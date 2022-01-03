The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

An Evening with Gabriela Garcia at Book & Books
Miami native Gabriela Garcia stops by Books & Books in Coral Gables to discuss her novel Of Women and Salt
. The novel follows generations of characters and their secrets from Cuba to Miami and back. Tuesday's chat with Garcia celebrates the paperback debut of the bestselling novel. 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
"Matters of the Inner City" at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center
"Matters of the Inner City," a solo exhibition by Miami-based fine artist Charles Humes, Jr., is now on view at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center’s Amadlozi Gallery. Curated by arts administrator and producer Donnamarie Baptiste, the exhibition — Hume’s first in a decade — exemplifies the artist’s range, featuring large-scale, mixed-media works that explore the history and culture of Black diasporic communities in South Florida, and the issues they’ve faced. On view through February 19, at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami; 305-638-6771; ahcacmiami.org. Admission is free.
South Beach Jazz Festival
South Beach Jazz Festival's mission is to highlight world-renowned musicians living with disabilities. The sixth-annual festival kicks off at the North Beach Bandshell on Friday with a performance by the Blind Boys of Alabama. While the show isn't free, there are a ton of other performances on Lincoln Road happening during the weekend that are. On Saturday, organist Derek Fairholm pays tribute to the great Dr. Lonnie Smith, while on Sunday the Russ Spiegel Organ Group will perform its funky tunes alongside the Nicole Yarling Quintet, Negroni's Trio, the French Horn Collective, and Munir Hossn & Elas. Friday, January 7, through Sunday, January 9, at various locations; sobejazzfestival.com. Admission is free.
Astari Nite at Las Rosas
On Saturday, enjoy a live performance by one of the city's top goth and postpunk acts, Astari Nite. Frontman and lead singer Mychael Ghost is eerily reminiscent of the Cure's Robert Smith, so you know you're in for a clad-in-all-black treat. Also on the lineup is dark-wave outfit Violet Silhouette as well as DJ Rippin Kittin, who will keep the dark, melancholy vibes going with a set to match the night's mood. 10 p.m. Saturday, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.
Bike Ride and Tour of Shenandoah
On Sunday, grab your bike and join the Dade Heritage Trust and the Friends of the Underline for a Bike Ride and Tour of Shenandoah. Riders will learn about one of Miami's most overlooked neighborhoods and explore its history and residential architecture. They'll also learn about the Underline's Phase 1 and 2 plans and enjoy complimentary refreshments and gift bags. 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, at Dade Heritage Trust, 190 SE 12 Ter., Miami; 305-358-9572; dadeheritagetrust.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.