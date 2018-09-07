Eyes on Miami: 50 Cent, Niykee Heaton, Trey Songz, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

August 30



Grand Opening of La Cerveceria de Barrio on Lincoln Road: V&E Restaurant Group hosted the grand-opening celebration of La Cerveceria de Barrio, a Mexican seafood cantina on Lincoln Road.

Zedd World Red Eye

Zedd at LIV: Zedd brought the house down at LIV Thursday night, where he also celebrated his birthday.