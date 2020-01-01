The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, January 2

Start your year off in an artistic fashion at Pérez Art Museum Miami, which offers free admission every first Thursday of the month. If you haven't visited PAMM in a while, check out the exhibition "Teresita Fernández: Elemental," where the Miami artist explores colonialism through the lens of resource extraction in ways that are much prettier than the subject matter. Be sure to take a look at exhibits on Caribbean art and Chinese painting while you're there. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Admission is free.

Friday, January 3

Have you been itching to hear something new and exciting after weeks of holiday music? The South Beach Jazz Festival is taking over Miami Beach, where it'll be spread across multiple venues over the weekend. In addition to presenting performances by some of the leading figures in contemporary jazz, the festival will also host classes and student shows, most of them free with registration or RSVP. Check out the complete schedule on the festival's website. Friday through Sunday at multiple venues in Miami Beach; sobejazzfestival.com. Admission to some events is free; tickets for others range from $40 to $75 via sobejazzfestival.com.

Seminal hardcore act Killing Time is set to play Churchill's, where the band will unleash its gritty, spirited laments on Miami's miscreants. Killing Time has retreated into several hibernations since its 1988 inception, but since reforming in 2006, the bandmates have been touring aggressively. Joining them onstage for this Friday's show are South Florida favorite Day by Day, which offers a take on metallic hardcore that's as uncompromising as it is sincere. Completing the lineup are Boston's Dominant Force, whose members describe the band as "too hardcore for smartphone punks; too punk for clap-mosh losers." Fans of hardcore music, mark your calendars. 9 p.m. Friday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.

Oprah Winfrey: See Saturday. Photo by Jemal Countess / Getty

Saturday, January 4

Oprah Winfrey, the undisputed queen of daytime television, will kick off her tour 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus at the BB&T Center this Saturday. The event marks the first stop on the media mogul's cross-country motivational arena tour, and Winfrey has set the bar high with the announcement that Grammy, BAFTA, and Golden Globe winner Lady Gaga will be the celebrity guest for the day. Kick your new and improved 2020 self into gear with the self-help maven herself. 9 a.m. Saturday at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $90 to $3,250 via ticketmaster.com.

Beer drinking has been a preferred pastime since the dawn of man, but over the past decade, craft beer has exploded onto the food and beverage scene. Today most Americans live within ten miles of a brewery, and South Florida is no exception. The annual Miami Beer Festival will present its sixth iteration this Friday, and dozens of local craft and international breweries will be in attendance to supply guest with a seemingly endless supply of liquid courage. The event, set to take place in the plaza at Marlins Park, will offer food trucks, DJs, live entertainment, and, of course, an unparalleled selection of suds. If you need one more reason to sip a cold one with friends and family, the proceeds of the fest will support 1 Lucky Dog Rescue, a no-kill nonprofit animal rescue. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Marlins Park, Marlins Way, Miami; miamibeerfestival.com. Tickets cost $45 to $60 via eventbrite.com and will not be available at the gate.

My Neighbor Totoro: See Saturday. Photo courtesy of GKids

Twenty twenty is the year we say no to Disney. Do not subject your children to the onslaught of princesses, superheroes, and bad CGI zoo animals the megacorp has been pushing for the past decade. Don't know where to begin with this resolution? Try Coral Gables Art Cinema, which is showing the Hayao Miyazaki classic My Neighbor Totoro. It's a lovely movie about two little girls who make friends with a smiling cat/bear/raccoon thing. They fly through the sky and ride in a cat bus with their new friend, and there's nary a lightsaber in sight. 10:45 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-385-9689; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $5 via gablescinema.com.

Local dance music favorites True Vine and Sister System — the duo behind the annual Black Friday Rave — are putting together a new party at Floyd. It's ODD (Objects Don't Dance), and it's inspired by their Klangbox.FM show on which they play down-tempo and left-field electronic music, so expect more of the same at this new night. If you're still tired from New Year's Eve but don't want to let the January doldrums get you down, this is the place to be. 11 p.m. Saturday at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $30 via eventbrite.com.

Sunday, January 5

This Sunday through January 12, National YoungArts Week will see some of the most talented young artists and performers across ten disciplines strut their stuff at the New World Center in South Beach and the YoungArts Campus in downtown Miami. Prepare to be wowed by stellar classical and jazz musicians, thrilling dancers and vocalists, astounding writers, filmmakers, visual artists, and more. Winners receive up to $10,000, so the stakes are high. Check the YoungArts website for info on all performances. Sunday through January 12 at the New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; and the National YoungArts Foundation, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; youngarts.org. Tickets cost $15 per event via nws.edu.

Do you know that Portlandia episode when the beach goths bump into Glenn Danzig while he's catching some rays? Well, it seems a similar scenario will actually happen in Miami. Though "heavy metal" and "beach party" don't seem to belong in the same sentence, the unmitigated success of the Heavy Metal Beach Party, which has taken place annually since 2011, suggests otherwise. What started as a preparty for the 7000 Tons of Metal Cruise has become a proper event in its own right. The 2020 iteration will take over Historic Virginia Key Beach Park and, for the first time, will be a bona fide music festival with a full lineup, local craft beer vendors, and some of Miami's best food trucks. Although headliner Goatwhore had to cancel, the party is still on with acts such as Paladin, Soulburner, Solemn Vision, and Miami's own Maedusa, and tickets are now available at a discounted rate. 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday in Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Virginia Key; heavymetalbeachparty.com. Tickets cost $20 to $149 via eventbrite.com.

FriendShip Pre-Party: See Sunday. Photo by Nikko Lamere

The electronic music-oriented cruise FriendShip is setting sail from Miami aboard a massive cruise liner and heading to the Bahamas with a boatload of world-class DJs, funky beats, and good vibes. This Sunday, the festival will hold a FriendShip Pre-Party for landlubbers and sea dogs alike at Basement Miami. Festival curator Destructo, Rvdiovctive, and others will provide the tunes before the ship sets sail for Coco Cay this Monday through January 10. If you've got the time (or want to extend your holiday vacation a bit), you can board Royal Caribbean's Navigator of the Seas and sail to Coco Cay with the likes of Boys Noize, Miami's very own Danny Daze, Channel Tres, and many other acts. Drop anchor, or drop the bass? On the FriendShip, you don't have to choose. 9 p.m. Sunday at Basement, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4548; basementmiami.com. The preparty is sold out; tickets for FriendShip start at $1,099 per person via thefriendship.com.

Monday, January 6

Drag Mondays at Kill Your idol have become an institution of Miami nightlife. This Monday, head to the South Beach venue and bar for its weekly drag event, presenting performances by the talented diva ensemble the Eye Dolls. Catch the show, grab a half-priced drink thanks to an 8-to-10 happy hour, and dance to sounds courtesy of Skot and DJ Zehno. 10 p.m. Monday at Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach; 305- 672-1707; sub-culture.org/kill-your-idol. Admission is free.

So is this the year when you actually get off your ass, work off those holiday pounds, and finally stick to your regular resolution of staying fit? Sick of the gym? Why not give yoga a try? Mindful Mondays at Modern Om in Upper Buena Vista is giving you a chance to meditate, decompress from your first day back at work after the holidays, and get in shape at the same time. Be sure to bring your own water and yoga mat, along with your bright and shiny new year's personality. 6:30 p.m. Monday at Modern Om Bungalow, 5020 NE Second Ave., Miami; modernom.co. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Tuesday, January 7

Experience serious Miami vibes at the latest monthly Ñooo Que Bingo! at Beat Culture Brewing. Every first Tuesday of the month, try your hand at the popular game of chance hosted by Tio Pepe (Danny Reyes) and Carmen Zita (his sobrina). Have a laugh, grab a bite and a brew, and be prepared to get competitive in your bid to win one of many prizes. 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Beat Culture Brewing, 7250 NW 11th St., Doral; beatculture.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

The Miami-Dade Democratic Party is set to host the Legislative Sendoff with sate Sens. Jose Javier Rodriguez, Annette Taddeo, and Jason Pizzo, as well as state House Reps. Kionne McGhee, Shevrin Jones, and Nick Duran, among others. The event — held at the Democrat-friendly Wynwood bar Gramps — will be a farewell to the legislators ahead of their move to Tallahassee to embark on their 2020 agendas. This might be one of your final chances of the year to meet and chat with your state representatives in a relaxed, ostensibly nonpartisan setting. Each ticket also includes a coupon for food and drinks. 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Twyn: See Wednesday. Photo by Jason Matthews

Wednesday, January 8

The Citadel's Live Rooftop Sessions, curated by musician and Guitar Over Guns cofounder Chad Bernstein, will start the new year on a strong foot: Its first event of 2020 will present the Miami-based experimental funk duo Twyn. Merging intricate synths with funky, syncopated percussion, Jason Matthews (of Electric Kif) and Aaron Glueckauf (of Lemon City Trio) deliver a futuristic take on a quintessentially Magic City sound. Grab a snack at the food hall, peruse the artisanal retail shops, and soak in some sounds. 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., North Miami; thecitadelmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.