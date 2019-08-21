The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, August 22

The circus rolls into South Beach every Thursday, but this isn't your average circus: It's Karaoke Circus. Hosted by Shelley Novak and KJ Elvin, the singing begins at 10 p.m. But at 8, you can ease your karaoke nerves with happy-hour specials such as $2 Jell-O shots, $3 PBRs, and $6 Captain Morgan drinks. You have all the ingredients for a supreme performance, so grab the mike. 10 p.m. Thursday at Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach; sub-culture.org. Admission is free.



Friday, August 23

Most nights, you can catch stellar shows at the Fillmore. But this Friday evening, experience a rad '70s dance party. For Fillmore Flashback Fridays, the venue's lobby will be transformed into Studio 54. To complement the retro vibes, there will be neon signs, jams by DJ Fantasma, drink specials, and a photo booth to capture those retro looks. 9 p.m. Friday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Relive your childhood at the Backstreet Boys' BB&T concert. Photo by Dennis Leupold

Backstreet's back, all right! Everyone's favorite (or maybe second favorite) boy band is on tour: Backstreet Boys are hitting the BB&T Center this Friday. For this whirl around the globe, it's the DNA World Tour, named for the group's ninth studio album, which dropped in January. In addition to the newbies, count on classics such as "The Call," "Larger Than Life," and "The One." 8 p.m. Friday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; ticketmaster.com. Tickets are sold out.



Just as global as its name sounds, Khruangbin delivers a truly global sound. Spanning psychedelic-rock goodness to Middle East-inspired jams, this Texas trio is becoming a global phenomenon. To better understand its vibe, listen to the 2018 LP Con Todo el Mundo. This Friday at the Ground, the band's Laura Lee and Mark Speer will perform an intimate DJ set. 11 p.m. Friday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets are sold out.



A tribute to the Smiths and Morrissey? Swoon. That's what Ordinary Boys bring to every single show, so get ready for hits overload, including "This Charming Man," "There Is a Light," and "Irish Blood, English Heart." In 2010 at Churchill's Pub, the Florida-bred group performed its first-ever show. In the time since, it's become a statewide favorite and will celebrate ten years of retro rocking next year. 9 p.m. Friday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission is free.



Saturday, August 24

Let's play some movie trivia: What's Quentin Tarantino's third film? It's the 1997 classic Jackie Brown, starring Pam Grier, Robert Foster, Samuel L. Jackson, and Michael Keaton. For the latest installment of Gables Cinema's After Hours Series, you can watch this one on the big screen. 10:45 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $8.

Some people make songwriting look easy. In that blessed crowd is the award-winning singer-songwriter Jim Camacho. He has taken his talents to a new level with his web series, Adventures in Songwriting, in which he interviews fellow songwriters (such as Fernando Perdomo and Deaf Poets) and creates a new song with them each episode. This Saturday, Camacho and crew will celebrate the new series (and an accompanying EP) in South Miami. 8 p.m. Saturday at Madelstam Theater, 8530 SW 57th Ave., South Miami; adventuresinsongwriting.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30.



EXPAND Vampire Weekend returns to Miami Saturday night. Photo by Ross Stewart

Usually, when it's said that a vampire is coming to town, it's not a good thing. But in the case of Vampire Weekend, Miami wishes the band could stay forever. The NYC-bred indie-rock act is set to hit the Knight Center Saturday night on the Father of the Bride Tour. The tour bears the same name as the band's latest LP, which dropped in May and reached number one on the Billboard 200, just like the band's last two albums. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $47.50 to $99.50.



El Perreo was named New Times' Best Party in 2019 — and rightfully so. This is a superexclusive reggaeton-dominated shindig that's always a quirky blast. For one fiesta, guests had to register on a website that looked like a college application portal. Regardless of how wild or different each one of these parties may be, get ready to shake that booty. 10 p.m. Saturday at 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via splashthat.com or $10 at the door.



Sunday, August 25

In this complicated world, sometimes it's nice to calm down and focus on the simple things. Enter Classic Album Sundays, a collaboration between Déjà Vu Audio South and Sweat Records, giving folks an intimate and audio-driven opportunity to hear beloved albums like never before. At 6 p.m. sharp, the spot will play Interpol's iconic 2002 debut, Turn On the Bright Lights, so don't be late. 6 p.m. Sunday at Déjà Vu Audio South, 120 NW 25th St., Loft 302, Miami. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Your film will come with a side of history this Sunday. As part of its collaboration with Wolfsonian-FIU, Miami Beach Cinematheque will host another Lights, Camera, Deco. Begin with a tour of the exhibit "Deco: Luxury to Mass Market"; then catch the timeless 1936 sci-fi flick, Things to Come, in the theater. If you don't leave entertained, that's totally your fault. 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Miami Beach Cinematheque, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; miamibeachfilmsociety.memberlodge.org. Tickets cost $11.



Just because you have to work Monday doesn't mean your Sunday has to be a snooze-fest. Every month, Eazy Pool Party goes down at Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami. Hosted by Eva Taiibi and with tunes by Spinser Tracy, this six-hour spectacle boasts dance-worthy jams, ice-cold beverages, and plenty of opportunities to get wet and get down before the workweek begins. 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.



Seattle's Supercrush plays Shirley's at Gramps Monday night. Photo by David McKinnon

Monday, August 26

That song you've been playing on repeat has gotten old, so it's time to discover some new jams. Monday night is shaping up to be rockin' when four bands play Gramps' backroom, Shirley's. Headlining the bill is Seattle's Supercrush, whose 2019 album, Never Let You Drift Away, is full of rock goodness. Joining the group is local band Las Nubes (be sure to give its new album, SMVT, a preshow spin), Pony Hole, and Sans Pisces. 8 p.m. Monday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $10.

Tuesday, August 27

Who loves the Beatles? Great, that's everyone. A series of multimedia presentations by composer/musician Scott Freiman titled Deconstructing the Beatles takes a look at the composition and production techniques of the greatest band ever. This Tuesday, Freiman's presentation of Side 2 of Abbey Road will hit the Landmark, so prepare to have your mind blown. 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Landmark at Merrick Park, 358 San Lorenzo Ave., #3005, Coral Gables; landmarktheatres.com. Tickets cost $15.



Wednesday, August 28

Your favorite publication is having another party. It's time for New Times' recurring Sips N Selfies, loaded with complimentary beverages and light bites for you, our fabulous reader. This time, the party will happen at Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescadería in Little Havana. So if you've been slacking on trying the restaurant's authentic and wildly delicioso offerings, hang with New Times this hump day. 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Sala'o Cuban Bar & Pescadería, 1642 SW Eighth St., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.