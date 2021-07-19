The Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

click to enlarge The speakeasy at Coyo Taco Coral Gables hosts '80s Drag Night on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Coyo Taco

Comedy Night Monday at Cafe Kush

'80s Drag Night at Coyo Taco Coral Gables

Paradies at Kill Your Idol

Cosmic Karaoke at Focal Brewing Co.

Peru Bicentennial at North Miami Beach Library

National Tequila Day at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila South Beach







4:20 Yoga at Space Park

The Selina Miami Gold Dust has quickly become a hot spot in Miami's Upper Eastside. A lot of that has to do with its hip environment and Kush Hospitality's takeover of the food-and-beverage operations. Every Monday, Cafe Kush hosts its Comedy Night Monday event, featuring talented local comics, including Daniel Bergamini, Kevin Benoit, Eli Rodriguez, Cbas Mattar, and Dan Caso, with Sergio Mendez serving as host. Expect big laughs and satisfying bites.What's loud and over-the-top? Eighties fashion — and drag performers. The two collide every Tuesday at Coyo Taco's Coral Gables outpost for a night of performances and music in the speakeasy bar. Settle in and let Mi$$ Caviar, Viola Putz, D. Vice Dion, and Dang-Ho Yu Sickning entertain you, while DJ Hottpants heats things up behind the deck. In keeping with the '80s theme, the bar will serve nostalgic cocktails like "Sex on the Beach," Midori sours, and Long Island ice teas for $10 each.Fraternal rock duo Paradies will bring its crunching guitar rhythms to Kill Your Idol on Wednesday. The band came together during the pandemic, and now the brothers are ready to take over the local music scene. Paradies' sound is reminiscent of Queen of the Stone Age and Foo Fighters, albeit with flourishes that lean a bit toward classic rock. Check out the band's debut single "Margarita" to get a taste of what Paradies has to offer, and expect a full-length album out later this year.How's your rendition of Journey's "Don't Stop Believing"? Put it to the test at Focal Brewing's Cosmic Karaoke. Taking place every last Thursday of the month, the event is hosted by Micelady and Tony Pizzicato. The location ensures there'll be plenty of liquid courage to go around in the event of a sudden case of get stage fright. Bonus: If you RSVP, you get a free Mayami Blonde to steady those nerves.In Miami, Peru's cultural influence is evident, especially in the many ceviche spots around the city. Learn more about the South American country's rich history as the North Miami Beach Library celebrates Peru's bicentennial with a two-day event that includes music, gastronomic bites, and artisans. Expect live performances by acts like Candela and Carlos Burga, along with folkloric dancers and drummers.Sure, it's a contrived holiday, but that's not going to stop you from celebrating National Tequila Day. Praise the agave gods on Saturday at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Miami Beach, where the festivities kick off at 11:30 a.m. when the taco stand opens, and continue in the backroom bar at 6 p.m. All-day specials include $7 Teremana cocktails and $3 Teremana shots. Also expect plenty of music, giveaways, and, of course, tequila.Despite the fact that it's summer, it's actually somewhat tolerable to be outside. Take advantage of Space Park's 4:20 Yoga while you still can. Held every Saturday at the outdoor venue in Little Haiti, the classes are led by Tifftopia and special guest instructors, with Lucaz behind the decks to provide musical motivation. Make sure to bring your own mat and water bottle to stay hydrated. It's highly recommended that you RSVP ahead of time to secure your spot; turnout tends to be massive.