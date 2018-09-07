 


Eyes on Miami: 50 Cent, Niykee Heaton, Trey Songz, and Others
World Red Eye

September 7, 2018 | 9:00am

World Red Eye | September 7, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

August 30

Grand Opening of La Cerveceria de Barrio on Lincoln Road: V&E Restaurant Group hosted the grand-opening celebration of La Cerveceria de Barrio, a Mexican seafood cantina on Lincoln Road.

Zedd
Zedd
World Red Eye

Zedd at LIV: Zedd brought the house down at LIV Thursday night, where he also celebrated his birthday.

Eyes on Miami: 50 Cent, Niykee Heaton, Trey Songz, and Others
World Red Eye

Venus Fashion Hosts First-Ever Influencer Celebration, Girl About Town, at Soho Beach House: Venus Fashion partnered with a diverse range of influencers to show the brand’s swimwear and apparel inclusivity, as well as to celebrate women everywhere, at Soho Beach House.

Niykee Heaton
Niykee Heaton
World Red Eye

August 31

Niykee Heaton at Wall Fridays: Wallers were turned all the way up as singer Niykee Heaton showed up to the hot Miami nightclub with “Bad Intentions.”

Trey Songz
Trey Songz
World Red Eye

Trey Songz at Studio 23 Fridays: All eyes were on Trey Songz Friday night. The R&B singer had the club pumping as he popped bottles and turned up.

Steve Aoki
Steve Aoki
World Red Eye

Steve Aoki at Story Fridays: Steve Aoki took over Story in true Aoki style. The legendary DJ got everyone going crazy when he caked the crowd.

Eyes on Miami: 50 Cent, Niykee Heaton, Trey Songz, and Others
World Red Eye

Hyde Beach Fridays: Guests gathered at Hyde Beach to enjoy dancing poolside.

Eyes on Miami: 50 Cent, Niykee Heaton, Trey Songz, and Others
World Red Eye

Fridays at Basement Miami: Partygoers got all decked out to hit up Basement Miami, where the music and the dancers got the crowd going till the sun came up.

Eyes on Miami: 50 Cent, Niykee Heaton, Trey Songz, and Others
World Red Eye

Komodo Fridays: Guests made their way to Komodo to feast on the famous "Papi steak" and then headed up to the lounge to end their night with some dancing.

50 Cent
50 Cent
World Red Eye

September 3

50 Cent at Rockwell Mondays: Rockwell was the place to be on Labor Day when rapper 50 Cent made a celebrity appearance.

