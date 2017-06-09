Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Gluten-Free Pizza, Redland Fruit Festival, and Cebiche Gang

EXPAND Opt for gluten-free pizza and pasta at Fi'lia. Courtesy of Fi'lia

Happy Friday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town, from gluten-free pizza and pasta at Michael Schwartz's Fi'lia to the Redland Summer Fruit Festival, an interactive sushi class, candy specials at Sugar Factory, and Gaston Acurio's Cebiche Gang.

Gluten-Free Pasta and Pizza Crust at Fi’lia by Michael Schwartz at SLS Brickell

Available during breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Catering to gluten-free diners and those interested in lighter menu alternatives, chef Michael Schwartz’s Italian restaurant in Brickell now features gluten-free pasta and pizza crust. For an additional $3, customers can opt for a gluten-free dough substitution with any pizza as well as gluten-free noodles with all pasta dishes except the crespelle. Substitutions are available seven days a week during breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

EXPAND courtesy of Fruit and Spice Park

Redland Summer Fruit Festival at Fruit and Spice Park

10 a.m. Saturday, June 10. Tickets cost $8.

One thing Florida has over any other U.S. state is an abundance of tropical fruit. While folks in Indiana pay out the wazoo for star fruit, papayas, avocados, jackfruit, mamey, and mangoes, most South Floridians can pluck some out of their backyard or snag a few from an overwhelmed neighbor. To celebrate this decadent cornucopia, head to the Redland Summer Fruit Festival, where you'll find more than 200 varieties of mangoes plus all sorts of other fruits, vegetables, craft vendors, and freshly prepared food. Kids under 12 get in free and can take pony rides.

EXPAND Courtesy of Kiji Cuzco

Sushi with a Twist at Kiji Cuzco

2 p.m. Saturday, June 10. Tickets cost $55 to $175.

Join chef Christian Altamirano for an interactive sushi class with bottomless sake and mimosas on Saturday afternoon. The Japanese-Peruvian fusion restaurant in Wynwood will teach guests how to roll three different types of rolls from 2 to 4 p.m. The class is priced at $55 for one, $100 for a couple, and $175 for a group of four. Classes take place on the second Saturday of each month.

Ceviche for a cause. Courtesy of La Mar

Cebiche Gang at the Mandarin Oriental Miami's Brickell Beach

6 p.m. Sunday, June 11. Tickets cost $120.

This Sunday, June 11, Peruvian-born celebrity chef Gaston Acurio will host the Cebiche Gang, an event that brings together some of Miami's most talented toques to benefit Acurio's culinary school, Pachacútec Culinary Institute, for underprivileged students in Pachacútec, Peru. Beginning at 6 p.m., the Mandarin Oriental Miami's Brickell Beach will host Acurio protégé Diego Oka of La Mar by Gaston Acurio, Brad Kilgore of Alter, Giorgio Rapicavoli of Eating House and Glass & Vine, and Phuket "Cake" Thongsodchaveondee of Cake Thai. Each chef will present his own unique ceviche creation, along with Peruvian-style barbecue. Pastry chef Antonio Bachour will offer his beautiful creations for dessert.

EXPAND Courtesy of Sugar Factory

National Candy Month at Sugar Factory

Through the end of June

When a national food holiday rolls around, foodies know its time to celebrate. June is National Candy Month, and Miami's Sugar Factory locations, both on Ocean Drive and Lincoln Road, want to make it extra sweet. Sort through dozens of candy bins within the two outposts, and snag a DIY candy bag at a discounted price. Bulk candy bags are priced at $5 per pound or $15 for a souvenir container of select candy.

Two-for-one drinks at Duffy's. Courtesy of Duffy's

NBA Finals Watch Parties in Miami

Leading the series 3-0, the Golden State Warriors could win the NBA championship tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers, so this might be your last chance to watch an NBA game this season. Catch the game at any of these spots to celebrate or commiserate with fellow fans.

