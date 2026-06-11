Who are the Miami men cast on the latest season of “Love Island?”

Season 8 of Peacock’s hit reality show “Love Island USA” premiered on June 2 and, perhaps as expected, Miami is well represented this time around. While not one homegrown lady has yet made an appearance in the 14-person cast (it didn’t go well for Season 7’s MAGA, N-word-using Yulissa Escobar), an outsized showing of men with Miami links is looking for love in the villa.

For the uninitiated, “Love Island USA” brings bikini- and bathing-suit-clad singles to a remote part of the Fiji Islands, where they are stripped of communication with the outside world and asked to either couple up with a rotating cast of strangers or face elimination. Their only tie to technology comes from producers messaging their flip phones, instructing them on what activity to do next. For these three guys, this sounded like a better prospect than dating in Miami. Here’s a look at the locals competing on the latest season.

Corbin Mims

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Arts & Culture newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Things to Do

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

This 22-year-old Stetson grad and Miami resident heated up the villa as a new “bombshell” on June 5 (Episode 4) and quickly intrigued viewers with his, um, ambiguous accent. Is he British? Caribbean? A Miami bro? One thing is for sure: The luxury travel consultant and fitness enthusiast (who is of Jamaican and Chinese heritage) will need to make a connection soon or face elimination. While Mims initially coupled up with Georgia beauty Kenzie Annis, as of Episode 7 he is sleeping alone.

Sincere Rhea

Maybe it’s the long hair, or the six-pack, or maybe it’s because he says he lives up to his name, but the former University of Miami track-and-field athlete (and New Jersey native) has been a favorite of the ladies’ so far. Rhea, 25 is one of the original ten Season 8 contestants. On Episode 1, he quickly coupled up and formed what seemed like a whirlwind romance with Philadelphia’s Melanie Moreno. That is, until “bombshell” (new cast member) Sol Dean entered the villa on June 8 and caught his eye.

Related O Cinema was deliberately chosen to screen new documentary about Amy Goodman

advertisement advertisement

Gabriel Vasconcelos

The Brazilian-born and Miami-based 26-year-old entered the villa on Episode 1 as a “bombshell,” meaning his purpose was to shake up the existing relationships. (We use the term “relationship” with a dash of salt, as these “couples” only knew each other for a few hours.) Still, the role was a fitting one for Vasconcelos, who said in an interview that his love language is “making out.” The local DJ and model is already making Miami proud with the viral nickname “Reverse Leonardo DiCaprio,” which he earned for hooking up with a 52-year-old woman. (We are rooting for you, Gabriel!)

“Love Island USA.” 9 p.m. weekdays, except Wednesdays, on Peacock.