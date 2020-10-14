The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, October 15

"Purvis Comes Home: Manchild in the Promised Land," which opened at the Historic Ward Rooming House in Overtown back in July, highlights the work of the late folk artist Purvis Young. The works on display explore Young's experiences as a Black man seeking freedom in his "Promised Land" of Overtown, where he was born and raised. If you haven't had the opportunity to check it out, the exhibition has been extended until October 31, giving art enthusiasts a chance to delve into the work of a man who created masterpieces as an outsider in the art world. Through October 31, at Hampton Art Lovers, 249 NW Ninth St., Miami; hamptonartlovers.com. Admission is free with RSVP via hamptonartlovers.eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Friday, October 16

The gritty French film La Haine, from director Mathieu Kassovitz, burst onto the scene in 1995, becoming a landmark of contemporary French cinema and a gripping reflection of the country's ongoing identity crisis. Now digitally restored, the film, which will screen virtually on Friday courtesy of the Coral Gables Art Cinema, is as relevant now as it was in the '90s. La Haine looks at racial and cultural volatility in the low-income areas on the outskirts of Paris. Midnight Friday; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $12. Olivia McAuley

Run the Jewels: See Saturday Photo by Tim Saccenti

Saturday, October 17

An estimated 17 billion pounds of plastic enter the world's oceans every year, presenting a massive threat to marine life and human health. As part of the International Coastal Cleanup's 2020 season, the Surfrider Foundation's Miami chapter is hosting a series of beach cleanups of its own. Head to the tent at Nikki Beach, where the foundation will provide gloves and garbage bags, and be part of a global effort to clean our beaches and catalog the damage. 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; miami.surfrider.org. Suzannah Friscia

JazzAid Live at the Banyan Bowl kicks off its eight-date, pay-per-view concert series this weekend with Grammy award-winning artist Jon Secada. In its 11th year, the series is going virtual for the first time and will benefit the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. The production will use a five-camera setup so viewers at home can feel like they are enjoying a private concert. 8 p.m. Saturday; pinecrestgardens.org/jazzaid. Tickets cost $15. Olivia McAuley

¡Dale! Mr. Worldwide himself is in the house — or rather your house — this Saturday night, as LiveXLive presents the second of two highly energetic Pitbull concerts, dubbed "Live & Timeless." Digital tickets give fans access to the broadcast via Fite TV, streaming live from Pitbull's SLAM! Charter School in Miami. Expect to hear classic party-starting hits like "Don't Stop the Party," "Timber," and "Give Me Everything." 8 p.m. Saturday; fite.tv. Tickets cost $14.99 to $74.99 via livexlive.com. Olivia McAuley

Ben & Jerry's is already known for making the world a more delicious place, but the company is also famously politically active. To encourage people to get out and vote, your favorite pint of ice cream is teaming up with rappers Run the Jewels for Holy Calamavote, a special livestreamed performance hosted on Adult Swim. The duo will perform all the songs from its latest album, RTJ4, and all you have to do to get alerts about the performance is pledge to vote in November. Midnight Saturday; action.benjerry.com/rtj2020. Stream via adultswim.com and youtube.com/adultswim. Suzannah Friscia

Aloha Brunch: See Sunday Photo courtesy of Esotico

Sunday, October 18

Wine, dine, and unwind to the sounds of Joe's Coconut Trio at Esotico's Aloha Brunch every Sunday. Enjoy handcrafted cocktails, a delicious brunch menu, and a live rock 'n' roll band at the tropical-themed bar located in the heart of Miami's Arts & Entertainment District. Must-tries on the menu include the Hawaiian take on fried chicken and waffles with a yakiniku sauce and roasted scallions, and Spam fried rice with XO sauce, cantimpalo sausage, a sunny-side-up egg, and nori. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, at Esotico Miami, 1600 NE First Ave., Miami; 305-800-8454; esoticomiami.com. Reservations are required. Olivia McAuley

Get your drink on while doing some shopping at Rhythm & Vine's Garage Sale in Fort Lauderdale. More than 20 local vendors will be selling everything from jewelry to vintage furniture to pet supplies. While you browse, sip on mimosas, draft beer, and watermelon vine cocktails if you choose to partake in the bottomless drink package, and enjoy live music from local singer-songwriter G Sparticus. The whole family is welcome at the event, including dogs. 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, at Rhythm & Vine, 401 NE Fifth Ter., Fort Lauderdale; 954-533-3734; rhythm-vine.com. Admission is free. Suzannah Friscia

Monday, October 19

History Fort Lauderdale is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with "Ofrendas," its annual tribute to Día de Los Muertos traditions. The exhibition includes fine art and several community-made ofrendas, the elaborate memorial altars covered in flowers, sugar skulls, photographs, and favorite items of departed friends and family members. On Monday, the museum hosts a virtual conversation about the history and future of the Mexican holiday. Through November 2, at History Fort Lauderdale, 231 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-463-4431; historyfortlauderdale.org. Suzannah Friscia

Rest Ashore's closing program: See Tuesday Photo by Pedro Wazzan/courtesy of Locust Projects

Tuesday, October 20

In Rest Ashore, multimedia artist Juana Valdes looks at Cuban migration over the past 60 years and explores how it relates to today's global refugee crisis. Through the large-scale video installation, she examines migration by sea, honors those who lost their lives on their journeys, and builds on her interest in bodies of water. On Tuesday, Locust Projects hosts Rest Ashore's closing program, a virtual roundtable featuring Valdes in conversation with Arlene Dávila, founding director of the Latinx Project; Donette Francis, director of the American studies program at the University of Miami; and María Elena Ortiz, a curator at Pérez Art Museum Miami. 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, locustprojects.org. Admission is free. Suzannah Friscia

Wednesday, October 21

The artists' studios and exhibit space Oolite Arts celebrates its annual awards ceremony, The Ellies, on Wednesday, honoring Miami artists. The ceremony will take place virtually via theellies.org. Hear from the artists and teachers who are being awarded a share of $500,000 to help bring their projects to life. Many of this year's winning projects center on racial justice, the pandemic, and the events of 2020. Oolite Arts will also unveil the winner of the Michael Richards Award, which honors a Miami-based artist achieving the highest levels of professional distinction in the visual arts. 7 p.m. Wednesday; theellies.org. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

The Latin Billboard Awards, initially scheduled for April, are finally here, and they'll be broadcast live from the BB&T Center. This year's awards are packed full of performances by some of the biggest names in Latin music, including Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, and Karol G, and awards will be given out in genres like Latin pop, tropical, Latin rhythm, and regional Mexican. The ceremony also coincides with Billboard's Latin Music Week — three days of artist conversations, industry panels, performances, and other virtual events. 8 p.m. Wednesday, on Telemundo. Suzannah Friscia