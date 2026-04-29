A younger (and smaller) Bubbles holding up a photo of himself with his then-owner, Michael Jackson.

If you’re old enough to remember the real performances being recreated in Michael, the wildly successful (but controversial) MJ biopic released last week, you likely remember Jackson’s longtime companion, Bubbles the chimpanzee.

Throughout most of the ’80s, Jackson and Bubbles were inseparable: They toured together, shared hotel rooms, had tea with the mayor of Osaka, and even inspired a famous Jeff Koons sculpture. Theirs was a friendship that needed to be seen to be believed.

Perhaps that’s why, amid the media frenzy surrounding the film, a photo depicting Bubbles with Jafaar Jackson — the singer’s nephew, who portrays the King of Pop in the film — has been met with a warm reception and little skepticism as it has gone viral this week.

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An Instagram post from @insidehistory featuring Bubbles (now 43) and Jafaar Jackson has drawn nearly 140,000 comments so far, with many believing it to be genuine. Turns out, while images of Bubbles having tea with politicians are real, the photo of the film lead “reuniting” with his uncle’s former pet chimp is AI-generated.

Addressing the 185-pound chimp in the room, Bubbles’ caretakers at the Center for Great Apes in Wauchula, Florida, located about 70 miles southeast of Tampa, issued a statement on Tuesday calling the post misinformation.

“While we appreciate the recent interest in Bubbles following the release of the Michael film, we want to clarify that Jaafar Jackson has not visited the Center for Great Apes or Bubbles,” the sanctuary wrote beneath a photo of the real-life chimp. “We would certainly welcome the opportunity to host him for a visit in the future. We also want to note that photos currently circulating online that appear to show visits or interactions with Bubbles are AI-generated and are not authentic.”

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The post in question shows the chimp looking up at Jafaar Jackson, seemingly in awe of the actor who is playing his former owner. “Jaafar Jackson recently paid a visit to Bubbles, who is now 43 and living at a sanctuary,” it reads. “The recent visit provided a rare look at Bubbles today, appearing relaxed and well cared for. Fans responded positively, viewing the moment as a meaningful connection between Michael Jackson’s legacy and the present.”

The Center for Great Apes cast doubt on the possibility of such a photo being possible to take at all: It’s against sanctuary policy to allow physical contact or direct interaction between people and apes.

Michael Jackson’s sister, La Toya Jackson, visited Bubbles with Animal Planet in 2010, months after her brother’s death in June 2009.

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“Stay back,” she was warned when she asked handlers to speak to Bubbles alone for a few minutes.

Humans stayed away from chimps during the making of Michael, too: Filmmakers used CGI to portray the ape in the movie.

As for Bubbles, like many retirees, he retreated to Florida after leaving the spotlight in 2005. According to his handlers, Jackson’s estate supports his care, and he spends his days “painting…creating colorful works of art.”