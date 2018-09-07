Eyes on Miami: 50 Cent, Niykee Heaton, Trey Songz, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
August 30
Grand Opening of La Cerveceria de Barrio on Lincoln Road: V&E Restaurant Group hosted the grand-opening celebration of La Cerveceria de Barrio, a Mexican seafood cantina on Lincoln Road.
Zedd at LIV: Zedd brought the house down at LIV Thursday night, where he also celebrated his birthday.
Venus Fashion Hosts First-Ever Influencer Celebration, Girl About Town, at Soho Beach House: Venus Fashion partnered with a diverse range of influencers to show the brand’s swimwear and apparel inclusivity, as well as to celebrate women everywhere, at Soho Beach House.
August 31
Niykee Heaton at Wall Fridays: Wallers were turned all the way up as singer Niykee Heaton showed up to the hot Miami nightclub with “Bad Intentions.”
Trey Songz at Studio 23 Fridays: All eyes were on Trey Songz Friday night. The R&B singer had the club pumping as he popped bottles and turned up.
Steve Aoki at Story Fridays: Steve Aoki took over Story in true Aoki style. The legendary DJ got everyone going crazy when he caked the crowd.
Hyde Beach Fridays: Guests gathered at Hyde Beach to enjoy dancing poolside.
Fridays at Basement Miami: Partygoers got all decked out to hit up Basement Miami, where the music and the dancers got the crowd going
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Komodo Fridays: Guests made their way to Komodo to feast on the famous "Papi steak" and then headed up to the lounge to end their night with some dancing.
September 3
50 Cent at Rockwell Mondays: Rockwell was the place to be on Labor Day when rapper 50 Cent made a celebrity appearance.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!