Miami just got its own Vegas-style quickie wedding chapel

Miami has long excelled at spontaneous decisions. 4 a.m. cafecito? Easy. A last-minute yacht party? Child’s play. A perreo with a stranger at a nightclub that somehow turns into a confusing three-week situationship? Practically a pastime. But until now, the city has lacked the ultimate haven for impulsive romantics: the Vegas-style quickie wedding chapel.

Enter Little Rose Chapel, a new boutique wedding venue in Miami’s Upper Eastside that aims to bring the ease and whimsy of Vegas-style elopements to the 305.

Opened on Saturday, June 6, the chapel is tucked inside the lush, design-forward Ironside community. Inside, founder Brandy Rose hopes couples will find something Miami wedding culture has been lacking: an intimate, affordable, low-stress way to tie the knot.

“I think Miami is on par with Vegas in the sense that we are such a spontaneous and fun city,” Rose tells New Times. “It just made sense. Why don’t we have this here?”

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For Rose, the idea started unexpectedly. She says she never dreamed about marriage growing up, but after conversations with her partner — and considering a possible Vegas elopement themselves — she realized Miami had no equivalent. Little Rose Chapel, which takes on its founder’s namesake, is billed as Miami’s “first and only boutique wedding chapel.”

The concept fills a very specific gap in South Florida’s wedding ecosystem. Miami couples are usually forced to choose between a bare-bones courthouse ceremony or spending eye-watering amounts of money on luxury venues booked years in advance. Little Rose Chapel positions itself somewhere in the middle, offering a more accessible option.

Packages start at $777 (triple 7’s for good luck) and include an officiant, ceremony space, and photo time. Pricing increases based on guest count and the venue’s length of use, with the chapel accommodating up to 22 guests for ceremonies and up to 30 for private events.

“You can book our experiences right on our website in 10 minutes or less,” Rose says. “A lot of the younger generation are looking for easier options; not having to plan one or two years in advance.”

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The space itself leans heavily into vintage romance rather than anything overly gaudy or religious. With soft lighting, tasteful decor, a vanity loft upstairs for touch-ups, boudoir photography options, and more, Rose describes the indoor atmosphere as “whimsical” and “photo-ready.”

“We wanted to create something unique here in Miami,” Rose adds. “Sometimes it can feel like there’s a new concrete building being built every other day, and we wanted to bring something a little more meek.”

Still, the Vegas comparisons are inevitable. Rose is quick to draw the line.

“We believe Elvis belongs in Vegas,” she quips. “So, unfortunately, we will not be having any Elvis impersonators at our chapel.”

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Despite that boundary, Little Rose Chapel doesn’t plan to stay buttoned-up. Rose teases future entertainment concepts and creative programming still under wraps. Beyond weddings, the venue will also be available for creative use, whether for photoshoots, bridal showers, intimate dinner parties, or other needs.

Demand is already building. Rose says the venue is gaining traction on TikTok and Instagram. Many couples who have already booked a ceremony did so with blind faith before even seeing the finished space in person.

For Rose, though, the real goal isn’t simply the aesthetics or viral appeal. It’s creating a wedding experience that’s tailored personally in a city where transactions often move faster than real human connections.

“When you get married at the courthouse, sometimes it can feel like you’re just a number…in fact, I think you’re literally given a number to wait in line,” she says. “We wanted Little Rose Chapel to feel more special, more personal — like it’s really about the two of you.”

Little Rose Chapel. 7636 NE Fourth Ct., Miami; littlerosechapel.com. Opening June 6.