There will be no bigger event in Miami this week than the back-to-back Democratic primary debates at the Arsht Center. Odds are you won't be in the venue when the candidates go head-to-head, but watching the debate with drinks in hand at Gramps is probably a better idea anyway.

For a different kind of watch party, the CONCACAF Gold Cup games will screen at Batch Gastropub starting Monday. And if you're a film buff, you'll want to hit up the Miami Independent Film Festival at the Miami Beach Cinematheque throughout the weekend.

Here are the best free events in Miami this week.

Another CONCACAF Gold Cup is underway. You can catch all the games at Batch Gastropub, which is offering specials for viewers. During all games, enjoy five-for-$25 buckets and $5 barn-burner shots. Monday's games include Bermuda versus Nicaragua at 6:30 p.m. and Haiti versus Costa Rica at 9 p.m. 6 to 11 p.m. Monday at Batch Gastropub, 30 SW 12th St., Miami; batchgastropub.com. Admission is free.



The exact timeline is unclear, but experts predict Miami will be underwater in the near future. Fortunately, the kind folks at the United Nations Association, the CLEO Institute, and Vizcaya Museum & Gardens have come together for an evening of education and discussion to address climate change. Highlights of Climate Action: Inform and Empower include a keynote from the University of Florida's Dr. Andrea Dutton; a panel discussion with folks from the CLEO Institute, Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, and UF; and partner stations to explore and ultimately get involved. Hungry Harvest will provide snacks, and Saltwater Brewery will pour beer. 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP to vizcayatickets.org.

Bernie and all of the 2020 Democratic candidates are Miami bound. Karli Evans and Win McNamee for Getty

The clown car Democratic primary campaign is finally getting serious. Over the course of two nights this week, 20 candidates will battle it out for the Democratic nomination on the Arsht Center stage. Expect at least a few of them to embarrass themselves by speaking terrible Spanish. You'll want to be amidst a friendly crowd during those cringe-worthy moments, so head to Gramps on both debate nights. If Joe Biden says something awkward, at least you'll be able to drown your sorrows in a couple of Rosemary's Baby cocktails. 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami. Admission is free.



David Bowie was a colorful guy. Now you can see some truly colorful portrayals of the rock icon mixed with a wild and wonderful multisensory experience. Occupying the Intelligent Design space through the end of the month, "Bowie-to-Bowie: An Exhibition of Sound & Vision" boasts more than 20 paintings, eight video screens churning out Bowie footage, and 80 speakers blasting the classics. You'll need to make an appointment to get in, so start planning. 10 a.m. Thursday at Intelligent Design, 14 NE First Ave., Miami; bowieshowie.com. Admission is free with an appointment made by calling 808-284-9298 or emailing mrbabes@gmail.com.



Humberto Cabrera of the band Fotre passed away earlier this year. Now his bandmates and friends throughout the 305 are coming together to honor his birthday. A moving celebration and mental-health awareness event — Real Love Don't Stop! — will happen at Las Rosas. Trial by Stone, Spanglish Theory, Pewpts, Scum Punch, and Roberto Luno will rock the house in Cabrera's honor, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the local nonprofit Be Humble. 9 p.m. Friday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.



The Miami Independent Film Festival — known locally as Mindie — will present its fourth-annual edition this weekend. So what's new? In addition to hosting parties and happy hours, this year's Mindie has a spectacular film lineup. Among the screenings you can catch are Tommy Avallone's Waldo on Weed, Paul Tei's Nostalgia, and Elaine Minionis' UnCanny: The Dolls of Mariana Monteagudo. Unlike the stuff that sits on Netflix for months, this goodness is here for one weekend only, so head to the cinema! Friday through Sunday at Miami Beach Cinematheque, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; mindiefest.com. Admission is free.

The Lincoln Eatery

It's the most mango-ful time of the year, y'all. The orange-fleshed fruits are in season big time, so eat as many as possible. This Sunday, Miami Beach's Lincoln Eatery will host the Bingo, Bango, That's My Mango Festival. In an ode to the sweetest fruit on Earth, all 13 of the food hall's establishments will create a mango-inspired dish. Additionally, there will be a local mango contest, live demonstrations, vendors, and bingo with prizes. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Lincoln Eatery, 723 N. Lincoln Lane, Miami Beach. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.



FunDimension is always, well, fun. This Sunday, the amusement center will reach a new level of awesomeness when it hosts the FunDimension Fun Fair. In addition to daily laser tag, VR stuff, an arcade, and a bungee dome, you can also enjoy food trucks, face painting, a slime station, a vendor area, and other diversions. Pro tip: RSVP to get a free beer. 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at FunDimension, 2129 NW First Ct., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.