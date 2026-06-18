Miami relationship expert stars in new season of “Married at First Sight”

You may have noticed that Miami locals have been dominating reality TV lately, and Peacock’s “Married at First Sight” has become the latest series to jump on the trend. Season 20 of the popular matchmaking show, which returns to the small screen on July 12, will feature Dr. Lisa Paz, a Miami-based marriage and sex therapist and adjunct professor of counseling and sexuality at the University of Miami.

“Married at First Sight” is a social experiment that asks complete strangers to take the ultimate leap of faith by meeting for the first time on their wedding day — and yes, they become legally married at the ceremony. Dr. Lisa’s role is truly life-altering for the show’s participants: She and fellow expert Paul C. Brunson are responsible for initially matching each couple and guiding their relationships from their wedding day to “Decision Day,” when they ultimately decide whether to stick out the relationship or sign divorce papers.

“I’m thrilled to be on board,” Dr. Lisa tells New Times. “Helping couples find meaningful connections, supporting the matching process, and guiding them through the earliest stages of marriage is a privilege.”

The concept might sound bizarre, but as of 2026 and over 19 seasons, 12 “Married at First Sight” couples remain together. Compare that to the five couples from “The Bachelor” and four from “The Bachelorette” who are still married, and one could surmise that the success of couples on “Married at First Sight” is partly due to the guidance of relationship experts like Dr. Lisa.

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The new season was filmed in Seattle and follows 14 individuals (seven couples) whose marital journeys unfold on camera over 20 episodes, culminating in a finale and a reunion airing on August 27.

Back home in Miami, Dr. Lisa counsels individuals and couples on everything from relationship health and sexual compatibility to how to have “the talk” with your kids. She also posts helpful information on her Instagram. In her popular “Just the Tip Tuesday” series, she offers advice about topics including the importance of teaching boys about consent (we love that) and how to give better oral sex (we love that, too).

“Married at First Sight.” Premieres Sunday, July 12, on Peacock; peacocktv.com.