The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, August 8

If you hear a bunch of screaming coming from Savor Cinema, don't worry — it's pretty normal this time of year. Popcorn Frights Film Festival will kick off this Thursday and end more than a week later. This year's fest boasts more than 20 shriek-worthy flicks, including the creepily titled The Girl on the Third Floor and Satanic Panic. Guests can also enjoy cool events such as the showcase Homegrown: 100% Pure Fresh Squeezed Florida Horror. 7 p.m. Thursday through Friday, August 16, at Savor Cinema, 503 SE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; popcornfrights.com. Tickets cost $12 per movie or $99 for a festival badge.

Once a month, things get pretty nerdy at Gramps. Billed as "like the Discovery Channel... with beer," the bar's Nerd Nite Miami event pairs educational presentations with delicious cocktails. For August, Jessica "Shakesfear" Giraldo will dish on The Empowering Sport of Roller Derby. Additional speakers include data scientist Michael T. Moore and Miami Commissioner Ken Russell. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission is free.

Friday, August 9

Sadly, the world won't see Prince live in concert again. But there are some awesome tributes out there keeping his vibrant spirit alive. Among them is the Purple Madness, a five-piece group out of Atlanta that'll stop in Fort Lauderdale this Friday. Led by singer Bobby Miller — who has the Prince vibe down pat — the band delivers all the classics, from "Raspberry Beret" to "1999." 8 p.m. Friday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $16.

Every second Friday of the month, a big ol' dance party, the Kitchen Club, happens at Nancy. For August, it's a Depeche Mode tribute, so get ready for all kinds of New Wave and synth-pop deliciousness. The evening will be hosted by Notorious Nastie; DJ 16Bit will spin the jams; and there will even be go-go dancers to complement your moves. To quote an early-'80s Depeche Mode hit: You just can't get enough of this shindig. 10 p.m. Friday at Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Admission is free.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off: See Saturday. Photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Saturday, August 10

An '80s karaoke night and a showing of Ferris Bueller's Day Off all in one place? Does it get any better? Saturday evening at Gables Cinema is shaping up to be a nostalgic spectacle. Things kick off at 10:30 p.m. with an '80s karaoke night. Then, an hour later, stay for a showing of the classic flick starring Matthew Broderick. You'll leave pining for the good old days. 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8.

You've seen him in Neighbors to Baywatch and Broad City. Now Hannibal Buress is hitting the 305 for a special show. Saturday evening, the comedian/actor/writer extraordinaire will perform at the Olympia Theater — and cameras will capture it all. In addition to enjoying his always punchy material, you might end up on his latest comedy special as well. Dress to impress! 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; olympiatheater.org. Tickets cost $29.50 to $39.50.

EXPAND Monster Jam comes to the BB&T this weekend. Photo by FELD Entertainment

Some South Florida drivers hit the road like they're in a Monster Jam. But at the actual Monster Jam, trucks going berserk, battling each other, and crushing everything in their way is totally cool. This weekend, the Jam hits the BB&T for three shows, which include freestyle and two-wheel competitions. And, yes, the coolest truck ever — Grave Digger — will be there. 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40.

Sunday, August 11

Two of the greatest things are coming together: Beer and dogs! Every third Sunday of the month, Concrete Beach Brewery hosts Pups & Pints. A bunch of vendors will serve yummy grub (for you and your pooch), and portions of the proceeds will benefit the local nonprofit Paws 4 You. At this month's edition, take a back-to-school pic with your dog, so come photo-ready! 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

If you haven't been to Black Market at Las Rosas yet, here's your chance to make up for it. It's loaded with rad clothes, vinyl, crafts, zines, and other goods, so you're bound to leave with something. To complement the wares, Jordan Esker & the Hundred Percent, Mold, and other acts will jam, and Yoko Oso and Dasha will deliver drag performances. When you're hungry, Monsieur Poutine will keep you satisfied. 8 p.m. Sunday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Monday, August 12

Flip on cable news and you'll realize we could all use a laugh. RedBar Brickell can help: Its RedBar Comedy Night returns Monday evening. The shindig features a rotating lineup of local comedians, and after the show, you can even get onstage during an open-mike sesh. Pro tip: You can purchase a wristband for buy-one-get-one premium drinks for 15 bucks. If you plan to get turnt, that's a bargain. 9 p.m. Monday at RedBar Brickell, 52 SW Tenth St., Miami. Tickets range from free to $15 via eventbrite.com.

Tuesday, August 13

Who has a story to tell? OK, that's all of you. The Moth Story Slam is a unique evening where folks prepare a five-minute story on a topic and dish it in front of a live audience. Anyone can throw their name into the literal hat and be selected to share their story. This month's slam has an animal theme, so prepare your tale (or tail?) accordingly. 7 p.m. Tuesday at Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; olympiatheater.org. Tickets cost $17.25.

From the Biltmore to Talavera, the culinary options in the Gables are stellar. Now many of those spots, their recipes, and the people who define them are profiled in a book. Paola Mendez's A Taste of Coral Gables hits shelves this week. Books & Books will host a signing with the author, followed by a cocktail reception at the Coral Gables Museum. 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.

Cheer on the Marlins when they play the Dodgers this week, Photo by Eric Espada / Getty Images

Poor Miami Marlins. Not sure what you were expecting out of this season, but last place seems about right. But we can still cheer on the home team, especially when the opposing squad is the heinous Los Angeles Dodgers. OK, the Dodgers are a better team, but Miami is a better city. Let's channel that energy and help the Fish bring home a win. 7:10 p.m. Tuesday at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami. Tickets cost $10 to $125 via mlb.com/marlins/tickets.

Wednesday, August 14

The Citadel is home to one of Miami's newest food halls. Wednesday, jam-band icon Perpetual Groove will drop in for a performance. As part of the series Live at the Citadel, the Savannah-bred rockers will play a special three-piece acoustic set. 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

David Crosby is a rock 'n' roll icon. A documentary by producer Cameron Crowe, David Crosby: Remember My Name, takes a never-before-seen look at the legend of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash. From humor to tear-jerking moments, with lots of tunes in between, this is a must-see for any Crosby fan. 5:30 and 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $11.75.