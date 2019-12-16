The Seven Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

How much of your hard-earned dough have you dropped on presents so far this month? To help balance out that financial hit, let's add some free things to your schedule for this week. Among your highlights, an oceanside Disco Frisbee affair is happening on Wednesday, brought to us by the peeps at Freehand Hotel. In the holiday realm, the Wharf Miami is hosting its Ugly Sweater Party on Friday and a holiday edition of The Black Market hits Las Rosas on Saturday. As a wild card, how about the Miami Symphony Orchestra performing film soundtrack cuts tracks as part of the Miami Design District Performance Series on Friday evening? There is plenty to bring you cheer this week.

Here are the best free things to do in Miami this week.



EXPAND WIn some dough at Bar Nancy's Team Trivia Mondays. Photo by Brian Powell

By the end of another long Monday, you're probably looking for that right balance of winding things down and perhaps turning it up a notch. Bar Nancy's Team Trivia Mondays can help you on that front. Grab some of your friends and hit the Calle Ocho hotspot for some classic trivia and prizes. First place takes home $50, second gets $25 and there's even a "Lucky SOB" raffle after each round awarding a team with something special. 9 to 11 p.m. Monday, December 16, at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

The worlds of Ultimate Frisbee and disco are magically coming together on Wednesday evening. The Freehand Hotel is hosting a Disco Frisbee shindig on the sand, loaded with neon lights and disc-hurling galore. Meet up at the hotel, head to the beach and then get your game on. Post-event and after your oceanside workout, there will be some late-night drink and food specials to keep the energy going. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, at the Freehand Hotel, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-2727; freehandhotels.com/miami. Tickets are free via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND The Eleventh House, a queer astrology party, hits Mama Tried on Thursday. Photo by Kayla Delacerda

A queer astrology party? Hell yes: Every third Thursday of the month, the always-beloved Downtown Miami bar Mama Tried is converted into an Eleventh House experience, chock-full of tarot and astrological goodness. Upon check-in, you get a free name tag with your designated signs. From, there, readings range in the $5 to $25 range. Post-reading and depending on how things go, either dance your ass off in joy or sadness. 7 p.m. Thursday, December 19, at Mama Tried, 207 NE First St., Miami; 786- 803-8087; eleventhhouse.org. Admission is free.

Iron out that ugly sweater, because it's time for it to shine. The Wharf Miami is hosting its Ugly Sweater Party on Friday evening and wearing your holiday garb has its perks. If you RSVP online and wear your beautiful (er, heinous) sweater, you'll get a free drink at the door. For the early birds, there will be a special holiday happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m., with $1 Wharf lagers and $3 wine selections. The icing on the cake of all these deals: The Wharf's Holiday Village is set-up, featuring 500,000-plus lights and decor as far as the eyes can see. Noon to 3 a.m. Friday, December 20, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Drive, Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

You certainly don't get to hear a world-class symphony play your favorite film tunes every day. And, you sure as heck don't get to see it for free. Well, on Friday, you can catch the Miami Symphony Orchestra perform jams from Jurassic Park, Jaws, E.T., Superman and more as part of the Miami Design District Performance Series. In addition to the Maestro Eduardo Marturet-led orchestra, special guests will include Venezuelan harpist José Manuelo Melo and Latin American Idol winner Mayré Martinez. 6:30 p.m. Friday, December 20 at Palm Court Plaza, 140 NE 39th Street, Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

If you've ever been to Medellín, Colombia, one of the most magical spots is Plaza Botero, loaded with voluptuous statues — spanning a dog to a lady holding fruit - in a public square. Now through March 31, you can catch some of Colombian artist Fernando Botero's most captivating pieces lining a hotspot of our own: Lincoln Road. Thirteen total bronze sculptures, including a massive head and bird, have taken residence along the pedestrian-friendly route. You simply have to see them to believe them. Saturday, December 21 and through March 31, 2020, on Lincoln Road between Washington Avenue and Alton Road, Miami Beach; lincolnrd.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Las Rosas. Photo by Alexis Prizzi

Holiday shopping procrastinators, your time is running out. Rather than giving that big box store all your dough, there's a special holiday edition of the Black Market going down at Las Rosas on Saturday. You can catch the usual selection of artisan goods, clothes, tunes and more, all with a special infusion of seasonal offerings. On the entertainment front, drag stars Opal Am Rah and Yoko Oso will perform and, for music, Vetnough and Yr Glow will bring the good vibes. 9 p.m. Saturday, December 21, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.