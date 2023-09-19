 7 Best Haunted Houses in Miami and Fort Lauderdale | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Things To Do

Your Guide to This Season's Haunted Houses in South Florida

If it's menacing zombies and elaborate graveyard sets that you want, visit these haunted houses this Halloween season.
September 19, 2023
House of Horror returns to Miami International Mall.
House of Horror returns to Miami International Mall. EngageLive! photo
Share this:
There are two types of haunted houses. One often takes place at a mall or park and features performers in monster and murderer costumes hovering over shrieking teens. The other is an actual home with actual spirits, possibly due to a past death on the property, or so your tia claims.

Interested in the latter? There are ghost tours for that and countless inspired-by-a-true-story haunted house movies on Netflix. But if you want menacing zombies and elaborate graveyard sets, there will be seven haunted houses in South Florida this Halloween season.
click to enlarge
Havana Haunted Mansion transports guests to 1900s Havana.
Havana Haunted Mansion photo

Havana Haunted Mansion at Curtiss Mansion

500 Deer Run, Miami Springs
305-869-5180
hauntedmansionmiami.com
It's not technically a haunted house, but the adults-only Havana Haunted Mansion does offer an immersive Halloween experience that combines ghosts and cocktails. The story revolves around a haunted mansion in Havana that used to house an illegal casino in the early 1900s. Some rooms will feature actors playing out the storyline — watch out for the Cuban mafia — while other rooms will be dedicated to food, themed cocktails, and cigars. Guests are encouraged to dress up in elegant attire, but it's not required. Friday, September 15, through Tuesday, October 31. Tickets cost $59 to $99.
click to enlarge
The Horrorland has a scare-free option.
The Horrorland photo

The Horrorland at Jungle Island

1111 Parrot Jungle Trl., Miami
305-400-7000
thehorrorland.com
Some people want the spooks without the scares at Halloween attractions, which is why the Horrorland offers a free "Don't Scare Me" necklace that lets performers in the scare zones know to play nice. Everyone else, however, is fair game. The Horrorland will set out to terrorize those customers with its eight scare zones and five haunted houses. Cirque du Soleil veteran Francisco Santos is behind this haunt, which includes its show, Freak Cirque, and a día de los muertos display featuring puppets from Fort Lauderdale's Day of the Dead parade. Food and drinks can be purchased at the Cemetery Bar, while Halloween apparel and souvenirs are available at the Shop of Horrors. Friday, September 22, through Tuesday, October 31. Tickets cost $48.99 to $118.99.
click to enlarge
House of Horror has been scaring locals since the early aughts.
EngageLive! photo

House of Horror at Miami International Mall

1625 NW 107th Ave., Doral
houseofhorrorcarnival.com
If it's good enough for Camila Cabello, it's good enough for us! The "Havana" singer was spotted last year at House of Horror, which has been scaring South Florida since the early aughts. This year's edition features four haunted attractions (the Scare X Studios photo ops return for the Instagram crowd) and more than 20 carnival rides (Scarecoaster is billed as "South Florida's only Halloween-themed rollercoaster"). Keep an eye out for the top-hat-wearing Mr. Lockhart, Master of the Carnival, and former members of Fifth Harmony. Thursday, September 28, through Tuesday, October 31. Tickets cost $20 to $40.

No Way Out: Insomnia at Dolphin Mall

11401 NW 12th St., Miami
nowayoutmiami.com
Do haunted houses give you nightmares? You won't have to worry about that after visiting No Way Out: Insomnia, which is set in a deranged sleep study center and features the tagline "You'll never sleep again." Problem solved. Once you're done walking through Insomnia, you'll exit into the new Monster's Lounge. You can enjoy drinks, food, and music here until 3 a.m. Friday, September 29, through Tuesday, October 31. Tickets cost $30 to $45.

Nightmare Village at Xtreme Action Park

5300 Powerline Rd., Fort Lauderdale
954-491-6265
xtremeactionpark.com
"Carnival of Carnage" — one of two haunted houses at Nightmare Village — takes place in a psychiatric hospital rather than a carnival. So why the name? Because clowns have taken over the hospital. And it turns out clowns don't make good mental health care professionals. That would explain why patients are being held in cages. The haunt isn't recommended for children under 13, but Nightmare Village offers a more family-friendly version on Saturday, October 28, for kids 6 and older. Saturday, September 30, through Tuesday, October 31. Tickets cost $25 to $40.
click to enlarge
Fright Nights offers everything from carnival rides to haunted houses.
Fright Nights photo

Fright Nights at South Florida Fairgrounds

9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach
561-793-0333
myfrightnights.com
This West Palm Beach Halloween attraction is now old enough to drink. Fright Nights returns for year 21 with four haunts, including sequels to last year's Country Bill's Meat Market, now called Jed's Chop Shop, and the Christmas-themed Dead of Winter, now Dead of Winter: Chapter 2. As usual, Fright Nights offers a behind-the-scenes tour on Thursday, October 5, with carnival rides, scare zones, and live music. Friday, October 6, through Saturday, October 28. Tickets cost $35 to $40.
click to enlarge
The Haunt dares you to walk through the woods at night.
Photo by Alexis Fundora

The Haunt at Tree Tops Park

3900 SW 100th Ave., Davie
754-888-3327
floridahaunt.com
The Haunt invites you to get some fresh air and walk through the woods at night. What could go wrong? Sure, you could come across la bruja's graveyard or run into the swamp-dwelling Florida Man. And there are also twisted clowns and mutated wildlife. But other than that, the four themed trails are a walk in the park. If you want to bring the kids, the Haunt offers a more family-friendly event for children 10 and under on select evenings. Friday, October 13, through Tuesday, October 31. Tickets cost $45 to $120.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Luis Gomez left his life in Chicago to backpack around the world and has since dedicated himself to freelance writing, with Miami now his home base. You can read about his global adventures on his travel blog, Extra Underwear.

Trending

The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Things To Do

The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

By Ashley-Anna Aboreden, Jose D. Duran and Sophia Medina
Eyes on Miami: Sommer Ray, El Alfa, Tyga, and Others

Nightlife

Eyes on Miami: Sommer Ray, El Alfa, Tyga, and Others

By World Red Eye
Chuck Palahniuk Returns to Miami With New Novel in Tow

Books

Chuck Palahniuk Returns to Miami With New Novel in Tow

By Adam Szetela
Here Are the Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Things To Do

Here Are the Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

By Ashley-Anna Aboreden, Jose D. Duran and Sophia Medina
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation