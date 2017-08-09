Jeff McInnis Says There's No Validity to Root & Bone Partner's Lawsuit

In a lawsuit filed yesterday in New York Supreme Court, Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth were sued by Root & Bone partner Richard Freedman for "spending proceeds on a $135,000 apartment renovation and side projects like a Puerto Rico pop-up", according to the New York Post. In total, the lawsuit, posted by Eater New York, alleges that, "overall, McInnis and Booth have failed to account for over $286,500.00 in cash distributions since the inception".

The lawsuit also states that, "Mr. Freedman has demanded that McInnis step down as manager and

account for his misappropriation and misuse of Company funds and assets, but McInnis

has failed and refused to take any action to remedy his wrongful conduct. "

Accordinng to the 16 page document, McInnis, Booth, and Freedman each hold 150 member units in the LLC that was formed in September 2013 to operate the New York City restaurant that created a buzz for its lemon tea-brined fried chicken in a honey setting.