The two-day event will feature Trippie Redd, Gunna, Lil Pump, Young Dolph, Ian Dior, and others. In addition to the music, tune in for the interviews and interactive segments, as well as costume contests for a chance to win cash prizes, tickets, and merch. Those suffering from mosh-pit withdrawal can sign up to be a part of the virtual pit via Rolling Loud's website. 6 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday; twitch.tv/rollingloud. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

The Berry Farms in Redland is starting a new tradition with its first-ever Halloween Harvest Night, complete with all the classic fall activities you could dream of. The whole family can enjoy spooky hayrides, a corn maze, trick-or-treating, and a Halloween costume contest, with a DJ spinning tunes. Plenty of flashlights will be on hand, and food and ice cream will be available for purchase. Tickets won't be sold at the door, so be sure to snag them online. To maximize the fall fun, you can also head to the farm during the day to enjoy the pumpkin patch and sunflower field. 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at the Berry Farms, 13720 SW 216th St., Miami; 305-251-0145; floridastrawberryfarm.com. Tickets cost $25. Suzannah Friscia

Grab a blanket — and maybe an extra one to hide underneath — and head to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's Spooky Storytime on Friday. Settle in for a night of haunting literary happenings, as the night will showcase six of the best University of Miami Department of Theatre Arts students, who will each read a classic and contemporary scary story. The event, which is geared toward an adult audience, takes place on the lawn next to the Glasshouse Cafe, where attendees can purchase food and beverages. The readings start at 8 p.m., but early arrival is recommended to secure optimal seating. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $10 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Olivia McAuley

Halloween night at 1-800-Lucky: See Saturday Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

Saturday, October 31

Suit up in your costume and spend Halloween at the Frost Science Museum for its fourth-annual Spooky Science Monster Mash. The day will feature special programming including photo ops with Frankenstein, a pumpkin hunt in the museum's aquarium, and exploring chemistry in the "Mad Science Lab." You can also visit the new exhibit, "Nature's Superheroes: Life at the Limits," which highlights the power of natural selection and the most bizarre and fascinating creatures it has produced. 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, at Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-434-9600; frostscience.org. Admission costs $29.95 for adults, $21.95 for youth ages 3-11, and free for children two and under. Suzannah Friscia

Stages are still closed, but Magic City Opera continues its tradition of presenting Hansel and Gretel: A Halloween Opera — this time virtually. Based on the beloved children's fairy tale of witches, gingerbread houses, and trails of breadcrumbs in the forest, the opera that premiered in 1893 is headed to Miami for the fourth year in a row. Kids are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes while they watch from home. 6:30 p.m. Saturday; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets are free with RSVP. Suzannah Friscia

Throwing a Halloween party during a pandemic can be scary — and not in a good way. Good thing 1-800-Lucky has you covered with an innovative event that turns dressing up into a great excuse for good mask practices. While costumes are encouraged, masks are mandatory — and in order to ensure compliance, 1-800-Lucky is staging a mask contest. Whoever wears the most creative face protection will receive a $100 bar tab, one bottle of premium hooch, and a 1-800-Lucky branded mask. Resident DJ Damaged Goods will open for the headliner, Guatemalan-American DJ and producer Carnage. 9 p.m. Saturday at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com. Tickets cost $40 to $50 via tixr.com. Olivia McAuley

Sunday, November 1

On the first Sunday of every month, funk maestros the Love Tempo take over Melinda's herbaceous open-air courtyard for disco-infused shenanigans. Resident DJs Brad Strickland and Padraic Carey will man the decks while guests enjoy bar and restaurant happy-hour specials such as $2 oysters and $4 beers from 5 to 7 p.m. Music programming will play until close. Owing to limited capacity, reservations are recommended. 5 p.m. to midnight Sunday at Melinda's, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; melindasmiami.com. Olivia McAuley

Election Day: See Tuesday Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Monday, November 2

You may not be able to go to Mexico for Día de los Muertos this year, but Naked Taco intends to import the spirit of the celebration to its location at the Dream Hotel. The restaurant, known for pouring some of the best margaritas in Miami Beach as well as for its signature lettuce-wrapped tacos, is offering food and drink specials from October 31 through the end of the holiday on November 2. Enjoy deals like two street tacos for $5, two-for-one margs, and $5 chips and salsa. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday through Monday, at Naked Taco, 1111 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8455; lovenakedtaco.com. Suzannah Friscia

Streaming on Monday, A Baby, A Birdcage, and the Ballot Box is a virtual theatrical production from Fort Lauderdale's Thinking Cap Theatre. Scholar Bettina Friedl has combined and reimagined a pair of comedic suffrage-themed shorts — A Suffragette Baby (1912) by Alice C. Thompson and The Parrot Cage (1914) by Mary Shaw — to tackle the ever-relevant issues of work/life balance and the oppressiveness of socially prescribed gender roles. The production is a part of the Thinking Cap's "History in Action" program, celebrating the 19th Amendment's centennial. 7:30 p.m. Monday; thinkingcaptheatre.org. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Tuesday, November 3

Whether you've been dreading it, counting down the days, or a mixture of both, Election Day 2020 is finally upon us, and there's only one thing you have to do: Vote! You can double-check your voter registration, polling place, or vote-by-mail ballot status at imelectionready.org — plus, to be extra-prepared, check out a sample ballot. In addition to the presidential election, Floridians will choose state and congressional representatives, county and local officials, and vote on several amendments. If you'd rather skip the lines on Election Day, early voting runs until 7 p.m. on November 1. Otherwise, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Find more resources at iwillvote.com. Suzannah Friscia

Wednesday, November 4

Every first Wednesday, Xtreme Action Park invites everyone to join in for Pride Skate Night, an evening of entertainment and roller skating that benefits the Wilton Manors Entertainment Group (WMEG), creators of the Stonewall Parade & Festival. November's event is themed for fall, encouraging attendees to get in the spirit of the season. DJ TPROMix will be behind the decks, and the South Florida Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will make a special guest appearance. Drag personality Curry Anne Durr brings attitude and entertainment while keeping skaters COVID compliant. 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Xtreme Action Park 5300 Powerline Rd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-491-6265; xtremeactionpark.com. Tickets cost $15 to $25. Olivia McAuley